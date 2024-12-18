Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/18/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for two of this week’s biggest books in Freddie The Fix #1 and TVA #1, so if our smaller reviews here pique your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of those issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Batman #3

Absolute Batman #3 continues to establish that this isn’t the Batman DC fans know while also deepening a conflict that makes this take on Gotham extremely interesting. The issue delves into Bruce’s history, specifically with a young Selina Kyle, while also establishing just how big and pervasive the threat the Party Animals — and Black Mask — actually are. Of particular interest is how Snyder creates completely new versions of both Alfred and Batman as the story continues, something that is very evident in the advice Alfred gives Batman and in a surprising choice that Batman makes in the name of potentially protecting those he loves. It’s a little bit of a slower issue, but very fascinating and makes for an interesting window into the psyche of Batman. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Action Comics #1080

Action Comics #1080 sees Superman and his allies on a bit of cleanup duty when it comes to dealing with the Phantom Zoners and the issue is structured, largely, with different pairings going after differing escapees. It makes for an issue of action even as it explains a bit of the complicated situation they are in — so many escapees, limited resources, and Mon-El in dire straights. But while that is fun to read, the issue is a bit weaker than previous entries, particularly with the twist at the end that feels a bit cliche. Overall, the issue feels very much like a bridge to get us to the next, major part of the arc and while it’s by no means bad, it also just doesn’t quite live up to previous issues. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Batman and Robin: Year One #3

Batman and Robin: Year One #3 dispenses with some of the cheesy moments of dialogue we’ve seen in previous issues and instead does a lot of work setting up the threat that Batman and Robin are dealing with — while also setting in motion a high-stakes fight with the Maroni crime family and a surprising turn from Two-Face. There is also a bit of humor in Bruce’s lack of parental skills as well as a truly tense moment where we see Robin’s inexperience in full and what it means with real stakes for everyone involved. This might be the best issue of the run yet. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #34

One of the benefits of Mark Waid’s take on earlier stories featuring the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel is to further explore stories that don’t necessarily have Clark and Bruce front and center. This time around, it’s up to Jimmy Olsen and Batgirl to find out what has happened to the World’s Finest and the Boy Wonder. On top of Waid’s continued mastery of all the characters within the DCU, the writer is joined this time by artist Fran Galan. Galan benefits here from handling both pencils and colors, creating some truly striking visuals in the one-off story. World’s Finest remains one of the best books that DC is printing, a note that I make quite consistently in my reviews of it so far, and even with Dan Mora handling other titles, Waid’s writing and the new artists coming on board has worked well in these new stories. – Evan Valentine

Rating 4.5 out of 5

Catwoman #71

Catwoman #71 is a long read and it’s generally quite enjoyable. However, it’s a read that requires one to stay engaged the whole time and if you go into it without having freshly read the preceding issue, you may find it a bit hard to follow. The issue largely follows Catwoman still trying to find who put the bounty on her head and it leads her to an old acquaintance in Stockholm. The issue is full of interesting details and even a little spy craft as we get to a bit of a cliffhanger as Selina gets close to what she’s seeking. It is overall a good issue, if one wants to invest the time reading it. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Challengers of The Unknown #1

It’s admirable how well DC is making these new comics fit together so seamlessly. JLU has re-written the status quo and it would be easy for something like a new Challengers of the Unknown to awkwardly be thrust into the limelight, but series scribe Christopher Cantwell has found an amazing balancing act that not only keeps the series firmly planted in the current goings-on of the DCU but still feel classically “Challengers.” Series artist Sean Izaakse (and colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr.) manage to elevate the material in major ways too, delivering smooth action across pages while also striking the right amount of each character. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Green Lantern/Green Arrow: World’s Finest Special #1

Scribe Jeremy Adams pens a fun tale set deep in DC continuity, one that reunites Oliver Queen and Hal Jordan from their heyday. The oversized one-shot has two stories, the first of which is the superior tale, but which makes for a fun throwback issue for longtime fans. Artist Lucas Meyer tackles the first (the Ollie & Hal team-up) which has expertly designed action beats across its many creative moments. As for the second story, a Hal and Barry Allen team-up, artist Travis Mercer does well to capture the stillness of seconds as Barry runs through and does his thing. The biggest hindrance on this story is that it’s over the second it’s already started, leaving a bit to be desired after the pacing of the first.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 4 out of 5

Nightwing #121

Watters’ latest run on the former Boy Wonder is one that had to fill some big shoes and while he still hasn’t quite done so, the writer is getting a better handle on Dick Grayson. While the current threat facing Bludhaven isn’t entirely original, it makes for some dynamic set pieces thanks in part to artist Dexter Soy here. Between the fight scenes and Dick’s interactions with Barbara Gordon outside of her duties as Batgirl, the latest Nightwing issue feels like one of the stronger entries of the new run so far. Here’s to hoping future issues take a page from issue #121 and find the perfect unison between Dick’s daily activities and his nightly excursions as Nightwing. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3 out of 5

The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2

After a stellar debut, Renee Montoya’s captivating Watchtower mystery continues in The Question: All Along The Watchtower #2. With the team in place, it’s time for the investigation to kick into gear, and writer Alex Segura throws all sorts of chaos is thrown into the mix to ramp up the drama and intrigue. The Blue Beetles, Bulleteer, and Animal Man all provide wonderful contrasts to Renee’s more closed off demeanor, and that is especially true of Batwoman’s presence, as their history and dynamic grounds the bigger than life aspects of the book that surrounds them. That chaos looks fantastic though, and it’s not hyperbole when I say that The Question has rarely looked this freaking cool, all courtesy of the talented team of artist Cian Tormey, colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr, and letterer Willie Schubert. It’s not even just The Question, as everyone delivers so much personality in their mannerisms and expressions, and Eradicator looks phenomenal as well, but Montoya just looks effortlessly cool in every single scene, and it’s worthy of praise across the board. I want to see even more mined from Renee and Kate’s history as we continue, but right now Renee’s time as Watchtower Sheriff has been every bit the noir rollercoaster ride I hoped for. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Titans #18

Titans #18 is fittingly titled All In The Family, and the issue is at its strongest when family is the focus. Writer John Layman finds plenty of conflict to explore as the Titans move into their new home and new role within the DC hero community now that the Justice League has returned. The various opinions on this shift and how the Titans are responding to it overall is compelling and rather relatable, but it also presents opportunities for amazing moments from Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy. The friction between Nightwing and Donna Troy is also intriguing as she looks to lead the team in her own way, though at times both characters don’t feel 100% natural in their exchanges for all the history they have. At times the expressions clash a bit with the dialogue and the overall tone, and then there’s moments that are complexly in sync, like Raven’s marvelous scolding of the team. When the fists start flying the team of artist Pete Woods and letterer Wes Abbott take advantage and give the proceedings some welcome bigger than life impact, delivering one of Mammoth and Shimmer’s best outings in quite some time. The seeds of the grander story are interesting, though it does feel like we’ve been here before, so hopefully more twists are on the way. Titans #18 is a solid issue with some big moments to build on, and here’s hoping even bigger things are headed our way. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Wonder Woman #16

Apes make everything better and Wonder Woman #16 is proof of that. While the Sovereign storyline continues to feel like something that has been dragged out a bit too long, there is something to be said about using Detective Chimp to expose him. We also get a few more details about Trinity’s early life through the issue’s fantastic art, and the follow up that offers the origin of the Sovereign is a pretty interesting read. But when taken on the whole, Wonder Woman #16 still feels like it’s dragging its feet on a story that really should see more forward motion at this point and while by issue’s end it feels like we are getting closer to something more interesting and more concrete, it still feels like a lot of investment on something that could have been done a bit more simply. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

MARVEL

Daredevil #18

Matt Murdock has gone through a lot in a short amount of time in Saladin Ahmed’s run focusing on Hell’s Kitchen’s Guardian Devil and all that turmoil makes for some interesting storytelling. Daredevil pulls quite a few tricks out of his hat here, whether it be via his courtroom skills or his superheroic ones. While Ahmed is doing some solid writing here, the true star of the issue is Aaron Kuder’s art. Kuder has long been an artist that I’ve felt should receive a bigger push and he proves it here. Whether Murdock is saving children in traffic or fighting against a demon that hits a bit too close to home for Daredevil’s liking, the latest issue is one that does well at raising the stakes and making for another solid issue of the latest run on the blind lawyer. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5

Deadpool #9

The latest Deadpool issue left a bad taste in my mouth, not so much for its characters and puns, but rather, thanks to how quickly Wade Wilson’s untimely demise was undone. This has long been a problem in superhero universes, Marvel and DC alike, and the Merc With A Mouth only being dead for a handful of issues after being touted as a giant event unto itself is a knock against what this story could be. Ellie barely had her time to shine in her role as the new Deadpool and from what we see in the latest issue, she is already getting quite the handle on it. There are some interesting hints as to what is to come for Deadpool and Ellie but it’s hardly enough to outshine the weaknesses of the latest outing.

– Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Fantastic Four #27

Ryan North’s run on Marvel’s most famous family has hit all the right notes when it comes to the Fantastic Four, and this latest issue does all that and more. Specifically focusing on Nicki Master-Grimm, a Skrull child adopted by Ben and Alicia, we get one of the funniest comics of the year along with a heart-warming tale that shows why the Thing works so well as a father in recent years. Even if you haven’t been keeping up with all the misfortunes that have recently befallen the Fantastic Four, this issue works well as a one-and-done that helps to prove what the team is all about. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Hellverine #1

Hellverine does exactly what any good first issue should, sets up the premise in intriguing ways for newcomers and longtime readers while also giving us huge clues about where this will go in the future. Benjamin Percy has long proven himself to be a secret weapon for Marvel, taking ideas that in the wrong hands could be a disaster and making them compelling and fun; Hellverine is no exception. Artist Raffaele Ienco keeps things simple but plays with the perspective of the title character and his transformations to the fullest effect. This may seem like a gimmick comic, but it’s one that’s absolutely worth reading.

– Spencer Perry

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Immortal Thor #18

Thor and Amora’s son from another reality, Magni, is welcome to the family by way of a four vs. four showdown with the new would-be gods of Midgard who proved problematic for Thor previously. The scene of Thor quickly warming to Magni over a game of catch the hammer is charming but it’s clear that his introduction is meant to bear fruit later on in Immortal Thor’s narrative plan as he doesn’t have much of an impact on this issue’s climactic battle. Outside of Magni’s introduction, the story — and this arc — is fairly straightforward superhero fare in structure. Thor struggles against an alliance of new foes, recruits allies, and proves victorious in the rematch. But this may be, in respect, intentional as the story title, “To Be Continued,” alludes to one thing building on the next, and the issue foreshadows multiple stories yet to be told. The artwork is fine, but not much memorable is made out of the showdown with the supervillains. This has proven to be a more subtle arc for Immortal Thor, but it seems just as likely to be a pivot point as the ongoing tale moves into its next act. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

TVA #1

Marvel has a number of stellar shows under its umbrella, but one of its best is the timeline-hopping sensation known as Loki. That story wrapped up in Loki season 2 with a meaningful sacrifice, and unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that a season 3 is likely to happen. Loki fans are in luck though, because Marvel has brought quite a few of those elements to the comics with its TVA series, and the Time Variance Authority reunion can’t help but strike some of those lovely nostalgic chords, with some wonderful new additions to the mix. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Ultimate Spider-Man #12

Pound for pound, I think this might be my favorite single issue of the year. Hickman has made some big changes to the Parker family as a part of Marvel’s new Ultimate universe but issue twelve is one that truly capitalized on these shifts in the best way. For the vast majority of the issue, readers aren’t privy to any Spidey-shenanigans, instead focusing on the holiday get together of the Parkers and the Watsons. One of the biggest things to take note of is that Mary Jane’s family is vastly different here than the original 616, giving her both a mother and sister that are a part of her life. MJ’s dialogue-heavy interactions all hit hard here, and help to hide the fact that there is a giant reveal that was hiding in plain sight the entire time. The final pages pull off a twist on the same level as the original Thunderbolts’ reveal and it puts a wild new spin on a classic Spider-Man villain. Ultimate Spider-Man remains the best Spidey book on the market today and issue twelve once again proves that fact. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 5 out of 5

IMAGE COMICS

Freddie The Fix #1

Ultimately, Freddie The Fix has an interesting premise that it largely wastes on trying to be edgy, sacrificing shock value for actual story, and overstuffing the pages with a lot of writing that doesn’t necessarily get the job done. While the story is set as the debut offering for the creator-owned and driven horror showcase Ninth Circle, it really serves as sort of a weak introduction. The story, instead of functioning as something with horror and scares, feels more like elaborate world building. The reader is left with the feeling that there should be so much more to this story. We just unfortunately don’t get it. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

G.I. Joe #2

G.I. Joe kicked off its new era with a bombastic first issue with one hell of a cliffhanger, and issue #2 doesn’t let off the gas in the least. Not only does writer Joshua Williamson establish the stakes from the outset, but things somehow get even worse for the Joes, once again leaning into how outgunned they are compared to Cobra’s technological might. Meanwhile Artist Tom Reilly, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Rus Wooton create a sense of desperation and unpredictability around the battle that only invests you further, and the cinematic flair they give the proceedings is unmatched, as Duke rising from the rubble might as well have a soundtrack. All the drama within the two organizations is as compelling as ever as well, and the new recruits will only ratchet that up a few notches more. G.I. Joe didn’t lose a step with its second issue, and that last page promises even more big things from issue #3. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

OTHER PUBLISHERS

House of Slaughter #28

House of Slaughter #28 hits hard from the very first page and then shifts perspectives several times over the course of the issue, and that comes with its share of positives and negatives. The macro view of The Order and how it not only finances everything but also refills with recruits after their numbers dwindle due to deadly operations adds welcome context and allows you to see the whole picture, but then we scale down to a more individual perspective that explores dynamics within the different factions of masks. There’s interesting elements here, but the extensive dialogue and narration here slows the pace considerably, and that’s before another shift that slows that pace to a crawl and muddies the main throughline story before things ramp up on the final few pages. I typically adore the deep dives into the Order’s history and exploring the different groups within it, but this issue felt weighted down by it, so here’s hoping things pick back up in the next chapter.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Power Rangers Prime #2

It’s a bold new world in Power Rangers Prime, and the series’ second issue emphasizes that in a major way. While some of the faces are familiar, the circumstances in which we meet them are substantially different, and the new characters we meet along the way change up the dynamics significantly. Melissa Flores is taking advantage of those new dynamics while also taking the time to build up these new leads, and the work is already paying off, as it never feels like you’re watching the B team and waiting for the A squad to show up. That said, Flores’ Rita Repulsa is simply effortless, and she can’t help but command all the attention whenever she’s on the page, which is also due to the wonderful talents of artist Michael YG, colorist Fabi Marques, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The teased VR Trooper showdown is already shaping up to be something special too, so at the moment, Power Rangers Prime is hitting on all cylinders and shows no signs of slowing down. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5

With the Turtles reunited, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 spotlights the new villain menacing New York City, an aggrieved and corrupt man in a position of power, wielding the resources of government, juiced by the power of shadowy donors, to take out his misplaced rage on the most vulnerable communities in his constituency. This figure acts as the public face of the Foot Clan, villains once forced to operate from the shadows whose ideologies, with a veneer of institutionalized legitimacy, are now celebrated. It’s a move that feels like a natural next chapter after the community-focused storytelling of the previous TMNT era and a thoroughly modern take on the symbolic role of urban vigilantism in fiction. If the villains are now operating with power and impunity in broad daylight, then the heroes must be against those corrupted institutions. The artwork draws the reader into the stark, shadowy, and unflattering world of this villain lacking in grace but not in violence as Casey Jones returns to rile things up with a dose of sports-themed brutality. The explanation of recent events provided by the issue does raise some questions — given that all four Turtles were already preoccupied, it seems odd that Hale would attract their attention by sending Foot ninjas after them unless we are meant to see this as a strategic failure on his part, though whether that’s the case is still unclear — but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 still manages to bring this overture act to a successful close, setting up a dangerous new reality for the Turtles to navigate. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5