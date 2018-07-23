Check Out Our Exclusive First Look at ‘Archie 1941’ #2

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with a first look at the covers and solicitation text for Archie 1941 #2, in comic shops this fall.

Mark Waid, who recently announced he will be moving on from his long-standing gig as the writer of the main Archie title, co-wrote Archie 1941, which sees Riverdale grappling with the harsh realities of World War II, with his longtime collaborator Brian Augustyn. Besides Augustyn, another of Waid’s most regular creative partners, artist Peter Krause (Irredeemable), contributed the art to the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“All of the familiar Archie characters are seen here in a brand-new light,” Waid said of the series, which deals with themes of patriotism, civic responsibility, and loss while still being a prototypically Archie story.

“Archie comes to a startling crossroads, while the war in Europe escalates daily,” added Augustyn. “Can the idyllic town of Riverdale avoid the war-panic spreading across the country?”

While recent years have grown the Riverdale gang up to face everything from adulthood to politics to horror monsters, classic Archie tales — which began in December of 1941 — did not send the teens off to war, as they remained ensconced in high school the whole time.

At present, The CW’s Riverdale is bringing the teens of the idyllic small town to places they have never been — and growing the Archie audience in ways that are unprecedented in recent decades as a result. The series remains one of the highest-rated shows on The CW, a massive hit on Netflix, and one of the most dominant TV series on all of social media.

Over the weekend, Riverdale producers announced at Comic Con that Penelope Ann Miller will join the cast as a zealous (and likely corrupt) prosecutor trying to get Archie put away for murder.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7513]You can check out the official solictation text below, and the covers in the attached image gallery.

ARCHIE: 1941 #2 (of 5)

IT’S WAR! As the United States makes its entrance into WWII, the teens and parents in Riverdale are faced with some difficult situations as they reflect on how this will dramatically change their lives as they know it.

Script: Mark Waid, Brian Augustyn

Art: Peter Krause, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli

Cover: Peter Krause, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Covers: Audrey Mok, Marguerite Sauvage

On Sale Date: 10/24

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.