Check Out A First Look at Iron Circus Comics's "Trashmob Romance" (Exclusive)

Iron Circus Comics is in the middle of a midst of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign for an adults-only anthology titled Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Boyfriend. The women-edited anthology is paired with Smut Peddler X, celebrating ten years of mature comics from Iron Circus, and in spite of its seemingly-niche high concept, it has already managed to earn over $100,000 on Backerkit with 28 days left in its crowdfunding campaign.

It's a brand that has a decade of history behind it, but still -- comics that not only don't hail from traditional corporate publishers, but also are aimed at an explicitly adult audience can be a hard sell. That it's managed to generate so much revenue in just preorders, so quickly, is impressive.

They've given us a first look at "Trash Mob Romance" by AnderJak, one of the stories in the anthology, and you can check it out here. There's no explicit content in the pages, but obviously it's a mature readers book, so be aware of that before checking out.

Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend includes brand-new stories such as:



"Trash Mob Romance" by AnderJak

"MonstHER Under the Bed" by Bont and Wes Brooke

"Feather" by Kanesha C. Bryant

"Forest Wedding" by Otava Heikkila

"Girl Fiend" by Innkeeperworm

"Flesh Hive" by Iris Jay

"Puzzling Evidence" by Penelope Merch

"Sweetest Nectar" by mopinks

"Neighbourly Help" by Harriet Moulton

"For Your Eyes Only" by Nero Villagallos O'Reilly

"Rogue-Like" by Owlin

"Nyx" by Taylor Titmouse

"Bisclavre" by Rowan Woodcock

"In Every Corner" by Visceraaa

"An Offer for the Maiden" by Vesta Z

Here's how Iron Circus Comics describes the project:

Edited by women, made for everyone, erotica anthology Smut Peddler was first crowdfunded by independent publisher Iron Circus back in 2012 and again in 2014. Now ten years later, Iron Circus is crowdfunding a double-header with both a brand new and even bolder Smut Peddler and a deluxe tenth anniversary edition of the original 2012 Smut Peddler. Smut Peddler Presents: My Monster Girlfriend is the long-awaited companion to Iron Circus' first full-color anthology project, My Monster Boyfriend, and features almost 300 pages of new stories, while Smut Peddler X: Ten Years of Impeccable Pornoglifics brings back the original Smut Peddler from 2012-featuring all the groundbreaking stories from the original anthology, as well as tons of extras including a foreword from Stoya, short essays from the original editors, and hidden treasures from the archives, all wrapped in a brand-new cover by superstar artist Claire Hummel.

The Smut Peddler series continuously sets the bar for beautifully drawn and masterfully written comics erotica. It puts the "graphic" back in graphic novel with gorgeous, accomplished, full-color artwork in different styles that tell stories too wild for any other collection. Iron Circus Comics prides itself on showcasing a wide array of humanity across body types, races, genders, kinks, and sexual orientations, with plenty of #OwnVoices work. Their titles include loads of queer content by queer creators (a noted rarity in erotica) that ensures a tenderness and sensitivity so difficult to find in sexy comics. Now in its seventh volume, the Smut Peddler series has been delivering top-drawer erotic comics since its crowdfunding debut in 2012. Fans of literate smut know to look for the Smut Peddler seal of approval for sex-positive, consent-driven erotica with an emphasis on strong characters and storytelling.

