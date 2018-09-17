Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/12/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes House of Whispers #1, Iceman #1, and Cemetery Beach #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

We should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

CATWOMAN #3

The ghosts of the past become the focus of this issue, and the end result is surprisingly compelling. In a way, Selina almost takes a backseat to this series’ villain, with a lengthy, well-done sequence showcasing a bit of how she and her rather dark mindset came to be. That being said, Selina does get time to shine, as her whole reason for traveling to Villa Hermosa becomes a bit clearer. If this issue’s cliffhanger is any indication, the series has some interesting territory to go into. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #988

Detective Comics takes a major shift back to its roots with this latest run, and it remains to be seen if that will be for the better, but it’s off to a solid start. There’s significant potential here, as writer James Robinson’s take on Batman is certainly different from the last few runs on the series. Granted, how much you love that will depend on how much you adore a curmudgeonly and generally peeved off Batman. That is typically not for me, but what gives me hope is Robinson’s pointing out of Bruce’s demeanor change through Gordon and Alfred, signifying a worthwhile exploration into the process of grief, pain, and abandonment. I’m not a fan of jerk Batman, but if this is where we need to start to get somewhere else, I’m at least game to give it a chance, especially when Stephen Segovia’s at the visual wheel. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #54

It gets really hard to root for Barry Allen, and The Flash #54 isn’t making that proposition any easier. It just fells like the character can’t seem to see the forest for the trees, even when Iris is helping him through it. Barry’s “I want everything back the way it was” act is already stale a few issues after “Flash War,” and while his interaction with Commander Cold is engaging at points it isn’t what it could be, at least not yet. The Trickster is the most fascinating part about this arc, and it seems from this issue things are going to get even more intriguing there. Hopefully the other elements of the story can soon follow suit. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

HAWKMAN #4

It only took a few issues to get to this point, but it feels like Hawkman is getting somewhere. Although the first three issues largely felt like redundant tales book after book, Carter’s journey throughout this title finally reaches a turning point where I feel the story progresses the most so far this run. While the travel across space and time can be a bit jarring at points, Hawkman #4 includes a fun cliffhanger that definitely begs you to pick up the next book. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

My only complaint with the artwork is that some of the page and panel layouts felt a bit unfocused. The ways the panels are laid out don’t always lead the reader’s eye to the right details, which hurts the storytelling in parts. Because the book chooses not to spoonfeed the nuances of the lore and traditions presented, it can be a little bit confusing at times. House of Whispers is an intriguing and beautiful comic, one meant to be enjoyed over multiple reads. Sandman fans should enjoy the last scene and the introduction of some fan-favorite characters, while everyone else should enjoy the rich lore and spirits brought to comic pages for the first time. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE IMMORTAL MEN #6

The Immortal Men comes to a close in a relatively lackluster way, but it leaves a genuinely surprising amount of potential. This issue as a whole is largely one fight scene after another, to the point where it’s a little hard to keep track of the players that are involved. Seeing as we’ve only known these characters for a short time, and haven’t really gotten to explore them beyond this series’ constant deluge of origin stories and fight scenes, a lot of the moments don’t land the punch that they should, especially when coupled with the issue’s slightly-dizzying art. If anything, the issue’s final moments could be a positive sign of how this group could be used in the future, but it’s unclear exactly what that will entail. The concept and the execution of some of these characters definitely does have potential within the DC universe, and this final issue might be what they needed for that to happen. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE GIANT #3

The Harley Quinn team of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin reunite to tackle DC’s premier female character, Wonder Woman. And that is pretty much all the sell you need.

The pacing is a little off on this one, simply because there is so much plot to cram in. The character stuff is wonderful, though, from Diana and Steve to Diana and Etta to the way Wonder Woman interacts with the firefighters in the A plot.

The art is gorgeous, and Hardin’s sense of visual storytelling is just right, especially in the character-driven moments that otherwise might have felt slower. Alex Sinclair’s colors mostly shine, and while there are a few moments where it looks like Sinclair and Hardin may have been working at cross purposes, this team is pretty clearly firing on all cylinders.

There may be some grumbling about the idea of using Wonder Woman putting out a wildfire and rescuing firefighters as the main story at a time when wildfires are very real things that are costing people lives and property, but it does not feel tacky or like it’s exploiting the current anxiety about wildfires. Rather, it feels a bit like the classic “how Superman would have won the war” story in that it presents a version of the world where insurmountable things seem easily conquered because of a powerful, inspirational figure.

The rest of the 100-page giant is dedicated to previously-published backmatter, and while we will not review it at any length, it’s worth saying that the Geoff Johns Aquaman run and the Joshua Williamson Flash run are difficult choices to argue with. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #4

You can sense the stretching of the plot as Plastic Man justifies its story taking 6 issues instead of just 4 or 5. By the end of Plastic Man #4 there has been one notable shift in direction, but everything that leads to this point repeats notes and ideas that have already been sufficiently explored. This isn’t to say that foster dad Plastic Man isn’t still endearing and entertaining, only that the hijinks found here start to feel repetitive. The action slows down as well with much less flexibility in form the last couple of issues had shown off. It’s a middle chapter that doesn’t move the action along with the rapidity that made prior installments so exciting. While that doesn’t necessarily bode poorly for the future, it is a bit of a letdown following the excellence instilled in #2 and #3. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #26

Jason Todd has been a character in transition for much of Red Hood and The Outlaws and while the turning point came a few issues back where he tried to kill Penguin, it’s this week’s issue that sees the most dramatic shift in Red Hood. If you’re looking for exposition and explanation, this issue isn’t it and frankly, that’s what makes it work. Scott Lobdell packs action into nearly ever page, getting Red Hood back to his extreme roots with some epic scenes made even better with Pete Woods’ art. However, what really shines here is the nuance. Yes, Jason Todd is beating the crap out of and killing pretty much every bad guy in his path, but there’s a focus to his actions that reminds the reader that there is a bigger story here, one very worth sticking around for. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #29

It has been six months since Fred died in Scooby-Doo Apocalypse, apparently, which is interesting in that over the life of the series it has been rare to see specific timetables given. With post-apocalyptic fiction, those kinds of details are often fuzzy.

Pat Oliffe and Tom Palmer deliver one of the best-looking issues of the series (which is saying something), although their particular style is well-served by the subdued colors in the zombie-inspired Fred flashback sequence that begins the book, and somewhat less effective in later portions where the book takes on its normal garish hues. That is not to say that Hi-Fi did a poor job coloring this book — they nail the palette on both sides of that coin — rather that the book’s established color palette is not always a perfect match for this new art team.

There is some great character stuff, especially for Daphne, whose chosen form of mourning is appropriate to her characterization in the book, but there are a few pages where we get into some telling instead of showing. It is an effective piece of backstory dump, so it’s hard to fault Giffen and DeMatteis for it, but some of the dialogue feels unnatural and the pacing slows down a little bit in what is an otherwise excellent issue. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #8

As the Sideways story continues to expand, and increases in the number of tie-ins to the dreadful METAL event, I keep expecting the quality of the book to fall off. However, this series actually manages to do the opposite. With more universes and realms to play in, the art continues to thrive. And the writing itself still manages to hold up. Derek remains a likable and understandable character, even as he’s taken from high school to the Dark Universe. Sideways #8 would be incredibly confusing for a first-time reader, but for those that have been reading since issue #1, this series is only getting more enjoyable. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD #46

Suicide Squad #46 isn’t really an issue of Suicide Squad. It’s really an Aquaman story and honestly? That’s a very good thing as the whole Suicide Squad title, while not necessarily bad, has become something of a chore to read. By taking the attention off Amanda Waller and her thinly veiled villainy and instead focusing on the humanity of the Squad as well as the high-stakes mission — complete with the heavy-hitting additions of Aquaman, Mera, and King Shark — there is finally a story worth reading. The art is pretty fantastic this issue as well, especially the issue’s last page and its chilling depiction of just how badly things could ultimately go for all involved. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SUPERGIRL #22

Kara’s quest to find out the truth about the death of Krypton continues in Supergirl #22, but while the narrative advances to a tantalizing place by the final page — leaving readers with an interesting cliffhanger of sorts — Marc Andreyko’s Kara just doesn’t feel like Supergirl. Instead, the issue feels like it’s little more than supplement for Bendis’ Superman title. There’s a continued heavy focus on Rogol Zaar at the expense of pretty much everything else. The issue’s art is even a bit lacking, except for when it comes to Krypto. In fact, Krypto is pretty much the best thing in the issue, which is saying something. There are a lot of people who will enjoy this issue as there are a lot of people who are enjoying the Rogol Zaar story, but overall it still feels like yet another angry reimagining of angry Supergirl who has learned nothing from her various adventures to now. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN #3

While decompression has certainly been slowing the driving disaster and battle in this first story, with the cliffhanger of #3 arriving at a point that was obviously coming in Superman #1, this story is filled with more than enough good to make up for its, at times dawdling, pacing. There are multiple single page gags that should leave fans bent over without ever calling the seriousness of the situation into doubt. In the meanwhile there is plenty else happening as Superman is forced to be everywhere on Earth at once, showcasing a bevy of guest stars and smaller predicaments. Superman #3 has plenty going on and captures Superman’s voice and approach perfectly as it slowly builds to something bigger. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN GIANT #3

Tom King and Andy Kubert’s Superman is a very good comic that’s just this side of being a great comic.

The story tackles — somewhat more deftly than the current Superman titles are handling similar thematic ideas — Superman’s responsibility to be all things to all people, while giving us an admirable montage of super-feats that shows off Kubert’s (with inker Sandra Hope and colorist Brad Anderson) impressive chops. Artistically there are some odd pacing questions that may come down to trying to get out a full issue on a short turnaround, but every panel sings as a stand-alone piece of art. And seeing King, who is known for his dense grids, using sparsely-populated pages to express the freedom of flight and the brightness of Metropolis feels like the kind of thing that only hardcore comics fans will truly appreciate in full.

…Which is kind of the issue in a few places. King name-drops Rann and the Zeta Beam and introduces the Green Lantern Corps without really giving any expository dialogue that might explain who these people are or what it all means. That might seem like second nature to people in the direct market, but this is a comic intended for casual fans at Walmart and there may be a few places where the book is confusing. Not impenetrable, though, and those moments are brief, so it should not be a significant barrier to the book being enjoyed.

The world established in this issue feels a bit different to the one currently in use in the DC Universe in ways that we won’t spoil, but which offer some real storytelling possibilities. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

TITANS #25

With the team fractured across multiple locations, Titans #25 sees the resolution of several of the title’s loose ends, including the fight between Dick Grayson and Miss Martian — a plot point I found getting all too stale. This issue is packed to the gills with action so you shouldn’t find yourself bored with reading this. Other than that, Titans #25 seems to be just another run of the mill issue featuring Grayson and company. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILDSTORM: MICHAEL CRAY #11

While the final arc of “Michael Cray” has lagged, this penultimate chapter does a fair job of setting up the series for a substantial finale. After so much time spent wallowing in the misery of Diana Prince and John Constantine, it summarizes their plans and potential consequences in an effective series of flashbacks. This is paired with one of the most disturbing sequences to feature Cray in a series that has regularly revelled in the disturbing. That one-two punch provides some much needed momentum for a battle that may be apocalyptic, but will certainly be horrific to witness.. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #54

The newest issue of Wonder Woman is also the most cohesive of the current arc. While there is still ample exposition introducing a cult favorite of Suicide Squad readers and some DC geopolitics, it is much better entwined in the momentum of the story. The central trio of Diana, Artemis, and Atalanta have also been well established enough that they really start to come alive in responding to a difficult situation. Layouts provide a great deal of tension both to preparations for war and dialogue as well with close up panels and bloody memories building meaning within somewhat still settings. Wonder Woman #54 sets very high expectations for the battle to come and lays out characters and stakes in a manner where they could tumble as quickly as a Jenga tower. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

The first arc of this new volume of Amazing Spider-Man draws to a merciful close. Even as it reaches an apparent climax, the comic feels no different than it has over the course of five issues. References to popular shows on Netflix are used as a replacement for any real sense of humor and with such frequency that they undermine any possible seriousness or stakes. There is mouthservice for concepts of power, responsibility, and other big Spidey themes, but those speech balloons feel pasted onto a story that has little to actually say about them. Even the final cliffhanger is overdue after its reveal was broadcast in Amazing Spider-Man #1. This has been a deeply disappointing relaunch and the best thing to hope for is that #6 provides an opportunity for a fresh start in the wake of a story that served as more as a jumping off than a jumping on point. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #24

I don’t know if I can stress enough just how poignant, emotional, and important the newest issue of Champions actually is. The standalone affair is completely about a shooting at Miles Morales’ school, where several of his classmates are wounded or killed. Zub and his team deal with this very real and haunting issue head-on, but the way in which they address it is masterful. Instead of placing the focus on the horrors of the event, the book focuses on how different characters deal with it, and the pain and confusion that follows. More than anything, Champions confirms that this world of mass shootings and gun violence cannot just be the new normal, and that we can all hold hope in one another as we strive to be the champions of positive change. This is a wildly emotional book, and everyone should buy it, read it, and share it with someone else. Everyone. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #608

Matt Murdock’s fake brother saga just got a whole lot….weirder. Charles Soule recently resurrected Mike Murdock, a fake “twin brother” persona Matt Murdock used in some of his early adventures as Daredevil. But this time, Mike Murdock is “real,” created by an Inhuman during the course of an investigation of Kingpin’s election rigging. Soule’s Daredevil continues to take strange turns, bringing in warrior priests, demons, and now doppelgangers into a comic that’s traditionally a street-level comic. Whether this turns out to be a successful direction remains to be seen, but this remains an enjoyable and intriguing comic to read on a monthly basis. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOMINO #6

If you want to see Gail Simone at the top of her game, pick up this title. With humorous undertones throughout every issue in this run so far, Domino #6 might be the most touching book on the shelves on this New Comic Book Day. Although I would consider myself one that’s never been attached to Domino as a character, I nearly wept for her by the end of this book as she made it through some tough choices with a strong, strong narrative. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXILES #8

After its strongest issue so far, Exiles slams on the breaks for something that anyone who has read the series through this point should skip. A trial by rogue Watchers quickly devolves into an extended recap sequence in which every team member and some returning friends is given a page to explain what has already been shown over the previous seven issues. Even the framing device adds little to this issue, possibly playing into future events, but offering little excitement here. Even Quinones reliably excellent linework can’t provide justification for picking up this installment, unless you haven’t read any of Exiles so far. Skip Exiles #8 and come back for the next actual step in their ongoing saga. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

The high of Fantastic Four #1 quickly fades as the focus shifts to Reed, Sue, and the kids. It’s not that these characters feel less iconic, they are platonic ideals of the classic heroes in both speech and appearance. The problem is that their adventures and cause for being gone is made to feel small. Creating and exploring universes is a grand idea that is quickly pushed aside by a villain that already reads as forgettable with the clearly plot-driven purpose of returning to a more familiar status quo. Tragic twists take place but they are brushed aside by dialogue. Rushing through terrible losses and undoing entire realms with hardly a consideration of what that means makes Reed seem small-minded and these exploits petty. After making small moments seem grand in #1, the series has managed to make the epic seem unfortunately dismal here. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

ICEMAN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Even with these minor possible flaws in mind, Iceman #1 is a stellar return. Most impressive is how the issue is completely capable of standing alone, but also seeds an exciting story to come. Even a casual X-Men fan will recognize the deadliness of the threat behind this issue’s attempts to recreate the “Mutant Massacre.” Longtime X-Men fans, and fans of Iceman, in particular, will get something extra out of the last page reveal of who’s waiting for Bobby at home. Iceman #1 is a triumphant return for an underappreciated series. The longer Sina Grace writes Bobby Drake, the more Iceman develops into a truly compelling, relatable leading man. Grace found the perfect artistic partners in Nathan Stockman and Frederico Blee. Here’s hoping Iceman gets more of the attention it deserves the second time around. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

INFINITY WARS #3

It’s common to see superhero events driven primarily by marketing or plot, but it is rarely as brazen as in Infinity Wars #3. There is hardly a modicum of effort put into justifying the combination of superheroes and changes to the universe, with much of the excuses made after the fact. The obvious result is the slew of spinoffs listed at the back of the book while Gamora’s quest and actual story of Infinity Wars is not advanced in the least. This might be less obnoxious if these reality-twisting events were presented in style, but most of the resulting panels are blurs of color and static figures with poorly defined expressions. At the midway point of this event, it’s unclear what the purpose is so far or why it might be worth sticking around. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY: BIRTH OF KRAKOA #1

The Howling Commandos landing on a living, monstrous island is a premise rife with potential, but “Birth of Krakoa” never manages to explore any of the introducing opportunities to satisfaction. There are some horror elements that call out to Creepshow and other classics, but they are stopped before reaching the terrifying conclusions that made those comics and their adaptations memorable. America’s role in starting the Nuclear Age is touched upon as well, but any thoughts on the subject are limited at best. The result is a story with a handful of excellent moments, but that primarily serves as an unnecessary origin for Krakoa. It is a story that will leave readers pondering what could have been. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MARVEL RISING: OMEGA #1

Marvel Rising has been a delight since the very first issue, and thankfully the finale delivers just as many smiles as you’d expect. The lineup lends itself to fun, even in deadly circumstances, and Devin Grayson’s dialogue is current without ever feeling forced, as most books can’t pull off someone referring to something as OP. If you’re a gaming fan you’ll get even more of a kick out of this issue, which features grouchy Chocobos and a total recreation of Donkey Kong, and artists Georges Duarte and Roberto Di Salvo provide bright and colorful backdrops to get the most out of these entertaining scenarios. Simply put, Marvel Rising: Omega ends the series on a high note, and never forgets to have a blast. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MS. MARVEL #34

One of the best things about G. Willow Wilson’s work on Ms. Marvel is that for every mystery that is solved the groundwork for a new mystery or chapter is laid. It’s that storytelling momentum that is on full display in Ms. Marvel #34. We finally find out where exactly Kamala gets her powers — or more accurately we find out how they work — but we’re also introduced to the idea that there is something much, much bigger than the villain she’s facing Jersey City. What makes that so interesting, though, is that the reveal is as much about Bruno as it is about Kamala. His story is just as important as the heroine’s and it makes for a completely engaging, well-balanced read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #47

While there have been flashes of a great series in recent arcs, Old Man Logan stopped being an Old Man Logan comic quite a while ago. Instead this has become a journey through the past of Wolverine, which isn’t exactly what this book was supposed to be. When a bunch of characters, like the Alpha Flight team, get brought on, everything gets pretty lazy and crammed, and it loses any amount of joy that it previously had. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #309

After last month’s melancholic reverie, this Sandman story takes an unexpected turn that provides some big action and even more introspection into what the life and legacy of the Sandman means in Marvel Comics. Even with some skyscraper-sized brawling, perfectly detailed in all its grainy glory by Bachalo, the story never loses track of its very big heart. Both Spider-Man and Sandman are forced to confront issues of their own mortality and what role they play in the universe. It ends on a note that is perfectly appropriate for both issues and offers a lot of opportunities for the next creators bold enough to treat Sandman like more than just another two-bit Spidey foe. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #13

This issue catapults right off of last issue’s surprise return, making an issue of Runaways that’s pretty good, but not perfect. While most of the issue is built around one set piece, it’s done so in a fun way, which highlights just how well this team of outcasts works together. That being said, the new arrival might leave a weird taste in the mouths of new readers, as thier attempt at helping sometimes comes across as just a bit too mansplain-y. But even then, the dynamics and the villain introduced definitely show a lot of promise, and Lafuente’s art serves as a stylistically-unique fill in for Anka’s rendering of the characters. All in all, this could very easily lead to another awesome arc for Runaways. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21

Vader arrives on Mustafar, forcing his companions to design a structure for him to call a home. Unhappy with initial designs, a moment of divine intervention strikes, both literally and figuratively, to help Vader create his intimidating abode while also bringing to life a mysterious legend of the Sith. This issue might only be the third installment in the arc, but the storyline exploring Vader’s fortress on Mustafar has already had its ups and downs, allowing this installment to merely exist and move the plot forward. While it’s neither action-packed nor an exposition dump, intriguing readers with Vader’s mysterious motivations. Readers also get to see a new side of the Empire with its depiction of an architect who must collaborate with Vader, exploring how not everyone involved in the evil organization was a military mastermind or ruthless soldier. We can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #36

Silent issues have a hit and miss track record, but Unbeatable Squirrel Girl pulls it off perfectly. Writer Ryan North introduces an entertaining mystery into the mix that makes the lack of words a selling point, not a weakness. It helps that Derek Charm and Rico Renzi’s artwork is so lively and expressive anyway, so more often than not the absence of dialogue is not a hinderance. It’s genuinely hard not to laugh out loud at least once during an issue of Squirrel Girl, and this issue is no different. You’ll often find yourself smiling as you turn the page, and honestly it’s hard to think of a better use of your time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

VENOM: FIRST HOST #3

It’s difficult for a book to continue getting worse with every passing issue, but Venom: First Host does just that. The art is rushed and juvenile, the story is nonsensical and dull. It’s just a bad comic all around. (Three down, two to go) — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

WEAPON H #7

Weapon H has changed quite a bit since it launched, and while I looked at that as a potentially negative thing last month, this issue has me changing my tune. Instead of a borderline horror/thriller with some insane comic book elements, Weapon H has evolved into a fully-fledged story involving some of the more unknown corners and characters in the Marvel Universe. The introduction of Captain America into the story finally starts to make sense, and the issue sets up the series well for an exciting adventure in the coming months. Despite the changes in style and substance, Weapon H remains one of the more intriguing Marvel titles on the shelf. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-23 #4

First things first: the story being told in X-23 overall is a fascinating one. Not only is Laura trying to protect her sister Gabby, but she’s on a journey of self-discovery as well and for the first three issues of the title it’s a journey that’s been a thought-provoking, enjoyable read. Evil Stepford Cuckoos? Surprising revelations about Laura’s own history? Count me in. However, things slide a little off the rails in X-23 #4. The Brady Bunch analogy/parody just doesn’t work for a number of reasons and, unfortunately, it’s that analogy that the whole issue hangs from. The issue’s big twists suffer as a result, creating a chaotic, slightly messy chapter in an otherwise stellar run. Still, there’s something to be said for the story getting messy at this point. After all, grief, fear, and desperation aren’t clean emotions, all of which are on display this issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #35

Where the previous issue of X-Men Blue felt like a climax, X-Men Blue #35 feels like the beginning of a denouement. As that was the climax to Cullen Bunn’s Magneto saga, this is the emotional, thematic end to every time-displaced X-Men story since they arrived (the actual nuts, bolts, and explosions of that story’s end are taking place in Extermination). This issue sees each of the original five X-Men having a conversation with their older self about returning home, who they are, and what they’ll become. Bunn and Marcus To give the issue a perfect pace. Each conversation is split by a two-page spread showing a scene set in a future were the original five don’t return home. These flash forwards are exciting. The biggest flaw here may be that it will leave fans wishing we saw those vignettes explored in more depth. But all good things come to an end, and X-Men Blue #35 is a thoughtful, satisfying beginning of the end for the original five. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE 1941 #1

Comic books have always had an interesting relationship to the second World War — the first Captain America issue featured the eponymous superhero punching Hitler on the cover, after all. What Archie 1941 offers, however, is a very real, raw, and human look at what happens when war comes to small town America. It’s evident early on in Mark Waid’s story that Archie, Jughead, Veronica, and Betty will all be deeply impacted and what’s truly well done with the issue is just it leaves the reader feeling the same sense of unease that Archie is shown experiencing. You can truly feel the heaviness of the looming war and even though we already know where the world ends up in the end, how the beloved Archie characters fare is as much a mystery for us as it is for them and this first issue is an excellent first chapter. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE BEAUTY #23

This month’s issue of The Beauty is an extended action sequence featuring sniper fire, gunplay, and even some knives. It’s the sort of sequence that can allow an artist to really explore and chase down various possibilities. Unfortunately, the effect of this issue is deflationary at best. The Beauty has done little to invest stakes in their characters and every death follows like a writer continuing “and then.” The action itself fails to be fluid or exciting in its depiction, bodies are static in panels where feet are meant to be flying. Each page of layouts follows the same rhythm as past month’s of dialogue and exposition. Even as the story is superficially changed, the actual act of reading The Beauty feels no different and that is a disappointment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

B.P.R.D.: THE DEVIL YOU KNOW #10

It’s not enough for “The Devil You Know” not to pull its punches, it is gripping a roll of pennies when it throws them. The last several issues have all been varying degrees of brutal, but the build to the final page in #10 is nothing short of gut wrenching. A variety of devices are used to make each new twist of the knife hurt, from shocking page turns to carefully colored elements of body horror. Readers will brace themselves throughout the entire reading experience and that speaks volumes for a chapter that is primarily connective tissue between disasters. No recent issue in the Mignola line of comics has better captured the entropy of Hell coming to Earth than this one; you have been warned. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

This raises the question that any potential reader must ask themself: Is the craft worth the wait? There is no doubt that individual elements of Cemetery Road are great; Howard produces some of the best action sequences of 2018 and Ellis’ dialogue is in top form. Yet the narrative lacks clear form and there seems to be little call for reading the story in monthly installments rather than waiting for it to cohere in a more fitting form. There’s no clear answer as this is a great selection of 20 pages from a larger narrative, but only a passable single issue of comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CROWDED #2

Crowded #2 builds on its impressive start and takes it to the next level. Christopher Sebela slowly unfolds even more of Charlie’s story and just how she ended up with a million dollar price on her head and while that alone is a fascinating read, it’s the cultural and social commentary that is woven into the issue that truly shines. What Sebela and Crowded does best is turn a mirror on our world, forcing us to see ourselves as we really are: hyperconnected but utterly disconnected from our souls, our morals, our very concept of goodness and humanity. It’s a point driven even further home when the idea of murder for entertainment comes into play. It’s a stunning warning and an uncomfortably honest take, one that makes one wonder just how far Crowded will take us into the depths of our own hearts. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF THE DARK #2

Elvira’s time-traveling escapades continue, this time putting her on a collision course with Edgar Allen Poe. The duo don’t have much time to catch up, as her pursuer, revealed to be Vlad the Impaler, follows closely on her heels, forcing the Mistress of the Dark and Poe to take decisive action before they become “nevermore.” This issue is full of not only Poe references, but also Elvira’s signature puns and sex appeal. The narrative fully embraces (pun intended) the concept that Elvira is far more than just a goth version of the male gaze, but a sex-positive figure who refuses to be just an object and happens to have an interest in the macabre. Additionally, Elvira and Poe’s meeting offers the secret history of how the author crafted one of his most iconic writings, a story structure we’re sure to see in future issues. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

FARMHAND #3

Farmhand brings at least one bright new idea to the fore every single month. In this outing animals join the flora that serves as the centerpiece of this series with surprising effects. It is brutal and fast in nature, but also balanced by an inversely delightful new addition to the cast. The action-oriented centerpiece show just how crazy things can get in this already absurd premise, while also reinforcing a variety of larger ideas about the plot and characters. It is also simply a lot of fun to read. Farmhand continues to expand upon a world that was already plenty vibrant in its debut and give readers a bushel of reasons to tap their feet until the next issue arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

HEAD LOPPER #9

Even as it begins its third volume, Head Lopper is the sort of comic that is worth picking up no matter how little you may know about it. The first issue in this new story showcases everything that has made Andrew MacLean an essential name in modern adventure comics. He is masterful in his pacing, lingering on an open field before charging into the chaos of combat and introduction of new warriors. Without ever slowing down a new city, its central mythology, and political intrigues are all introduced. High fantasy may be the most appropriate genre classification, but that never stops Head Lopper from being outrageously funny. MacLean delivers jokes and killing blows perfectly between panels. This comic never features a dull page and is a valuable reminder as to why any Image Comics reader should be excited for the return of Head Lopper. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

JOE GOLEM: OCCULT DETECTIVE – THE DROWNING CITY #1

There’s very little to be seen of the eponymous detective in the start of this new miniseries. Instead much of the issue is devoted to introducing new supporting characters and a supernatural conspiracy. That mystery offers some startling henchmen and Lovecraftian horrors, but lacks context to drive the story forward or encourage readers to invest. Chases and attacks are well crafted, yet function primarily in a vacuum. While this version of New York City that functions more like Venice is still a truly fantastic setting, “The Drowning City” #1 fails to provide a hook beyond the quality of its visual storytelling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN: THE TEMPEST #2

The joys of this final League story can primarily be found in the details. Callbacks to prior volumes, digs at the superhero genre, and trippy depictions of imaginary settings provide a lot to digest for dedicated readers. However, it’s certainly not fare for the unfamiliar and even fails to meet the standards set by the earliest narratives of this literary pantheon. Criticism and observation take a backseat to tinkering with the increasingly complex universe imagined over the past 20 years, like some sort of immensely detailed model. It is not even interested in what made this story great at its debut and is designed for creators and readers primarily interested in the comic’s continuation and conclusion for their own sake. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

LOW ROAD WEST #1

In a world where there seems to be a new post-apocalyptic title or two released every week, Low Road West offers a surprisingly fresh take on the genre. Although it starts off rather slow, the title eventually turns into a blood-pumping page-turner that you’ll have a hard time of putting down. Plus I mean, come on, you can’t go wrong with art by Flaviano. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

MCMLXXV #1

MCMLXXV (also known as 1975) is a gorgeous reach back into the world of the ’70s era inner city. The book follows a professional cab driver who possesses some incredible power, and fights off the monsters of the dark during her late night runs. The art throughout the book is transformative, bringing out the best that the decade in question has to offer and truly making you feel like you’re reading something that was printed years ago. What makes this book so fantastic though, is the fact that it feels so completely fresh, even with the old school style that it creates. We’re getting the chance to read something truly original and exciting, which doesn’t exactly come around all that often. With elements of pulp and blaxploitation woven into the fabric of the book, along with a wonderful radio emcee narrator, MCMLXXV is unlike anything else on the shelf. I’m interested to see where it goes from here, and how quickly readers gravitate towards it, but this series has the potential to be the next truly great book from Image. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #12

Over the life of its 12 issues, Mech Cadet Yu has been one of the most reliably excellent comics on the stands, and its series finale is a fitting send-off to a book that exceeded its potential in almost every way.

The pacing of the artwork communicates the frantic nature of a genuinely scary battle sequence, with all of Takheshi Miyazawa’s typically pitch-perfect emotions and visual acting from the characters. The colors by Raul Angulo help sell those moments in a way that is understated enough that the colors in this series have not been praised as much as they probably should have. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: THE COMIC #1

The idea of Mystery Science Theater 3000 as a comic book is both perfect and utterly destined to fail at the same time, because while it is hard not to want more MST3K content, it is equally difficult to imagine how you make that work.

The conceit — that Jonah and the Bots are being tortured by being forced to watch bad movies until they go insane — relies heavily on hearing the characters’ realtime interaction with the films they are watching, which is a sensation that is nearly impossible to reproduce in comics.

Why spend so much time talking about this in the review? Because while the art by Todd Nauck (with colorist Wes Dzioba) and Mike Manley (who colors himself) is strong, well-paced stuff that effectively balances the challenge of creating likenesses without that uncanny valley thing that you get if it’s too on the nose, it is the high concept — apparently developed by original series creator Joel Hodgson and Harold Buchholz — that makes this book shine. The first issue drags a bit, since it has to spend almost half of its pagecount setting up how the world of the story is going to work (a bit like this review), but the eventual payoff is both creative and entertaining. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

NANCY DREW #4

If you’re not currently reading Nancy Drew, you are absolutely missing out on one of the most delightful new comics of the year. This issue brings Nancy and her friends’ investigation to its head, mixing the refreshingly real team dynamic with some increasingly-high stakes. The outcome of that is pretty darn intriguing, especially as the mystery takes a turn fans probably wouldn’t have expected. Thompson’s take on Nancy continues to be genuinely inspired, with St-Onge’s art continuing to get more dynamic and wonderful to look at. Seriously, you need to be reading this comic. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE NEW WORLD #3

The New World #3 features one of the most thrilling standoffs in comics in 2018. A series of horizontal panels build a perfectly tense countdown to the explosive sequence that follows complete with grenades, swords, guns, and the claws of a cat. It’s a thrilling set of pages that will remind any reader why the name Tradd Moore tends to be spoken with awe in comics today. There is a brief pause in which a record scratch joke is made, and it’s that sort of twee comedy that prevents The New World from reaching all around greatness. While every visual element is delivered with inventive style, much of the dialogue and story is told in a manner that is too cute to be taken seriously. It still serves as a potent vehicle, but one that is a blunt tool at best. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NINJA-K #11

Ninja-K #11 elegantly weaves in the events of Harbinger Wars 2 without letting it overtake the potent mix of espionage and brutal action the series does best. Writer Christos Gage manages to make even discussions about missions interesting, as the rather uneasy relationship between Ninjak and Neville continues to boil over. We also get to see Colin actually go undercover and utilize those base spy skills. Don’t worry though, because the brutal action sequences you’ve come to expect are still here, and artist Roberto De La Torre does a marvelous job making them all shine. Throw in a rather organic hook and you’ve got yourself an all around great issue. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #7

As Oblivion Song kicks off its second arc, there’s no dancing around its first big cliffhanger. The series is delivering answers and while there might be some future mysteries embedded within that story, it’s a satisfying narrative. Not only does that help keep things going, but it opens up a variety of potential plots and grows the series in unanticipated manners. Flashback depictions of the very first moments of this strange new world are every bit as rich and wild as one would imagine making for an extended sequence that is more than exposition. While the story doesn’t move forward much in this specific issue it casts its gaze ahead and there’s a lot of road to start running as of the final page. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #11

Rat Queens feels like its in a strange space. The previous story arc was the series’ most ambitious so far, but so much happened that’s it is almost hard to keep track. Rat Queens #11 starts a new arc that picks up some of the dangling plot threads of the previous arc. Fans are introduced to former Queen in need of help. One of the current Queens goes off on a side quest of her own. And then there’s action and adventure a plenty that almost feels like a return to the series’ roots after the multiversal madness of the previous arc. That may be what Rat Queens fans needed. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCALE & SCOUNDRELS #12

It’s sad to see Scales & Scoundrels ride off into the sunset, but at least it went out on a high note. The series has always blended classic fantasy adventure with delightful and endearing characters, and while this issue focuses on Dorma specifically, Girner and Galaad find inspired ways to incorporate the rest of the cast and bring the story to a satisfying stopping point, despite the series ending sooner than planned. This issue features all of the elements that made this series so charming in the first place, and we couldn’t ask for a better farewell…at least for now. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE SEEDS #2

It might be difficult to believe, but The Seeds #1 was a gentle introduction when compared to its second issue. Every idea from the first issue is explored in greater detail as conspiracies are made concrete and violence stops being theoretical. The miniseries continues to explore a wide variety of themes through careful choices of juxtaposition and revelation. A new subplot set on a farm clarifies the nature of violence and power dynamics between living creatures in a disturbing fashion. Aja’s choice of imagery, starting with a tortoise entangled in six pack rings, is haunting throughout and will leave The Seeds in readers minds until the next issue arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SHE COULD FLY #3

In this penultimate issue of She Could Fly, Christopher Cantwell writes one of the best comics you’ll read this week. Luna stepping out of her comfort zone a bit provides with some unanticipated comedy that lands great each and every time. A coming of age tale combined with a political thriller makes for one crazy as hell comic book and Cantwell, Morazzo, and Mrva continue to knock it out of the park. If you aren’t reading She Could Fly, you’re missing out. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SLEEPLESS #7

Sleepless returns with a substantial leap forward in time that allows the new relationships from the first arc to blossom into a different status quo with entirely new problems of politics to solve. While things might seem more peaceful, the story does an excellent job of tracing tensions just below the surface and reopening old wounds. It’s a wonderful reintroduction for returning readers that is subtle without being slow. It also provides an opportunity to spend time in the sunshine of this beautiful kingdom with readers encouraged to linger upon some lush backgrounds. The overall effect is a welcome return with the promise of many secrets to be revealed very soon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK THE NEXT GENERATION: TERRA INCOGNITA #3

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita continues to be a curious series. Billed as the next installment in The Next Generation mirror universe series, the issue minimizes Barclay’s role. Instead, the issue plays out like a lost episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Captain Picard plays the familiar role of mentor when one of his crew members comes to a emotional turning point. The biggest difference is the way the issue flashes back to this character’s childhood on Vulcan several times, which wasn’t done TNG. The Tiptons deliver a solid if familiar TNG narrative. Angel Hernandez continues to be a standout artist on the Star Trek line, though there are some missteps here. It’s a bit hard to make out what’s happening in the opening sequence. There’s are also some moments where the artwork and word balloon placement seem out of sequence. Otherwise, it’s unclear where the mirror universe angle is headed, but as a standalone TNG story this is stellar. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA #3

After acquiring artillery, Veronica attempts to eradicate the vampire who turned her and her parents, only to discover her parents are alive and under the control of the creature. Not only that, but a run-in with Archie reveals her secret, though this discovery proves helpful when it comes to determining the monster’s next course of action. Speaking of action, this issue delivered plenty of it with a vampire brawl and some vampire vanquishing. Greg and Meg Smallwood continue to deliver Veronica’s signature sass along with an exciting horror story, with Greg pulling double duty and crafting the artwork, which also continues to shine. The duo even managed to include a reference to Jughead being a werewolf, as seen in Jughead: The Hunger. If Vampironica keeps up the pace, it could end up being one of the most satisfying books of the year. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE WEATHERMAN #4

At times The Weatherman‘s greatest strength is making a big impression, but at times that can also be its biggest weakness. The issue starts off strong, with a fantastic over the top action sequence that feels like a Tarantino flick, both visually (thanks to Nathan Fox) and tonally (thanks to Jody LeHeup) . The issue follows that up though with another punch to the gut moment that honestly felt like overkill, though the point was ultimately conveyed. One of those is fine, it just felt like too much back to back. The issue does highlight though just how fantastic an agent Cross is, though she does lack a bit in the social interactions department. It’s also interesting to see one of the main antagonists actually doing something for the people in his own warped way, and we’re intrigued to see where this new Cross team-up goes from here. There’s a lot to love about The Weatherman, but the mixture in this particular issue just isn’t quite as potent as previous ones. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WELCOME TO WANDERLAND #1

This debut issue is pretty darn charming, with a story that will intrigue kids and kids at heart. The issue lampoons the wide world of theme parks and online fandom, while crafting its own mythology that doesn’t feel like an extact parody. On the surface, the characters are mildly one-note, but it’s clear they have a lot of potential for growth. When combined with adorable art and an array of clever pop culture homages, the debut of Welcome to Wanderland is definitely worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WICKED + THE DIVINE #39

The penultimate arc of The Wicked + The Divine draws to a close and introduces an endgame that is far more subtle and surprising than any reader might have suspected. In the early pages of this issue the series plays upon expectations and revelations built over the past year only to make it clear how the reader has constructed their own narratives. It’s not purely for plot-based purposes either, touching on modern themes and struggles in a manner that are challenging and deeply human. As the series prepares for its final story to begin, it’s apparent that every twist and turn has been anticipated and they are deployed with incredible skill here once again. Whatever happens, fans should only increase their expectations based on this quietly stunning installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5