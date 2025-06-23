Captain America’s Unused Costumes Almost Look Better Than His Official Suit

Captain America has one of the most recognizable costumes in superhero comics. Though a lot of that is due to the costume sporting America’s red, white, and blue color scheme. Marvel has tried altering Captain America’s look over the decades, even trying to bring it closer to his counterpart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new volume of Captain America begins next week, and it gives Cap a new stealth suit. Designed by artist Valerio Schiti, it looks pretty impressive with its subtle blacks and greys. However, Schiti revealed there were several different iterations of Captain America’s stealth suit that got left on the cutting room floor.

“It’s ‘Road to Captain America 01’ time!” Valerio Schiti wrote on social media two weeks ago. “Let’s start with what you will not see in the book: Steve’s unused stealth suits. Save the date: July the 2nd! #CaptainAmerica” The design sheet features eight different stealth suits that Schiti came up with for Captain America. They all look similar to the costume Cap wore as Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is also one of the costumes Chris Evans wore in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He labels the design sheet “Captain America Stealth Suit Test,” but at least fans can get a feel for how these eight costumes led to the finished suit.

A stealth costume alludes to Captain America leading the new team of Howling Commandos on stealth missions. We don’t know if these missions take place in the past or the present, though it’s unlikely a suit of that design would have been utilized so many years ago. However, one of Cap’s first missions after re-enlisting in the U.S. Army involves infiltrating Latveria, leading to his previously untold first encounter with Doctor Doom. This could also be where a stealth suit comes in handy.

“I’ve been a massive Captain America fan for decades. I loved writing the grizzled, older Cap in Avengers: Twilight, so getting to write the actual CAPTAIN AMERICA title feels like a dream!” writer Chip Zdarsky shared. “We’re exploring Cap’s early days in the modern era with a twist that I think is going to really surprise readers! I’m pretty excited to get this out there in the world, especially with Valerio and Frank’s amazing art!

“I’ve been approaching this title the way I approached my run on Daredevil, really trying to get in Cap’s head with a grounded, human look at who he is in this new world. Steve Rogers is the best of us, and I want that to come through on every page.”

“Captain America is one of my all-time favorites,” Schiti added. “I’m reuniting with Chip Zdarsky and Frank Martin after the amazing experience of Marvel 2-In-One, and I’m working on a story that strikes the perfect balance between heart, action and entertainment! But the thing that is most exciting and unexpected is that I found myself thinking more and more about Steve Rogers, instead of just Captain America.

“Chip’s script is so clever and compelling that I’m sure readers will be dragged with us inside Steve’s heart and soul. He’s a man that became the living embodiment of truth, justice and freedom. He fought a war against Nazism, ‘died’ in that war, and came back to life to do his duty and fight again. That’s a lot of pressure, and if you do the math, he’s only in this late twenties in the era we’re exploring!”

Captain America #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the unused stealth suits in the comments below!