Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/2/2024

Happy new comic book day! It's another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five.

DC #1 (Photo: Nightwing, Batman, and Wonder Woman lead the charge against Amanda Waller in Absolute Power #4. - DC) Absolute Power #4 DC's latest landmark event culminates in a brilliantly constructed and satisfying-enough fashion. Mark Waid's narrative does occasionally land on some predictable plot twists, but the interplay between the characters is still too good to criticize. Dan Mora's art is as excellent as ever, especially as the fighting grows more volatile. Even with the All-In and Absolute initiatives clearly on the horizon, it's apparent that Absolute Power got to end on its own high-octane terms. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5 Batman #153 Batman #153 is a dense issue that sets up a lot of things that could be very interesting going forward. Thanks to Bruce Wayne's efforts, Gotham may actually be starting to turn a corner into something good, but not everyone is happy about that and Batman can't trust it. Add in a new vigilante, The Riddler having supposedly gone straight, and some corporate shenanigans with a stunning twist, you've got the brewing of a complicated and deeply personal Batman tale that could answer the question of whether Gotham can really change. There's also a surprising death, just to keep things even more interesting and mysterious. It's the best issue of Batman in a while, hands down. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5 Birds of Prey #14 The start of Birds of Prey's newest arc boasts a unique blend of entertainment and intrigue that only it can uniquely deliver. As the arc's central conflict builds in somewhat of a slow burn, the fun is largely found in the team dynamics, all of which Kelly Thompson crafts very strongly. Sami Basri joins the series' aesthetic in a seamless way, rendering awesome sartorial looks and epic fight sequences in equal measure. If you've missed out on this Birds of Prey run so far, DC's new jumping-on point is a great opportunity to fix that. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5 DC All In Special #1 DC jumps into a bold new era with the much anticipated DC All In Special, an ambitious flipbook-style issue that seeks to set the status quo of the main universe while simultaneously detailing the origins of the Absolute Universe. It's a daunting task, and while there's a lot to get to, the team is up for the task, crafting a one-of-a-kind special that delivers on its mission statement while still letting the heroes and villains that power this grand universe shine on their own individual levels. This is just the beginning, but with All In DC has put its best foot forward, and the future couldn't be brighter. – Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (Read the full review right here) DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis #1 Just in time for Halloween, DC Comics has crafted eight bone-chilling stories to celebrate the spooky season. The comic publishers have long held an enjoyable trend of creating anthology comics that celebrate a specific holiday. Much like any anthology comic book issue, Last Crisis has its share of hits and misses, bringing together veteran comic creators and newcomers to the DC Universe. Surprisingly enough, not only does this issue create some skin-crawling stories for DC's heroes but also has some entries that act as further examinations of major crossovers including Infinite Crisis and Final Crisis. One story in particular featuring Nightwing and Superboy Prime written by none other than former DC head Dan Didio is worth your attention. If you're looking for a fun, breezy set of eight stories exploring big and small DC characters like, I Know What You Did Last Crisis is worth its $8.99 price tag. – Evan Valentine



Rating 3.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) Justice Society of America #12 With Justice Society of America #11 having wrapped up the story, this week's finale – Justice Society of America #12 – ends up being just a really nice post script to the story and for Stargirl fans, it's a beautiful one. The issue is narrated by Courtney as she graduates high school and, over the overlay of some truly epic fight scenes, recounts the thing's she's learned as she closes out one chapter and prepares for whatever comes next. There's nothing especially groundbreaking here, but Johns does a fantastic job of meditating on the challenges of life and how we never really face them alone. It's a beautiful and fitting way to commemorate Stargirl's 25th anniversary as well as close out this series overall. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 4.5 out of 5 My Adventures With Superman #5 My Adventures With Superman #5 sees Superman face off in a final battle for Amazo and at the same time, sees Amazo come to understand where he came from and his purpose – as well as how he's deviated from it. It's a tense issue with Superman advocating for the good in Amazo against a force that wants less to protect Earth but more to get his own glory and it all sets up for what promises to be a massive finale. This whole series has been a delight and this issue is no exception, especially with a little humor courtesy Ma and Pa Kent. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5 Plastic Man No More! #2 As Eel's predicament gets more unpredictable and horrifying, Plastic Man No More! firmly establishes itself as one of DC's most distinct miniseries in recent memory. Christopher Cantwell's script is an emotional masterpiece, raising the stakes while allowing for some delightfully adult moments of character. Alex Lins' art does double duty in rendering Eel's modern body horror and unsettlingly quaint time with the Justice League, with the end result being both well-executed and skin-crawling. Do not miss out on Plastic Man No More!, trust me. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5 Poison Ivy #26 Poison Ivy #26 kicks off a new chapter for Poison Ivy and sees her trying to set right some of the things that went so wrong with her battle against Woodrue, but in the process lands her in the middle of a huge mystery regarding a suburb that has suddenly emerged from the marsh as well as a twist of potentially mistaken identity that is going to make everything just that much harder. While the issue is a little on the slower paced side as it sets up the story, the focus on Janet as the gateway to events works really beautifully. Given the large scale the last arc took, this feels much more pared down but no less as important and it's overall just very well done. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5 Shazam! #16 Shazam!'s jumping-on point for the All-In initiative is a charming, albeit visually disjointed, new chapter. The highlight is absolutely Josie Campbell's narrative, which has a delightful grasp on the family's dynamics and insecurities going into their latest threat. Dan McDaid's art results in some awkward facial expressions and body composition, but still delivers in key action sequences. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5 The Nice House By The Sea #3 James Tynion IV is playing his hand in the right order with this series, revealing just enough details that the WTF factor doesn't overshadow the actual storytelling. The real selling point for The Nice House by the Sea is the artwork by Álvaro Martínez Bueno with colors by Jordie Bellaire. The pair capture not only fundamentally human elements like scrapbooks and photography but manage to evoke specific moods in eerie settings and reveal otherworldly character designs that can only be done in comics. Horror fans have a great one to catch up with if they haven't made the trip to the House... – Spencer Perry



Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel) Daredevil #14 Matt Murdock might have beaten Wilson Fisk once again but he has two heavy challenges to handle in his immediate future. The first is the remnants of the Heat, the Kingpin's now aimless army, and the second is his own faith. Considering writer Saladin Ahmed has spent the current series seeing Matt as a priest, Murdock having a tete-a-tete with his creator makes sense here and peels back the layers of the character. Matt's decision to give up his holy profession makes sense here and feels organic to the character, as well as his bristly current standing with Elektra thanks to it. Ahmed and Zagaria deliver an interesting outing for the Guardian Devil with this latest issue while also setting up quite the mystery for Murdock to handle in the imminent future. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4 out of 5 Deadpool #7 Deadpool's daughter Ellie, and her trusty Carnage-infused hound Princess, are looking to pick up where her dead dad left off. Ultimately, Ellie does a good job of bringing a mix of humor and action that are left in Wade Wilson's wake though there does feel like something missing from this latest issue. The topic of death is one that has had its fair share of controversy in "cape books" in recent years and the way they approach the Merc With A Mouth's demise here doesn't do that topic any favors. Deadpool's death feels like an afterthought here and that's a real shame. There is some good story hooks to mine from a scenario like this but for the team of mercenaries, it almost feels like it's business as usual. While Ellie makes for a solid protagonist, it feels like this move to kill Wade simply doesn't feel earned here. – Evan Valentine



Rating 3 out of 5 Get Fury #6 It's such a shame that the characters Garth Ennis writes tend to be the most misunderstood, because he's so damn good at crafting these gut-punching depictions of humanity that it makes you wonder how anyone could see his take on the Punisher and think any kind of violence could be a good idea. This Castle and Nick Fury story is beyond bleak, but it's the kind of reflective saga that is impossible to ignore. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5 Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #6 Gwen Stacy's foray into the Marvel Universe continues with a much more subdued issue that features Ghost Spider having a tete-a-tete with Jessica Jones. Gwen's new series has been very hit or miss as she tangles with classic Spidey villains while keeping the reasoning for her dimension hopping close to her chest. Luckily, this quieter issue gives us a better look into the characters of both Gwen and her potential "big bad", the Black Tarantula. I'm still not entirely sold on the Ghost Spider's new status quo when all is said and done but here's to hoping that future issues can stay truer to this sixth issue than some of its weaker counterparts. – Evan Valentine



Rating 3.5 out of 5 Star Wars: Inquisitors #5 What a wallop of an exclamation point this put on the whole Inquisitors series. It's a dark ending that lays bare the ideals that tend to lead us to our most devastating losses, both in the real world and in a galaxy far, far away. This also helps build Darth Vader's legacy as one of the most harrowing villains around, and that is always welcomed. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Lucas Werneck's design for Storm's new costume - Marvel Comics) Storm #1 Rather than shying away from Storm's complex, sometimes conflicting history, Storm #1 embraces it all and comes away with a strong sense of purpose. The issue also lays down several potential complications in Storm's life and while it is hard to see now how they'll coalesce into a satisfying and coherent narrative, the strength of this debut issue has earned the creative team some space to make their point. At a time when new superhero comics often struggle to justify their existence, Storm #1 creates the framework to position Storm as a leading superheroine she perhaps should have become a long time. Here's hoping they can build on this strong start. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review right here) The Immortal Thor #16 Immortal Thor #16 is a beautifully structured superhero story. It begins in a contemplative mode, reflecting on the broad idea of superheroes and supervillains as gods who walk among the mortals of the Marvel Universe before honing in on Thor's thoughts about his responsibilities as the All-Father of Asgard. From there, it escalates with the introduction of a new foursome of villains, godly avatars comprised of some of Thor's past foes. Ewing and Bazaldua do an excellent job of slowly ramping up the tension as Thor arrives on Earth and must confront first the earthly authorities that pose him no real threat and then eventually a villain who poses even more threat to them than he does to them before finally facing the combined might of his primal enemies. It's done with confidence and a sense of introspection largely lacking in many modern superhero comics, which helps make Immortal Thor stand out from the crowd. It may seem odd that assembling four villains who could generously be labeled "B-list" to face off with Thor would be so exciting, but Ewing has shown a knack for elevating such characters and instilling them with new weight and meaning. One expects he's headed in the same direction again, and that's something worth anticipating. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5 Ultimate Black Panther #9 The latest issue of Black Panther has T'Challa's storyline marginally spinning its wheels, but writer Bryan Hill and series artist Stefano Caselli do great with the Killmonger and Storm side of the narrative. Hill's writing in the series is always at its best when he's keeping us guessing and this arc does just that. Caselli channels the powers of these two characters in unique ways while also delivering plenty of other surprises as they track down the new Sorcerer Supreme. As has been the cast this entire time, Ultimate Black Panther is at its best when setting itself apart, and that remains true here. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5 Venom War #3 If you haven't been reading Al Ewing's Venom from the start, the latest issue of Venom War might read like total nonsense, and even if you have it may feel like you're caught in a whirlpool of lore. Ewing does his best to make it all make sense, but it becomes sensory overload despite. Series artist Iban Coello continues to do great work with the varied characters and symbiotes that are present, this time wrapping up the issue with perhaps its best final page yet. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 3.5 out of 5 X-Men #5 Why do this? Why create a story seemingly of a kind with certain highly-regarded past X-Men issues only to reject what made them great without purpose? To have Kid Omega speak during a psychic rescue, a plot device previously used to justify memorable silent comics, isn't necessarily out of character – at least not if you roll back all of Kid Omega's character development from the past 10 years, which is keeping in theme with the current X-Men volume – but to have him do so without any specific repercussions renders the entire exercise moot. While Ryan Stegman has his strengths as an artist, his style does not have the gracefulness of Frank Quitely or Russell Dauterman, and the journey that Quentin and Kwannon embark on lacks the symbolism that defined past psychic rescue missions, which differentiated them from any other X-Men excursion. The villain reveal feels like yet another example of McKay doing a half-hearted Morrison cover, and having Kid Omega make a statement suggesting an understanding of the need for Psylocke's professional precision to guide his raw power and then not visualize that any further than a nebulous splash page is a failure of plot. X-Men #5 simply does not measure up to the legacy it seeks to co-op. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Image Comics (Photo: Image Comics) Hyde Street #1 Overall, Hyde Street #1 is a bit of a departure from what readers might expect from both Johns and Reis, but the story and its art simply works. The characters are interesting, if not mysteries of their own which beg to be unpacked, but the actual setting itself offers just enough questions to make readers want to know more as well as see more, thanks to Reis' detailed and intricate art.. At its core, Hyde Street #1 sets the stage for what feels like a tale that is going to make the reader ask some hard questions of themselves, but also make them think twice about crossing the street in an unfamiliar neighborhood. It's a promising start to a new horror story. – Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (Read the full review right here) Redcoat #6 Redcoat's first story arc comes to a close in grandiose fashion, relying on the strengths of the series when it comes to big set pieces, bizarre supernatural shenanigans, and Simon Pure's deadpan wit to make for a solid sixth issue. Johns and Hitch end the first arc strong while laying out quite the final page to hint at what is to come. Redcoat is arguably the strongest ongoing series from Ghost Machine and it's issues like this that help to propel it as a must read for comic book fans. Here's to hoping that Simon Pure and Albert Einstein are able to keep running with the ball in the future of both Redcoat and Ghost Machine as a whole. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4 out of 5 The Deviant #8 The Deviant is such a beautifully layered crime story that still, eight issues in, has you guessing everything you're reading. It's a great thriller even without the stories of identity and desperation and acceptance at its center. The whole package put together and tied with a bow has set the stage for Tynion's holiday mystery to be an all-timer. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 5 out of 5 I Hate Fairyland #16 What an enjoyable return to Fairyland this turned out to be! Young has a couple jokes that don't quite land and, at times, the dialogue can feel just a tad bit dated, but it's never something you really mind all that much. Gert is a wonderfully messy character, which allows for the book to be a little messy sometimes, too. Seeing her accept her new role as a hero is such a fun direction for this story, especially when it's made very clear that her heroics aren't what she believes them to be. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3.5 out of 5