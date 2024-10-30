Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 10/30/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for three of this week’s biggest books, including The Amazing Spider-Man #60, It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1, and Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of all three issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Action Comics #1073

Other than the Superboy subplot that is wedged in the middle of things (and that, at this point, feels like it should have been a backup story rather than a subplot), Action Comics #1073 is outstanding. The issue sees Superman come face to face with Aethyr but then in a surprising twist finds himself in a much more dire situation when his attempt to find the way home goes sideways and lands him in an entirely different idea of home. What really works here is the centering of the story around the idea of what Jor-El really did in the creation of the Phantom Zone prison while still delivering on some high-stakes action. As for the Supergirl backup story, we get a little bit more about the mysterious prisoner, but the overall story still feels like a puzzle box that is moving towards solution at an almost too-slow pace. It’s interesting, but it just feels like there could be more. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #2

Batman: The Long Halloween The Last Halloween #2 continues the slow burn of the story kicked off with the first issue, but keeps things moving by adding interesting elements, such as the arrival of the FBI — who has their own agenda — and by having Batman miss an important clue along the way. The tone of this issue is much more consistent than the first, particularly with Robin, and that also gives this issue a bit more gravity to it and makes it a bit more interesting, both to those unfamiliar with the original The Long Halloween and those who know it chapter and verse. The art fits the overall vibe very nicely as well.

– Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1

DC has delivered the team-up I didn’t know I needed right in time for Halloween in a new one-shot special titled Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees. As the title suggest, the issue brings Poison Ivy and Swamp Thing together in a haunting and emotionally complex adventure that conveys a clearer understanding of Swampy and Ivy’s roles in the protection of the green and how the Parliament of Trees fits into that equation and how they perceive outsiders. Poison Ivy/Swamp Thing: Feral Trees #1 keeps you hooked on the greater mystery and emotionally invested in the people in the center of it all the way through, and it’s an adventure you won’t want to miss.

– Matthew Aguilar (Read the full review here)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Nice House By The Sea #4

James Tynion IV finds new layers as he continues to dig deeper not only into his characters but in the larger plot of Night House by the Sea as well. As things continue to open up and reveal the broader picture, questions still linger, making the entire thing all the more intriguing. Series art by co-creator Álvaro Martínez Bueno remains the high point of experiencing the series though as he not only captures specific moods and styles (this issue depicts security camera footage and actually making it terrifying). Jordie Bellaire’s color work also remains an MVP, elevating the already great images to new heights.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel

Captain America #14

The most surprising thing about this Captain America run is that it’s somehow still going on. Issue #14 brings Thor and Spider-Man into the fold to try and give Steve some familiar faces to fight alongside. Their additions are more hurtful than helpful. Neither one of them are written particularly well, with Spider-Man feeling like the most frustrating of the two. This continues, month after month, to be one of the most baffling books in Marvel’s lineup.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1.5 out of 5

Namor #4

Namor is awesome. I tried to think of a more eloquent, intelligent way to phrase that, but that’s not necessary. “Namor is awesome” is exactly what needs to be said right now. This saga from Jason Aaron is already a gripping, complicated tale about a fallen king wrestling with his past in order to save the future of a people that hate him. Now we’re adding an entire army of sentient beings made of the seaweed and coral reef that have been relentlessly abused over the years? It just doesn’t get much better than this. An absolute bruiser of a book week after week. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

NYX #4

NYX has been quietly putting together one of the more compelling corners of the X-Men universe, and it feels as if NYX #4 is the true boiling point that will shift the series into its next gear. Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly have successfully woven Ms. Marvel into the fabric of the X-Men saga in a natural and organic way, and her interactions with Prodigy and Sophie are major parts of why NYX #4 works so well. Kamala is the heart and soul of this book, but as we’ve learned with the character in the past, one of her most important powers is the ability to relate to others in a meaningful way and get through when most others can’t, paving the way for welcome turns and heartbreaking turns in equal measure. Artist Enid Balam and colorist Raul Angulo pull on the heartstrings throughout the issue in several key scenes, but they also deliver frenetic action sequences that take advantage of the cast’s dynamic power set. Also, Julian looks like an absolute powerhouse in several of these sequences, and that last page has my hyped for an anticipated and long awaited throwdown. NYX has carved out a unique identity within the X-Books and is really starting to hit its stride at the right time. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Phases of The Moon Knight #3

This has been a really great concept for an anthology story. The nature of Moon Knight makes for a story that can span numerous characters, time periods, and settings, and the series has done an excellent job of finding little corners where magic can come alive. Not every story is as good as the others, but they’ve all been enjoyable to some degree.

– Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

Predator vs. Black Panther #3

Benjamin Percy has proven himself already to be well suited to writing these types of epic crossovers for Marvel. Percy weaves a tight narrative that not only respect the lore of Marvel’s hero and his home but also the larger Predator franchise, making them work together and mingle in a way that only works in comics. This issue features artwork by pencilers Chris Allen & Sean Damien Hill (with inks by Craig Yeung & Jonas Trindade and colors by Erick Arciniega) and that many cooks in the kitchen has resulted in some inconsistent art on the whole. Larger pages that deliver huge splashes and tell the story across unique fragmented images are the best, while the traditional pages often leave something to be desired. That said, Predator vs Black Panther continues to impress.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #3

There’s a good idea at the core of Insurgency Rising, it’s just a shame the book itself can’t reach quite as high. It’s scattered, both in its writing and its art. There’s little consistency with these characters and none of it ever feels particularly new. This is unfortunately just another stab at trying to tell fresh stories in a period of Star Wars canon that has been exhaustively explored. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

The Amazing Spider-Man #60

Zeb Wells’ Spider-Man run is one that has been met with some major controversy thanks to some of the wild swings that it took with its story. The writer introduced us to the now infamous “Paul”, gave Mary Jane superpowers, stepped up Tombstone’s game, introduced the most villainous Ben Reilly to date, and even sent Spidey spiraling into the underworld. For all the flaws that Wells’ run might have had, the creator goes a long way in his final issue to not only pay tribute to Peter Parker but give a worthwhile ending to nearly every plot point that he introduced over the years. – Evan Valentine (Read the full review here)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Ultimate X-Men #8

Ultimate X-Men has some interesting elements and character beats that are a part of this new take on Marvel’s merry mutants but unfortunately, the series remains misplaced in terms of being the forefront of the Ultimate Universe in relation to the X-Men. Peach Momoko is able to give this series some really solid art but the story itself is one that just doesn’t resonate in the same way as its Ultimate counterparts. It feels…”off” in many regards in that it is a scattershot series that would work as an independent story but being the premiere Ultimate X-Men story hampers it. It just all feels extremely disconnected with its characters. This isn’t to say that it doesn’t have some noteworthy moments but they are not enough to right this ship’s trajectory. It’s really a shame but there are simply too many puzzle pieces that don’t fit here to truly make it stand toe-to-toe with the other Ultimates.

– Evan Valentine

Rating 2.5 out of 5

Wolverine: Revenge #3

One thing that I was expecting from Wolverine: Revenge, based on Hickman and Capullo’s first two issues, is plenty of blood and violence surrounding the Canucklehead. What I didn’t see coming was one of my favorite Logan and Deadpool interactions that I think I’ve ever read. In this alternate universe, Wade Wilson made a decision that means forgiveness might forever be out of his grasp, as Wolverine reminds him here. This story might not be “canon” but what the creative team is doing here might just give us one of the pinnacle Wolverine stories in Marvel history. There’s a lot to love in this tale of revenge and I’m beyond interested to see what takes place next when it comes to Logan’s journey, especially considering how this latest issue came to an end. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Image Comics

Feral #7

The only thing that could make Feral more of a tension-filled affair has found its way into the series, and that comes in the form of three adorable little kittens. In Feral #7 the ice starts to subside and with it new dangers approach, and watching Elsie and Gigi try and navigate those unpredidtable dangers is as stressful as it is riveting. At this point I feel personally attacked by Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, and Brad Simpson for how long I find myself forgetting to breathe as the story twists and turns, and that still didn’t prepare me for one truly unexpected cliffhanger by issue’s end. Feral continues to be must read each and every single month, and now the long wait for Feral #8 begins.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1

While we are still getting to know the overall world of Hyde Street in the main comic, It Happened on Hyde Street: Devour #1 makes for a strong and impressive introduction to the lure of the world. By speaking to something that is so relatable and unfortunately common for many by taking on the obsession with being thin, Devour #1 reminds readers just how easy it is to succumb to the lure of a quick fix with no thought to the consequences. The result is a horror that maybe isn’t full of jump scares or gore, but settles right into the thoughts and is deeply uncomfortable less for the world the story inhabits, but for the world the reader actually exists in. – Nicole Drum (Read the full review here)

Rating: 5 out of 5

Kaya #22

Kaya concludes its journey down the Dragon Road in stunning fashion. The issue begins with Kaya’s portentous dream but from the moment she awakes onward, it maintains a fast pace as she, Jin, and their mysterious new ally Razel try to escape from Atrian pursuers. As always, Wes Craig impresses with his unconventional character designs and creative layouts but Tom Nopalitano’s lettering stands out in this issue for ably conveying tones, timbre, and meaning with emphasis, shape, and color. This issue’s plot feels a bit thin and also light on character development — Kaya and Jin begin the issue divided over how much they should trust Razel and they don’t budge any from those positions — but makes up for it danger and adventure as it successfully ramps up the tension as it leads into a situation where Kaya and company are stuck between a robot army and a haunted city. After the previous, much weightier arc, “Kaya and the Dragon Road” proves lighter and much more visceral, making for a nice change of pace in this gripping journey.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Violent Flowers #2

Violent Flowers #2 spends most of the issue explaining things before sending Carnelia after Erzsebet at a strange, supernatural party that doesn’t exactly go as planned. It is certainly an interesting take on vampire stories with a strange, sexy edge, but the issue is hampered by both a lot and nothing really happening along with some somewhat cliche dialogue during the confrontation. A bit of a cliffhanger closes the issue and pushes the story forward, but it is otherwise a bit of a mixed bag. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers

Anansi Boys #5

The screwball comedy of it all intensifies in Anansi Boys #5 as Spider takes Fat Charlie’s place at work for the date and his lunch date with Rosie. Meanwhile, Charlie wakes up to find an unfamiliar woman with him in bed and his would-be mother-in-law at his front door. Charlie’s confusion and exasperation are appropriately inverse to Spider’s natural charm as he fills in for his brother in some helpful ways and some less so. There’s a bit of an unexplained plot hole in that Rosie’s mother never really explains why she showed up at Charlie’s home if she thought he’d be at work anyway — Perhaps she planned to slide the paperwork about the upcoming wedding under his door, but then why knock at all? — but there are also some sly artistic touches, with Graham Coates drawn every bit as small in Spider’s presence as Charlie once did upon entering the boss’s office. Setting aside the one plot tangle, it’s a charming issue with the art to match. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Kill All Immortals #4

Finding interesting angles for immortal beings can be difficult, but Kill All immortals has an excellent angle that makes for a compelling read. Mixing this father/daughter rivalry and morality play with an organized crime saga is just really exciting stuff. These characters are fully realized and they fit seamlessly into the world that’s being created. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Night Club 2 #3

Who knew that all it would take is a change of scenery for Mark Millar’s style to actually feel fresh. The scribe continues to explore superhero tropes through the lens of a horror comic in Night Club 2 and since he’s not making sure to have a piece of shock value every other page there’s a nice rhythm to the story. Night Club 2’s real highlight however remains the artwork by Juanan Ramírez with colors by Fabiana Mascolo, as the pair have created a distinct look that combines pop-superhero artwork with moody grim horror. The result is stunning splash pages and reveals when you turn the page that makes your jaw drop.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

‘Patra #3

‘Patra #3 is part crime, part horror and while there is a lot of promise in the story of Patra hunting down the crazed killer Jeremy Jones, there’s a lot of character development and particularly dialogue between Patra and her sister that feels a little drawn out and very tedious when we could, at three issues in, already be getting further in the story. It’s also not quite clear yet what is really going on which is something that we should have some inkling about at this point. Still, the chase is interesting and if things ever really come together, it could be a cool story. Right now it’s just lot of extra that doesn’t fully come together. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Power Rangers Across The Morphin Grid #1

Power Rangers fans have seen a number of their favorite Rangers appear in the comics, but with Power Rangers Across The Morphin Grid, they have a chance to see those characters written by the people that brought them to life on the screen. Across The Morphin Grid is a one-shot special featuring five stories from franchise favorites, including David Yost, Nakia Burrise (with JD Sutphin), Steve Cardenas (with Mat Groom), Walter Jones, and Meghan Camarena, and while some are stronger than others, they all capture the core elements that made their characters such favorites to begin with. Billy’s Metamorphosis takes a trip to the future with out of this world style thanks to Patrick Mulholland and Ellie Wright, while Tanya’s Heavy-Metal Rescue is a thrilling Alpha team-up with the stellar art of Tango and JP Jordan. In The Red by Groom, Cardenas, Anand Ramcheron, and Francesco Segala might be my favorite in terms of highlighting the underrated aspects of a Ranger. An Apple A Day is solid and has some fun moments, though the issue ramps up the fun with Camarena, Paulina Ganucheau, and Rebecca Good’s hilarious Chloe’s Chaos Kitchen, which is the type of HyperForce absurdity we’ve missed so much. Overall it’s a thoroughly entertaining one-shot that will delight fans of the franchise. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Red Sonja #15

While the art in Red Sonja #15 leaves a bit to be desired, story wise it’s an interesting read. I am admittedly jumping into this one blind, but the issue overall does a surprising job of getting the reader up to speed without being overly repetitive about what is happening and what Sonja is facing. There is also plenty of action to keep things moving as well as Sonja finds herself trying to run from death only to end up in a dire situation. There are seemingly real stakes here which makes it all that much more interesting. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Sonic The Hedgehog #74

Sonic the Hedgehog #74 brings the series’ racing arc to a satisfying climax. The villain is revealed, and the endgame is set in motion, but what’s charming is that it doesn’t fall entirely to the heroes. Regular folks doing their jobs and looking out for another also play a crucial role. Whether the idea that a villain’s wrongdoing being revealed would lead to their downfall or any real consequences is wholesome or naive will likely be determined by each reader’s level of cynicism. The artwork gives the issue a comic, cartoonish energy, with layouts providing the perfect timing for certain comedic bits and the story playing out at a lively pace. As multiple points of tension hang in the balance and lives are on the line, Sonic and most of the book’s major characters spring into action, teeing up what’s shaping up to be a fun, kinetic, and dramatic finale. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5