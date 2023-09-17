Captain America #1: Marvel Debuts Preview for J. Michael Straczynski's Reboot

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski (Thor, Fantastic Four, The Amazing Spider-Man) returns to Marvel Comics this week, teaming with artist Jesus Saiz and colorist Matt Hollingsworth on the next volume of Captain America. Marvel has released a preview of Captain America#1, which will be released this Wednesday. The preview sees Steve Rogers in action as a superhero while also taking action as a citizen (with friends in high places, namely Iron Man). Taking a loan against his Avengers salary (which is a thing in the Marvel Universe but not the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Steve buys the apartment building he lives in, the same one his parents lived in, to stop it from being sold and all of its tenants evicted. You can see the preview pages below.

Here's Marvel's synopsis for Captain America #1:" WHAT FUTURE AWAITS THE MAN OUT OF TIME? Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost… Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski (THOR, THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Jesús Saiz (PUNISHER, DOCTOR STRANGE) embark on an exhilarating new journey for CAPTAIN AMERICA!"

"Overall, the goal is to do some really challenging stories, some really fun stories, and get inside Steve's head to see who he really is in ways that may not have been fully explored before," Straczynski said of his Captain America run when Marvel first announced it. "If folks like what I did with Peter in Amazing Spider-Man, and Thor in, well… Thor, then they should give this a shot, because I'm really swinging for the bleachers in this one!"

Captain America #1 goes on sale on September 20th. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages follow.