One of the Best G.I. Joe Comics Returns After More Than 40 Years

There have been several iterations of G.I. Joe comics over the years, but only a few stand up to the test of time in regards to what sticks in fans’ minds. When it comes to G.I. Joe creatives, Larry Hama’s name has become synonymous with the brand. The legendary writer has crafted countless tales featuring the heroes and villains of G.I. Joe, with many fans calling one of those comics the very best of all time. If you were to ask G.I. Joe fans to name their favorite comic, the majority would point to one that was released over 40 years ago. Now, that format for the comic is returning with Hama at the helm.

Skybound and Image Comics, together with Hasbro, announced that G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321 will be a silent issue. This comes 300 issues after the last silent issue, 1983’s G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #21, which was also written by Larry Hama. The “Silent Interlude” was an action-packed story with no dialogue, letting the artwork do the storytelling for readers. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321 is by legendary series writer Larry Hama (Marvel’s Wolverine) and artist Chris Mooneyham (Nightwing, Sgt. Rock and the Unknown Soldier). This new silent issue follows Snake Eyes and Dawn as they defend The Pit from an unexpected attack.

“This is another all-silent issue featuring the return of the sound-weaponizing characters introduced in GI Joe Origins #19,” said Larry Hama. “They have developed an air-portable version of their sonic weapon and have mounted it in a stealth dirigible to attack the GI Joe installation under Camp Greer in the Utah desert. Snake-Eyes and Dawn Moreno having been at the sound-proof range in the lowest level of the Pit, are the only Joes unaffected, and must attack the airship by themselves.”

“I’m honored to have been chosen to lend my voice to this series, and this special issue, in particular,” said Chris Mooneyham. “Deconstructing Larry’s vision is always a challenge, and a thrill, and #321 is no exception. I hope our efforts on this title continue to keep ARAH fans coming back for more.”

“300 issues after the historic G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #21, Larry Hama has done it again,” said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. “Joined by the astounding Chris Mooneyham, Hama has captured the magic of the original Silent Interlude with a fresh new spin for a new generation.”

Cover A by Andy Kubert & Laura Martin

Cover B by Andy Kubert

Cover C (1:10 incentive) (“Gears of Joe” Variant) by Steve Beach

Cover D by Chris Mooneyham

In addition to the main cover by Andy Kubert (Marvel’s X-Men) and colorist Laura Martin, issue #321 will also feature an open-to-order variant cover with a black and white version of Kubert’s main cover, the kickoff of a new “Gears of Joe” 1:10 incentive cover series by Steve Beach, and an open-to-order cover by Chris Mooneyham.

Skybound recently announced G.I. Joe: Cold Slither #1, a one-shot by writer Tim Seeley (Rogue, Local Man), artist Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), colorist Rex Lokus (Aquaman), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Batman and Robin). It features the return of the fictional rock band Cold Slither, comprised of the Dreadnoks that appeared in the G.I. Joe animated series.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321 goes on sale October 8th. Let us know your thoughts on the silent issue in the comments below!