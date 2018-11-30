‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ New Series Character Designs Revealed

The Scoobies are back in a brand Buffy the Vampire Slayer series from BOOM! Studios. Now fans can take their first looks at the characters as designed by Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora (Klaus, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers).

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic retells and reimagines the life of Buffy Summers from the beginning of her career as the Slayer. That means Buffy, Willow, and Xander areone again high school students, just like they were when the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series premiered.

Mora teams with Eisner Award-nominated writer Jodie Bellaire (Redlands) on the new series, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon acting as a story consultant. The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way. The difference this time is that the world Buffy lives in looks like the world we live in today.

The series will bring back some classic big bads as well, including Spike and his beloved Drusilla as The Mistress.

“Once you fight your way through all the monsters of the week and threats around every corner, Buffy is about something we’ve all experienced – the awkward, uncomfortable journey of figuring out who we choose to be. Dan Mora captures the spirit of that struggle with the perfect style and attitude for slaying the monsters hiding in the dark…and in the light of day,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “As you can see, Jordie and Dan have some huge plans for Buffy and the Gang – starting with some pretty major introductions of characters like Anya and…well, I won’t spoil that one quite yet. But let’s just say by issue #4, it’ll be clear that this is a love letter to the Buffy we all adore and will go in directions that no one ever expected.”

Check out our exclusive first look at Mora’s designs for Buffy, Willow, Xander, Giles, Anya, Spike, and Drusilla below.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale on January 9, 2019.

Buffy Summers

Buffy Summers. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number, etc, etc. She is the Slayer.

Xander Harris

Xander Harris, the heart of the Scoobies. He looks less like a ’90s skate kid now and more like a… well, a modern skate kid.

Willow Rosenberg

Willow started off as the computer geek of Buffy’s friends in the original series, but that was before pretty much everyone was expected to be computer literate. Times have changed and, judging by her new look, so has Willow.

Rupert Giles

Giles’ look from the first three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is either timeless or dated, depending on who you ask. Or possibly both. Mora has him back in that classic look here.

Anya Jenkins

Interesting that Anya is making her debut in the new series so early since she was a late addition to the Scoobies in the television show.

Spike

Spike was the very spirit of rebellion in the television series, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change in the new series.

Drusilla

Drusilla has definitely taken on a sharper look in her role as The Mistress.