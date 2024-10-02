DC Confirms Every Member of the New Justice League Unlimited Roster

As DC's All In initiative officially kicks off, the DC Universe gets itself a new Justice League. In a book titled Justice League Unlimited, Mark Waid and Dan Mora will explore the adventures of...well, just about everybody. While the introductory story makes a big show of giving membership cards to a number of former Teen Titans as well as time-traveling hero Booster Gold, the reality is, by the end of the story, they have something of an inversion of a familiar image. On the cover of Brad Meltzer and Ed Benes' Justice League #1, there's a room filled with nearly every superhero in the DC Universe, and a hand about to dole out a small number of Justice League membership cards. In the DC All In Special #1, we see the League traveling outwards from the satellite, widely distributing membership cards to most of DC's heroes.

The idea of making the Justice League a bit more populist obviously appeals to fans of B- and C-list heroes who usually don't get a lot of screentime. We see both big guns and some less-familiar characters in a recruiting montage, followed by a scene at the Watchtower, in which more than 20 heroes are gathered for the first new JL meeting.

Those appearing in either the induction montage or the crowd scene include Starfire, Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, Ted Kord/Blue Beetle, Roy Harper, Metamorpho (questioning his life choices), Supergirl, Fire and Ice, Booster Gold, Robin (Damian), Shazam, Donna Troy, Black Canary, Green Arrow, Detective Chimp, Firestorm, Swamp Thing, Alan Scott, Jade, Obsidian, Mr. Terrific, Dr. Light (Kimiyo), the Super-Man of China, Power Girl, Black Lightning, Dr. Fate, Tim Drake, Raven, Wonder Woman, J'Onn J'Onzz, Zatanna, Yara Flor, Cyborg, Beast Boy, Guy Gardner, Flash, Aquaman, Mera, Hawkgirl, Orion, and Nightwing. There are likely at least a few we missed in all the mayhem, which picks up pretty quickly when Darkseid shows up.

As far as we know, only Robotman said no to the League's invitation, opting to focus on running the Doom Patrol. Of course, that will likely become a way for some writers to distinguish themselves or to limit the need to cross over -- just say "oh, no, my character couldn't or wouldn't join up."

The idea here is to open the gates wide for the Justice League Unlimited comic, presumably giving Waid as broad a palette as possible and also reflecting the beloved Justice League animated series, in which characters came and went depending on the needs of the team and the story. That also allows for an easy way to just sent out a beacon and bring most of the heroes for a big crossover-style fight.