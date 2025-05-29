Captain America Cover Set Offers a New Look at Steve Rogers’ Updated Costume

It’s time to feast your eyes on a set of covers for Marvel’s Captain America series, with the highlight being a new suit for Steve Rogers. As Sam Wilson: Captain America ends, a Captain America comic featuring Steve Rogers prepares to launch. Going on sale July 2nd, Captain America by writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and artist Valerio Schiti (Avengers) puts Steve Rogers front and center in a story that spans his early days after awakening from his frozen suspended animation, to the present day. And it all ties back to Doctor Doom. Marvel is going all out by revealing a list of variant covers for the first issue from a murderer’s row of talented artists.

The main cover for July’s Captain America #1 is by Ben Harvey, with variant covers by series artist Valerio Schiti, who also contributes a Design Variant Cover showcasing Cap’s new suit, along with superstar artists Frank Miller and Pablo Villalobos. Series writer Chip Zdarsky also shows off his artistic chops with his own variant cover.

In addition, there is a patriotic Hidden Gem cover featuring John Romita Sr.’s iconic artwork from Marvel’s 1976 Bicentennial Calendar, as well as Luciano Vecchio’s recreation of the classic art in a 250th Homage Variant Cover. A Hidden Gem variant cover by John Romita Jr. is also available. Plus, Nick Bradshaw takes inspiration from a bygone era with one of the month’s eye-catching Retrovision Covers. Plus, the latest Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NetEase Games spotlights artwork of Captain America’s design from the hit video game.

I’m having a blast,” Zdarsky told Newsarama in a recent interview. “I’ve got the same feeling as I did when I started Daredevil, where each issue felt incredibly special, so I hope people feel the same way when they finally get to read it. Our first arc may be set in the past but it’s going to reveal some huge things that will affect the book going forward.”

The upcoming run opens with an adventure set just after Steve Rogers emerged from frozen suspended animation, but before he joined the Avengers. Returning to this pivotal moment in Marvel Comics history will reveal developments that will forever alter how the world views Captain America’s legacy. Following this game-changing arc, the series will shift to the present day where Captain America will deal with a new threat tied to this earlier secret conflict.

While Captain America slumbered in ice, the world changed – for better and for worse. Steve Rogers awakens to a reality where battles are fought in the shadows through secrets and subterfuge, and villains aren’t so easy to identify. When a fledgling dictator named Victor Von Doom conquers Latveria, Steve faces a critical decision: adapt to a new kind of warfare, or forge his own path? And what will the choice he makes in the past mean for his future? Experience the untold tale of Captain America’s first encounter with Doctor Doom!

Captain America #1 goes on sale July 2nd. Let us know your thoughts on the covers and Cap’s costume in the comments below!