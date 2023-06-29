Captain America #750 Teases Sam Wilson Deciding His Fate as Captain America (Exclusive)

Marvel fans get to witness the moments before Sam Wilson officially took back the mantle of Captain America. Last year, Marvel celebrated Captain America's legacy by launching two series: one starring Steve Rogers (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty), and the other featuring Sam Wilson (Captain America: Symbol of Truth). Both titles told separate stories that collided in the crossover event Captain America: Cold War, which concluded two weeks ago. Cold War left a lasting impression on Steve and Sam, and the ramifications will continue to reverberate in the giant-sized Captain America #750. Along with bringing in classic Captain Americacreators J.M. DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens, Sam Wilson appears to contemplate if he truly wants to wear the red-white-and-blue star-spangled costume again.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Captain America #750 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Tochi Onyebuchi, J.M. DeMatteis, Gail Simone, Dan Jurgens, Stephanie Williams, Cody Ziglar, Carmen Carnero, R.B. Silva, Daniel Acuña, Rachael Stott, Marcus Williams, and Sara Pichelli. The preview jumps between Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers' stories, though they will probably reconnect when the entire issue can be read in one sitting.

Sam's story starts several months ago when he goes to visit his parents' grave at Trinity Church Cemetery in Harlem. Five hours earlier, we see Sam in a barn taking a look at the shield he fought with in Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Sam recalls the United States of Captain America miniseries, where fans first saw him back as Captain America alongside Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, and U.S. Agent. "That Captains Network business is over," Sam tells Misty Knight. "That was a temp job. Being Falcon, on the other hand, that's a full-time gig."

As for Steve Rogers, he and some of his closest comrades travel to England for what appears to be a funeral. More than likely, it's a funeral for Roger Aubrey, aka the Destroyer, who died in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #10. Marvel has teased that Sharon Carter will continue Aubrey's legacy by becoming the new Destroyer.

The exclusive preview of Captain America #750 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 5th.