Buffy Replaced by [SPOILER] as the Slayer in First Look at New Series

Buffy Summers is not the Chosen One in the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe series, titled simply The Vampire Slayer. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer 25th Anniversary Special revealed that the hero of this series is Willow Rosenberg. Buffy backs up the Slayer as a super-powerless member of her Scooby Gang. Boom Studios has been exploring the Buffy multiverse in their titles lately. The Vampire Slayer takes place in a universe where Watcher Giles attempted a chaos magic spell to help lift Buffy’s burden from her, somehow resulting in Willow becoming the Slayer. You can check out preview pages from the first issue of The Vampire Slayer below.

The Vampire Slayer comes from award-winning author Sarah Gailey (Eat The Rich, Magic for Liars), artist Michael Shelfer (Domino), colorist Valentina Pinto and Riccardo Giardina, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The Vampire Slayer #1 features cover art by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and variant cover art by artists Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul), Bex Glendining (Nubia: Real One), Christian Ward (The Many Deaths of Laila Starr), and Mike del Mundo (X-Men, Thor). Here’s the synopsis from Boom Studios:

“After the events of the past few years, fighting against the forces of evil nonstop, Buffy Summers finds herself succumbing to the burden of bearing the Slayer mantle. To help his Slayer, Rupert Giles risks turning to chaos magic, and with Willow’s help, they attempt a spell to remove the trauma from Buffy’s psyche. But the effects backfire and leave Buffy unable to remember her past or her purpose! With Sunnydale under attack, a surprising new Slayer must rise to protect the world, while Buffy’s friends race against the clock to restore her true self before it’s too late…”

The Vampire Slayer #1 will goes on sale on April 20th. The first look preview follows.

The Vampire Slayer #1 Cover

The Vampire Slayer #1 Preview Page 1

The Vampire Slayer #1 Preview Page 2

The Vampire Slayer #1 Preview Page 3

The Vampire Slayer #1 Preview Page 4

The Vampire Slayer #1 Christian Ward Variant

The Vampire Slayer #1 Mike Del Mundo Variant

The Vampire Slayer #1 Bex Glendining Variant