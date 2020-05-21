The Best Comics Quarantine Art for This Week: 5/21/2020

(Photo: Jim Lee) There are very few new comics on shelves today as many shops, distributors, and publishers remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the absence of new issues may be disappointing, it doesn’t leave comics fans without recourse. Artists from across the energy have continued to work on future projects and many have begun posting sketches and commissions from home. While quarantine measures remain in effect, ComicBook.Com will be assembling a weekly round up of favorite new pieces posted to social media by comics artist. Each shared sketch will also include a recommendation and links for readers to further explore each artist’s work. We hope this will help fans discover new artists and find some books to order from their local comic book store. So without any further ado, here are some of our favorite sketches from the past week along with information and links on where to find more work (available today!) from these incredible comic book artists.

Art Adams (Photo: Art Adams) The jungle around Sheena comes to life in Adam’s linework. He possesses an astonishing ability to develop buoyancy and shape with neatly feathered details. It’s a joy to see in a setting like this too, as both the flora and fauna appear every bit as active as the heroine they surround. Website Twitter Instagram

Kelly Brack (Photo: Kelly Brack) Christopher Reeves holds a special place in my heart, and this portrait of the late actor’s portrayal of Superman captures his performance beautifully. Even with minimal details developing a bust and face, it manages to suggest posture and bearing. As a fan, it’s easy to see Reeves and much of what he brought to the screen here. Twitter Instagram

Ted Brandt (Photo: Ted Brandt) While Brandt typically focuses on layouts and inks in his ongoing collaborations with Ro Stein, he showed off his skills as a draftsman in this brooding portrait of Morpheus from The Sandman. The cross hatching and hair both call back to some of the earliest issues that introduced the character and his gothic style. Website Twitter Instagram

Andrew Buck (Photo: Andrew Buck) Portrayals of The Maxx are all about the impact and power an artist can bring to the page, and that’s exactly why this one works so well. The straining muscles, sound effects, and fists ready to emerge from the page contrast perfectly against the cool attitude of the young woman perched on his shoulders. Website

Elsa Charretier (Photo: Elsa Charretier) This single image of Harley Quinn is transformed into a complete portrait of the character with Charretier’s excellent eye and framing of three distinct attitudes and eras. It’s a reminder of how much can be developed in a single panel, especially with the right style and sense of storytelling. Website Twitter Instagram

Olivier Coipel (Photo: Olivier Coipel) You wouldn’t know it from the intimidating portrait of a tiger, but this page was inspired by a house cat lounging in the same position, but without an animal carcass, as revealed on Instagram. That perfect feline posture and attitude shine through Coipel’s watercolors brilliantly. Website Instagram

Jim Lee (Photo: Jim Lee) Jim Lee has produced some truly outstanding work over the past couple of months raising funds to support comic book stores, but this Brainiac is the crown jewel of the collection. This is a piece worth spending some time examining (and looking at progress pictures) as Lee merges his vision of Brainiac with an impressive reflection of the DC universe. Outstanding work. Website Twitter Instagram

Vic Malhotra (Photo: Vic Malhotra) With some characters less is more, and John Constantine is just such a character as Malhotra demonstrates here. The sullen pose and reserved expression are true to his personality, but the drifting smoke and long shadow suggest plenty and leave the tune of John Carpenter’s Halloween theme drifting in the air. Twitter Instagram

Mike Mignola (Photo: Mike Mignola) Mike Mignola drawing Pokemon is the exceedingly rare example of a good surprise in 2020. While his foray into drawing a different sort of monster produced a lot of delightful sketches, it’s the combination of Psyduck’s terror, Charmander’s fiery word balloon, and Jigglypuff’s dead-eyed stare that make this one stand out. Website Twitter Instagram

Michael Avon Oeming (Photo: Michael Avon Oeming) One great thing about following superhero artists is you get to witness so many team ups that may never occur in comics, like this pairing of Hercules and Elektra that’s all about impact. The two characters and their very different approaches to action are summarized wonderfully, even without a comic to surround them. Website Twitter Instagram

Ben Oliver (Photo: Ben Oliver) Any depiction of the grizzled Bruce Wayne introduced in The Dark Knight Returns has to carry significant weight, and Oliver’s figure does so both in his posture and linework that looks like it also battled a mutant in a mud pit. This is work capable of suggesting a story around it, and that’s what makes it look so damn good. Website Twitter Instagram

Emma Ríos (Photo: Emma Ríos) There’s an ethereal quality to Ríos’ work that blends wonderfully with stories like Pretty Deadly. It’s easy to recognize in a drawing like this, one that contains figures whose forms are simultaneously clear while still leaving plenty for the reader to interpret. Even in a sketch, Ríos’ art is enthralling. Website Twitter Instagram

Otto Schmidt (Photo: Otto Schmidt) It was a genuine shame to see Otto Schmidt’s second rendition of a bow-slinging superhero pushed to a digital exclusive, because he captures the vitality of Clint Barton wonderfully in Hawkeye: Freefall. This sketch captures so much of what I’m enjoying in the series, especially the odd couple dynamics Clint shares with… almost all of his romantic partners. Website Twitter Instagram

Jillian Tamaki (Photo: Jilllian Tamaki) Tamaki’s ability to capture the joy and unweighted steps of childhood fits well within a body of work that often illustrates the feeling of certain periods in life as well as the stories that accompany them. A brief drawing between two characters is all the artist needs to elicit a smile. Website Twitter Instagram

Philip Tan (Photo: Philip Tan) The best Daredevil comics transform the character’s action sequences into the superhero comics version of basketball—poetry in motion. That’s what Tan is displaying here as it’s possible to see Daredevil’s movement in long graceful arcs without looking before or after this single image. Twitter Instagram