Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/7/2018

This is a new endeavor from us here at ComicBook.com. The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Amazing Spider-Man #795 to X-Men Red #1 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Superman #40, The Wicked & The Divine: 1923 #1, and X-Men Red #1. The links to those are included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #795 to BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #795

Dan Slott still has five months on Amazing Spider-Man, but the series already feels like a bartender shouting for last call. Throughout this issue, a self-contained adventure featuring Loki as Sorcerer Supreme, there are constant reminders of how everything has returned to its status quo. Whether it’s Spider-Man’s romantic relationships or philanthropic endeavor, this is a story about returning things to the acceptable baseline of Spider-Man stories. Web-slinging antics and allusions of the Slott’s final “big bad” are fun, but not enough to overcome the stale returns and repackaging that take up most of the pages. Amazing Spider-Man #795 is a fine, but totally forgettable issue that doesn’t build much anticipation for what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #679

“No Surrender” continues as we discover the fate of two fallen Avengers and learn more about the mysterious Challenger whose “game” with the Grandmaster has drawn in the Avengers, the Black Order, and the Lethal Legion. While “No Surrender” continues to be a bit overbloated with characters, which means that no character gets more than a beat or two to shine, there’s just enough melodrama and action to keep superhero fans satisfied. Plus, the Challenger’s origin story is fantastic and serves as a reminder as to just how petty and vain the Grandmaster is. The creative team of Mark Waid, Jim Zub, Al Ewing, and Pepe Larraz should be commended for creating a storyline that has all the trappings of an old-school Avengers storyline but with a modern day lineup and tone. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

BANE CONQUEST #9

Bane Conquest #9 follows the title character as he rounds up a league of dangerous assassins and criminals in order to take down Kobra. The issue was pretty fun, as most of the series has been to this point, but that’s all there really is to it. It is simple, often times stagnant, and doesn’t deliver much for anyone hoping for a rich and satisfying read. It does however, build up plenty of intrigue for what’s to come in #10, so the whole book ends on a decent note. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #40

There are few writers who can wring as much out of Batman as Tom King, and Batman #40 continues his impressive streak. “Superfriends” has featured a number of other characters, but the focus never veers from Selina and Bruce, and with every issue a new layer is unearthed. At its heart this is a story of loss, temptation, and devotion, and no one is better at creating an atmosphere for all three to thrive than Joelle Jones, and thrive they do. While the stakes are high, the book always manages to lighten the mood before becoming melodramatic (oh my lord a Jumpa reference!), and somehow every character comes out of this more defined and interesting than when they came in. Simply put, there’s no better Batman book on the stands, so you might as well jump on now. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT #5

Batman White Knight continues to deliver poignant moments when you least expect them. The star of this issue is really Harley Quinn, who has become the voice of reason to everyone’s surprise. Not only that, but this is easily one of the best interpretations of Harley in some time, and her plea to Batman is nothing but genuine and heartfelt. Writer Sean Murphy has turned Bruce Wayne’s world upside down, and he’s done the same to the reader, planting convincing doubts as to who’s right in all this. That said, the book does lose a bit of momentum towards the end, as Neo Joker is pretty one note thus far, but that’s not enough to overshadow the rest of the issue’s high bar. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK BOLT #10 to DAREDEVIL #598

BLACK BOLT #10

A contemplative romp filled with gorgeous art from Ward, Black Bolt #10 functions more as a segue from one thing to another than its own story. Even so, the story beats land well, and the “soft crossover” in its pages is better than most others. This is more of what’s made the book great in the past, but on a low simmer. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK LIGHTNING COLD DEAD HANDS #4

Black Lightning comics, especially those written by the character’s creator Tony Isabella, have never shied away from tackling culturally relevant issues. Unfortunately, in the case of Isabella and Clayton Henry’s Black Lightning: Cold Dead Hands #4, that message gets lost in the middle of a disjointed and extended action sequence. While DC marketed this comic as featuring real-world issues in a superhero world, it seems that the comic isn’t trying too hard to make a strong comment about those real-world issues… at least in this issue. It does feature a weird callback to the 2014 shooting of Tamir Rice at the hands of a Cleveland police officer, only to be swept away in favor of an extended fight between Black Lightning, the police, and a gang of jetpack-toting criminals led by a snake-man. There’s a lot of noise in this issue, but little of substance. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER SOUND AND FURY #1

Black Panther: Sound and Fury #1 is a competently made mainstream superhero comic, but that is about it. It feels like the kind of one-shot designed to be packaged with a DVD, in the hopes of giving non-comic book readers a sense for what the character and his world are all about. In that sense, it succeeds — except that both the dialogue from writer Ralph Macchio and the art from Andrea Di Vito never surpass mere competence. The whole thing feels generic, and colorist Laura Villari provides gorgeously rendered colors that feel far too photorealistic for the more cartoonish style Di Vito brings to the piece (if not for the clash of colors and art, it is possible Di Vito’s work may have been more impressive). A comic timed to the upcoming release of Black Panther in movie theaters, Sound and Fury represents a fine introduction to the character, but is unlikely to set anybody’s world on fire. Pairing a competent-but-generic tale like this alongside an issue from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s legendary Fantastic Four run does Sound and Fury no favors, as the King’s rich, kinetic art leaps off the page and Lee’s dated dialogue crackles in a way that the lead feature fails to do. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #11

The Bombshells’ latest adventure takes them to Spain in 1943, where the past is brought back up in more ways than one. “War Bonds” is a pretty solid entry to the Bombshells pantheon, combining eye-catching action scenes, introductions of fan-favorite characters, and moments that will surely tug on your heartstrings. Byrne’s art is just as colorful and detailed as ever, while giving the issue just enough whimsical flair. All in all, it will leave fans intrigued to see what comes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #598

The return of artist Ron Garney breaths new life into Daredevil’s “Mayor Fisk” storyline, a fantastic concept that has been underserved by the work of fill-in artists on previous issues. Garney’s artwork elevates Charles Soule’s story, which is a tapestry of narrative threads.Muse is back and running around New York City like a supervillain Banksy creating street art of vigilantes on the city’s largest buildings. Garney conveys the full larger-than-life quality of these works while adding a noir touch to the chess game going on at city hall between Mayor Fisk and Deputy Mayor Murdock. Soule adds nuance Fisk’s grab for a political capital, displaying Fisk’s abuse of power through criminal nepotism and media manipulation rather than petty favors and cash grabs. With Garney back, Daredevil is once again a must-read Marvel title. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #28 to HARLEY QUINN #37

DEATHSTROKE #28

Deathstroke #28 brings an impressive script by Christopher Priest together with mediocre art from Diogenes Neves to create a comic that is surprisingly readable in spite of being crammed full of what seems at face value like far too many plot points. Deftly managing to give readers everything they need while simultaneously bringing almost 30 issues of story to a head, the book’s strength lies in how effectively it manages the half dozen or so characters, each of whom has at least one plot going on. Its weakness is that Neves’ pinup-friendly art sometimes fails to convey movement properly, resulting in pages which are confusing or pacing which is just… off. A minor continuity gaffe in the New Super-Man subplot makes those few pages — a teaser for which adorns the cover — feel somewhat tacked on. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #37

The fallout of last week’s shocking issue comes front and center, as Emiko Queen’s life — and her impact on those around — hangs in the balance. “Blood Trial” is a stellar Green Arrow story, uniting many of the various relationships and dynamics formed in the Rebirth run thus far. Percy crafts moments that balance kick-ass action and heartstring-tugging emotion, and Ferreyra’s art remains stunning. All the while, the issue has a sort of poignant message of love and legacy, something that feels fitting as Percy and Ferreyra’s fan-favorite run draws to a close. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #40

In many ways, Green Lanterns feels like a procedural, though that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The new case presents itself in the opening pages, the Lanterns investigate the crime, and then an interesting plot twist sets up the next issue, all while the core characters act as the charismatic glue that keeps it all moving. That sums up this issue perfectly, and luckily Jessica and Simon are charming enough to keep your attention. Visually the books a little shaky, but the mystery is an intriguing one, and provides plenty of opportunities for comedy. Overall this issue provides some charming moments, but if you’re looking for a bit more substance you might be disappointed. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA #5

After four issues of body-switching antics, this issue begins to bring things to a fitting third act. The writing from DiniandAndreyko is as zany and chock-full of puns as ever, even though not every joke necessarily lands. Braga’s art continues to be a colorful delight, combining the worlds of Riverdale and Gotham in a cohesive, eye-catching manner. For those who have been following the series thus far, this issue feels like a good sign of what’s to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #37

After being restored to herself following her misadventures as the terrifying Harley-Bat last issue, Harley Quinn decides to move on without her friends. How? Well, she’s moving to New York City and starting her own heroing gig, Harley for Hire! Of course, Harley’s change of pace isn’t going to go smoothly as it’s soon revealed that Harley isn’t the only person moving. Penguin is also looking to make a change of address. He’s got big plans for the Big Apple. “Angry Bird Part One” is compelling follow-up to the “Batter Up” story arc and while it’s a lot of set up with the promise of action to come, it’s fully of humorous pop-culture references that helps Harley pop right off the page and draw fans in as for what the eventual showdown between Harley and Penguin might hold. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKEYE #15 to IRON FIST #77

HAWKEYE #15

While the previous issue tempered the humor of the pairing of Hawkeyes with the gravity of Kate’s “reunion” with her mother, Hawkeye #15 goes right back into the fun. Yes, the situation with Eden is getting even more complicated with Madam Masque and Eden teaming up, but the issue is action packed with humorous interludes as the heroes oget from point A to point B. As with previous issues, the layouts this time are amazing and the mixture of panel sizes and overlaps create unique layouts that give the story a depth that goes even beyond words and art and makes the action even more realistic. This issue is almost like a mini-movie and it’s a hoot from start to finish. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

ICEMAN #10

An issue-long fight sequence, Iceman #10 shows off Sina Grace’s excellent sense of pacing and the care which Grace and artist Robert Gill choreograph their action. The result is a better-than-average fight comic, but there is still only so much you can do with an issue-long fight. At the end of the day, little changes between page one of the issue and the last four pages, into which a ton of game-changing story is crammed. The result is a bit of tonal whiplash, which is not especially helped by inks that are uneven. Gill shared the duties with Ed Tadeo, and the difference in their finishing styles can sometimes be jarring. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN ADAM WARLOCK #1

Warlock is a complicated character, and this issue tries (and mostly succeeds) to encapsulate his scattershot history into a single, compressed series of images. Artist Michael Allred does a stellar job at this, and as an introduction to the concept of Adam Warlock it is a triumph. Plot threads are left dangling in such a way as to encourage further reading, and even Kang is interesting. We look forward to whatever comes next. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #19

Injustice 2 has all the makings of the DC Universe ensemble comic fans deserve, even though its set in a world where the Justice League went dark and took over the world. In this issue, Batman mounts a rescue mission for the Teen Titans and unexpectedly releases a dormant threat from Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. It’s amazing how writer Tom Taylor manages to capture the voice of each DC character in Injustice 2‘s ensemble, from the well-balanced and loyal Tim Drake to the goofy Plastic Man. We also get a tease of a truly unleashed Batman, his sadistic side unchecked as he immediately seeks revenge for a fallen ally. Injustice 2 continues to be a surprisingly fun comic despite its rather dark plotline and setting. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

IRON FIST #77

The battle for K’un-Lun has reached its peak, and it’s as action-packed as you’d expect. The issue delivers an engaging final battle filled with brutal action and surprising moments. It’s rare that you get to see a hero ride a dragon after all. That battle wouldn’t be nearly as captivating without the art of Mike Perkins, who makes sure that every punch, kick, and slice feels impactful, and there’s a tangible weight to the war taking place in the streets. The main downsides are the lack of a major push in character development or any real hook for the next issue. If you’ve been following the series so far, this will wrap up the current arc quite nicely, though if you’re looking for more than action you might need to look elsewhere. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #38 to PAPER GIRLS #20

JUSTICE LEAGUE #38

This issue has us a bit perplexed, but that was probably the point. On the one hand, there’s definitely some forward movement on the League’s “leadership” problem as it were, and Flash pulls one of the most… well, most Flash-like things ever. That’s cause for celebration, but then the issue that caused all of this is essentially put on the back burner by everyone but Bruce, and don’t get me started on that second to the last page, which is a true head-scratcher for anyone keeping up with the current Batman series. Christopher Priest’s run on Justice League has been stellar so far, but this is definitely one of the weaker individual issues, mainly because it feels like only a page or two of this was truly necessary to the overall arc. There’s still some good stuff here, mind you, but as a whole, it just isn’t as strong as previous issues. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

KINGSMAN RED DIAMOND #6

Kingsman Red Diamond quickly picks up with the encounter between Eggsy and the shrewdly drawn Red Diamond. Tensions are high as their Mariana Trench encounter literally adds pressure to the final exchange, bringing a resolution to the short arc, delivering wit, crudeness, and class in a fashion like only the Kingsman can. Though a bit slightly abrupt, Kingsman Red Diamond‘s conclusion is a clever and simple read with enough laughs to warrant the price of admission. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #6

An emotionally satisfying and visually striking issue, Mech Cadet Yu #6 is a perfect showcase for how far these characters, and this world, have evolved in a short time. The game-changing ending is secondary, at best, to the first-rate character development and gorgeously rendered pages — which work even better, because after five issues of widescreen mechs-versus-kaiju action, #6 is about as intimate and visceral as the series has attempted thus far. Luckily for the reader, it sticks the landing. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

MOTHER PANIC BATMAN SPECIAL #1

While writer Jody Hauser and artist Ty Templeton do not recreate the surreality of last week’s Justice League of America/Doom Patrol one-shot, the second part of the “Milk Wars” crossover is a strong addition, and Keiren Smith’s bold colors give the Mother Panic/Batman special a distinctly otherworldly feel, especially when set against heroes who are all-white and mostly-gray. The self-contained nature of this story, coupled with the late appearance of the communicator-eyes sent out by Cave Carson at the end of last week’s installment, gives the one-shot the feeling of one of DC’s ’90s crossovers — back when things like “Zero Hour” or “The Final Night” told stories that centered on one particular character, only to have a hologram or an agent of the larger DCU appear on the last few pages to bring it all together. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

NIGHTWING #38

Nightwing #38 has a great direction. The story knows exactly where it wants to go and what it wants to be. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always know the best way to get there. Whether it be through Dick’s inner monologue, or through a series of well-paced action pages, this issue shows flashes of brilliance at times. However, it almost always comes back to Earth with a flat piece of dialogue or poorly-timed cut scene. Still, despite the various issues, this book does add to Nightwing’s character, and continues to set up a fantastic rivalry with a surprisingly interesting villain. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #20

The Paper Girls’ journey home hits quite a few roadblocks in this episode, with stunning results. As always, Vaughan’s writing and Chiang’s art blend together perfectly, taking fans on a subtle, poignant, nostalgia-fueled thrill ride. There’s no telling exactly what’s next for the Paper Girls after this issue, but fans will surely be excited to find out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

RASPUTIN VOICE OF DRAGON #4 to SAVAGE DRAGON #231

RASPUTIN VOICE OF DRAGON #4

While Voice of the Dragon will not alter how anyone reads Hellboy or B.P.R.D., it continues to hit on all of the reasons fan love this universe. In its penultimate chapter, the series winds Egyptian, Nazi, and zombie imagery together into a worthy nightmare of an origin. New characters offer surprises, while classics like Kroenen are every bit as scary as when Mignola first drew them. No individual will surprise or astound you, but their journey through terrifying settings and monsters aplenty is joy enough. This gore-filled descent into the catacombs packs every visually compelling element into an absolute roller coaster of an issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RISE OF BLACK PANTHER #2

Rise of the Black Panther #2 opens with two brief fight sequences, but neither of them manages to excite. In spite of punches being thrown on a waterway or traps being deployed in a coliseum, the images on the page are slowed to a turtle’s pace by excessive narration. Every ritual, motive, and nuance in these pages is explained with tremendous detail. While that approach might make for a useful encyclopedia, it’s a burden for any story. The result is several action sequences and a meaningful first encounter that fail to carry any drama. There’s plenty to be learned in this issue for readers unfamiliar with Wakanda, but very little to be enjoyed. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

ROGUE & GAMBIT #2

Writer Kelly Thompson cuts through the mess to showcase the best in Rogue and Gambit: each other. Even in the midst of strangely effective therapy, these are the characters we know and love. The mission itself is little more than an excuse to pair the two together, and it continues to work here — with more than a few genuine laughs along the way. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

RUNAWAYS #6

After five issues of the team reuniting – albeit, reluctantly – the Runaways’ first arc draws to a close in a fitting way. “Find Your Way Home part VI” is equal parts heartwarming, surprising, and heartbreaking. Rowell continues to nail the team’s complicated dynamic, while Anka’s art is still gorgeous. While it’s uncertain exactly where the Runaways will go next, this issue will certain make fans even more excited to follow that journey. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #231

Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon remains one of the most consistently entertaining, engrossing, and confounding superhero stories on the racks, even when — as in this week’s #231 — a given issue is an imperfect jumping-on point at best. An issue packed with plot, certain elements may be lost on those who are not longtime readers, although for the most part the backstory is not necessary to enjoy the story. Larsen’s art is a highlight here, as he manages to slip back and forth between simple cartooning and more nuanced photorealism depending on the needs of a given scene. And, for probably the tenth time in the last 20 issues, a status quo-shattering revelation on the last page promises big things for next month. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHE-HULK #162 to SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5

SHE-HULK #162

She-Hulk might be coming to an end, but that isn’t keeping Mariko Tamaki and Jahnoy Lindsay from doing some of their finest work. Fans have rarely had a better understanding of who this character truly is, and this topsy-turvy self-analysis by Jen puts all of her standout traits front and center. Tamaki injects the perfect amount of humor to a relatively heavy discussion about loss, trauma, and heartbreak, and the art conveys all of these conflicting elements in truly creative ways. It’s a shame that She-Hulk is leaving us, but she is making sure you won’t forget her anytime soon. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #9

Snotgirl remains sharply on point with it’s all-too-accurate look at the surface-obsessed culture of social media and fashion blogging, but in this latest issue Lottie’s concerns that something is off in her life — and particularly with new friend Coolgirl — really start to gel, and a larger mystery begins to unfold. Bryan Lee O’Malley’s story has had a slower-paced start, but “Weekend Part One” rewards fans with a sharp left turn well worth reading. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN #237

“Sinister Six Reborn” continues in Spider-Man #237 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Oscar Bazaldus. Unfortunately, this issue proves to be a weak link in an otherwise fun chapter in the life of Miles Morales. The issue feels like a reset moment for a story that hit the ground running very fast, Miles touching base with his newly resurrected uncle Aaron and the two Bombshells hashing out their mother-daughter relationship. There’s also a big moment for Miles’ parents, but the artwork in that moment is so awkward that it actively detracts from the story it’s trying to tell. This feels like a skippable episode of an otherwise enjoyable story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #27

Multiple exposition-filled flashbacks and three different pencillers makes Spider-Man Deadpool #27 a confusing read. In the present day, Deadpool breaks into a secret S.H.I.E.L.D vault known as Area 14 in order to rob its contents and sell them to the highest bidder, while a series of flashbacks help explain the context and details of the heist throughout the comic. It’s a clever concept, but not one that Rob Williams and his pencilling team of Chris Bachelo, Marcus To, and Scott Hepburn pull off successfully. Instead, the flashbacks are filled with too much “telling” while Bachelo’s art in the present day scenes are too manic and unfocused to really understand what’s going on. The overuse of flashbacks also unconsciously conditions the reader to miss the end “reveal,” which also takes place via flashback… just not one structured similar to the four other flashback pages. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5

The nail-biting conclusion to the limited series, Spirits of Vengeance #5 does a brilliant job of wrapping up the story while leaving just enough loose ends and questions that you know this won’t be the last time Daimon Hellstrom, Santana, Blade, and Ghost Rider will have to try to save the universe from the forces of Heaven and Hell, but while Victor Gischler’s story is spot-on, it’s really the work of artist David Baldeon and colorist Andres Mossa that stands out in this issue. Their interpretation of the forces of Heaven and Hell are simply not to be missed. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS #43 to X-MEN RED #1

STAR WARS #43

Star Wars #43 fulfills a number of evolutionary steps forward for Luke, Leia, and Han, taking each character to new heights. Writer Kieron Gillen’s work on this arc has allowed Luke to use his wits to combat adversaries instead of just his lightsaber, displayed Leia’s diplomatic abilities alongside a powerful punch and Han’s ability to become a leader we’d eventually see further down the line. This issue might have served as a catalyst our character growth, yet the visual style of Salvador Larocca and its hyper photo-realism didn’t lend itself well to any of the book’s action sequences, even if the art fit the tonal ambitions of the arc. The issue itself might not be exceptional, but the book’s final panels manage to build excitement about what’s in store for these characters, making this chapter, and arc, an important emotional adventure that helped cement our heroes’ place in the overall Rebellion. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #40

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

One of the most difficult problems encountered by Superman creators is finding conflicts that can challenge the Man of Steel. In Superman #40, the titular hero points this out himself when wondering whether there is Kryptonite, magic, or a red sun nearby to stop him from doing whatever he decides is best. Defeating the Man of Steel in a purely physical battle is difficult without the inclusion of a deus ex machina. Yet physical battles are far from the only sort of adventure that Superman might encounter. Finding an impossible challenge that tests the hero’s convictions and morality is difficult. That is what makes Superman #40 a frustrating read in part, because it has discovered a great challenge and sidelined that challenge in favor of the standard deus ex machina. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #161

Venom #161 begins a new story coming out of the Venom Inc. crossover event. Eddie Brock continues to try to redeem Venom’s name, making progress by curing the symbiote of its manic illness, but Brock is still down and out and struggling to get respect from his boss at work or his peers in the superhuman community.

The comic isn’t quite less than the sum of its parts so much as its pretty decent parts seem to be working at odds with each other. Mike Costa appears to be writing a gritty antihero story with moments of brief levity where as artist Javier Garron seems to be drawing an over-the-top action comedy. The individual elements can be enjoyed, but they don’t quite form a cohesive whole. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE WALKING DEAD #176

On the heels of the largest cliffhanger in ages for Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead, issue #176 will pale in comparison to the exciting and expansive issue #175. Upon a deeper look, however, issue #176 continues to establish a brand new and refreshing chapter of the long-running zombie drama, if mostly through cryptic and exposition. The book finally decides not to hold back on delivering a specific moment fans are hungry for, and in true Kirkman fashion, gives just enough on the final pages to force a return for issue #177. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

THE WICKED & THE DIVINE 1923 #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The Wicked & The Divine: 1923 #1 functions more as novella than comic. The pantheon of the 20th Century is designed almost every bit as thoroughly as their modern counterparts, and in some ways their story serves as a Rosetta Stone for the modern story. This one-shot is 52-pages long, but delivers almost half of the tale (24 pages) in prose. It expands the time frame and content far beyond what could be contained in a pure comic, and delivers a real sense of understanding about a set of 12 characters every bit as diverse and complex as those readers have become familiar with. The end result is a compact tale that accomplishes an incredible amount with character and theme, telling its own story and playing against the ongoing comic, in very little space. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #21

X-Men Gold #21 brings the X-Men back to earth following the “The Negative Zone War” and kicks off the “Brotherhood” arc. This issue, from writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Diego Bernard, feels like a throwback to the past era’s quieter issues that allow a series to check in with its characters before. The twist here is that the issue also catches up with its villain, the new Brotherhood of Mutants that debuted in the earliest issues of X-Men Gold. The story sets up an interesting conflict involving the X-Men, the Brotherhood, and an anti-mutant politician that seems like a no-win scenario for mutants in general. Bernard’s art is in the vein of Leinil Yu or Gary Frank, but not as polished, and the colors are inconsistent, allowing some scenes to look picturesque while others just seem Muddy. The character work and plot set up is of a high enough caliber to carry the issue few, but the rough around the edges artwork keeps the issue from truly soaring. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN RED #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The concept behind X-Men Red is to reexamine Xavier’s dream, the bedrock of the X-Men, and consider how it fits into the current era. The world that Jean Grey was reborn into is different than the one she left, and that’s not just in regards to the mutants and superheroes who inhabit it. The Marvel Universe is a reflection of our own world, and so changes in our reality are reflected there as well. X-Men Red filters the divisiveness and tension that have permeated much of the real world’s cultural narrative through the lens of the Marvel Universe and the mutant metaphor. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5