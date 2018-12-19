‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: New Series Makes Major Change to Character

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer is bringing back a character from the original series, but he is drastically changed from who he was on television.

BOOM! Studios today announced that Robin Wood will be joining the cast of the new comic book series. Wood was introduced to fans first in the seventh season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the principal of the rebuilt Sunnydale High School. He was also revealed to be the son of a Slayer and something of a vampire hunter himself.

In the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, Wood is “the captain of the Sunnydale Field and Track team – a model student and high school heartthrob with a mysteriously broken wrist. But when Robin meets Buffy and the Scooby Gang, some fists (and sparks) might just fly before they discover the truth about each other…and how they need to work together to save Sunnydale.”

Check out Dan Mora’s character design for Wood below.

You can also check out Mora’s character designs for the series’ core cast and get a first look at the new series’ first issue.

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic reimagines the life of Buffy Summers from the beginning of her career as the Slayer. Buffy, Willow, Cordelia, and Xander are once again high school students, just like they were when the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series premiered. The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way. The difference this time is that the world Buffy lives in looks like the world we live in today.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a love letter to everything we love about our favorite Slayer and her world – but as you’ve seen with Drusilla’s introduction as The Mistress, there are no rules we won’t break. Reinventing Robin Wood as a mysterious new teenage ally – and maybe more – for Buffy is a key part of that new direction,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios in a press release. “But just like his original introduction to TV audiences, our Robin Wood comes loaded with a mysterious past, a secret mission and a special connection to the inhabitants of Sunnydale. We can’t tell you when he debuts in the series… only that it’s going to be big. And we’re not done breaking rules, yet.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale January 23, 2019.