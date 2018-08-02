Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/7/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Bane: Conquest #10 to The Wicked + The Divine #34 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Nightwing #40, Infinity Countdown #1, Oblivion Song #1, and Spread #25. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

BANE CONQUEST #10

Plain and simple, Bane Conquest #10 is just an odd read, and I don’t mean that in a good way. The themes of the book are more adult in nature, but the dialogue and art makes it seem like it’s for children. The title and cover would make you believe you’re in for an over-the-top action comic. Instead, you’re stuck with messy patches of dialogue tossed around by characters whose identities you aren’t even sure about. The story stumbles from one plot point to another without ever explaining anyone’s actions, giving you a puddle of pictures, words, and characters that you aren’t sure what to do with. To top it all off, this issue randomly inserts Batman into the second half for seemingly no reason. You can’t even tell if Bane is supposed to hate him or if the two have somehow become friends. Even if you’re a diehard fan of the back-breaking villain, there is no reason to waste your time reading this book, let alone pay for it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

BATMAN #42

Batman #41 showed a lot of promise, and Batman #42 managed to deliver on it. Ivy has control of the world, and watching Batman and Catwoman hunt for that solution is downright delightful. They feel like a genuine couple in the most outrageous of circumstances, going from taking down Superman with a whistle to Bruce’s inability to take compliments in a heartbeat. Someone taking over the League isn’t exactly new territory, but this storyline doesn’t feel like a rehash, and it never quite goes where you expect. Throw in some strong visuals from Mikel Janin and you have a recipe for another great issue from The Dark Knight. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT #6

Sure it might be obvious, but saying this book is stunning doesn’t make it any less true. Sean Murphy’s depiction of Batman’s world is a sight to behold, especially when there’s a Batmobile involved, but his fights aren’t anything to sleep on either. Murphy’s fights are visceral, every blow delivered with weight, though one wishes the Neo Joker storyline had near as much weight. There are so many interesting facets to this story that it makes the non-interesting points stand out even more, and Neo Joker definitely falls into the latter category. This cliffhanger could change things though, so hopefully, that piece of the puzzle will finally fall into place. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACK LIGHTNING COLD DEAD HANDS #5

Black Lightning: Cold Dead Hands #5 is all about transitioning from the plot of the first few issues to setting up a final showdown between Black Lightning and Tobias Whale. Whale has his hands on some alien tech, and he’s now trying to start an arms race to profit off the distribution of alien tech-powered guns. The first half of the issue clunkily transitions the book away from Black Lightning’s ongoing feud with the Cleveland Police department, while taking great pains to make clear that “the police aren’t the bad guys.” If that was the end message of that storyline, this comic probably shouldn’t have been set in Cleveland, where actual police officers gunned down a 12-year-old boy a few years ago. The comic takes a major turn for the better when returning to Jefferson Pierce’s role as a schoolteacher as he directs a high school play. I may have issues with Tony Isabella’s plot in this miniseries, but it’s clear that he still understands the core of what makes Black Lightning so great. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #13

“The Black Island” starts a new journey in the Bombshells-verse, and it mostly sticks the landing. The first half of the issue isn’t as strong as it could be, and largely contributes exposition. Once the story travels to Hawaii, things really pick up, both in the visuals, the higher stakes, and the appearance of a Bombshells fan-favorite. This might not be the best Bombshells entry, but it will leave fans curious to see what comes next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

DEATHSTROKE #29

Deathstroke #29 is one of writer Christopher Priest’s most ambitious issues, but one that will read better in the collected edition. The art by Diogenes Neves is clear, clean, and suits the story nicely, but there are so many things going on from so many different subplots that it can be difficult to keep it all straight. Combine that with a narrative structure that jumps around through time a bit and stories that stretch back to the first arc of the series two years ago, and it is easy to see why the issue feels like both everything and nothing happen all at once. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXIT STAGE LEFT THE SNAGGLEPUSS CHRONICLES #3

The third issue of Exit Stage Left gets off track as it abandons its ongoing plot to engage with a variety of historical touchstones. Even for a reader who can easily pick up on references to Arthur Miller or The Stonewall, these elements serve primarily as distractions. There are so many introduced in such quick order that no conversation has room to become real. In a series where that is grounded in ludicrous, yet intensely human characters, that gets far too far away from the central strength. It’s a game of Where’s Waldo with the early 1950s. There’s still plenty of wit and charm to be found, but this issue feels like a misstep. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #38

“Long Live the Queen” is an absolutely perfect conclusion to Percy and Ferreyra’s time with Green Arrow. The issue is equal parts satisfying and deeply moving, all while setting the perfect foundation for the Green Arrow stories that are to come. Ferreyra’s art is simply gorgeous, and his take on the issue’s many characters will hopefully have fans eager to follow him to future books. And Percy proves just how much of a hold he has had on who Ollie is as a character, bringing to life his eccentricities and personality in a way that Green Arrow fans deserve. This issue is absolutely a must-read — and might make some fans want to start rereading from #1 again. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #42

In Tim Seeley’s hands, Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz have finally found their voice, both as individuals and as teammates. Going through this issue brings flashes of the camaraderie seen amongst legendary Lantern teams, as their partnership feels authentic now. They have a language all their own, and it’s fun to see them play off each other, both in quieter times and in battles with religious cults. Those battles are served by some stylish visuals from V. Ken Marion and Dinei Ribeiro, though to be honest it is still a bit unclear as to why this organization is doing this in the first place. Motives aside, this has been an entertaining adventure so far, and we’re kind of bummed it is about to end. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY & IVY MEET BETTY & VERONICA #6

This truly unique mashup reaches its conclusion, and it’s just as campy as you’d expect. Betty, Veronica, Harley, and Ivy get out of a whole new conundrum, and quite a bit of colorful, poppy hilarity ensues. While not every joke necessarily lands, if you’ve kept up with the series thus far, this ending will be as satisfying as splitting a milkshake from Pops. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #3

HARLEY QUINN #39

One of the best things about this series is how Harley is portrayed as being a multifaceted character with depth, and Harley Quinn #39 does not disappoint in that department. Exhausted by her efforts crimefighting alone in New York City, readers finally see the toll that takes on her, but more than that, this issue does an incredible job of continuing to up the ante regarding Penguin’s plans for Coney even as it slowly builds Killer Croc’s motivations as well. The best part about this issue, however, is its surprise cliffhanger. While the book doesn’t need it to keep you coming back, the perfect pacing of this story will definitely have you eager to find out what happens next. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #21

Injustice 2 #21 continues to have plenty of strong character moments, although this issue seemed a bit unfocused. While the comic in the past focused on Batman’s team of heroes mounting a rescue mission in the Fortress of Solitude, this issue splits time between several groups. Supergirl continues her combat training, Booster Gold and his protege Blue Beetle receive a change of fortune, and Ra’s al Ghul’s allies get embroiled in violent politics. Outside of the Booster/Blue scene, this issue lacked the heart shown in previous issues. There were a few humorous moments, but as a whole it felt more like moving pieces into place rather than telling a good character-driven story. On the plus side, the issue didn’t suffer from having two artists, as Daniel Sampere and Mike S Miller had complimentary and unobtrusive styles. Given Injustice 2‘s accelerated release schedule, the comic hasn’t suffered from the subpar art issues that plagued the first Injustice comics series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JETSONS #5

If you’re not accustomed to the Jetson family’s comic book adventures — which are quite a departure from the classic cartoon — the whole run of The Jetsons may be a little jarring. However, if you can get past that and the somewhat distracting and haphazard art, The Jetsons #5 is very much worth reading. A deeply emotional story that leads up to a major, tension-filled cliffhanger as George Jetson attempts to save the planet even at the possible cost of his own life will quickly suck you in, and, even if you are jumping in on this issue, the story does such a good job that it gets you caught up very quickly. The final panel will have you turning the page hoping for more, but alas, that has to wait until the final issue. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #40

While there are some positive elements to Justice League #40, overall the issue crumbles under the weight of its ambitions. The Fan storyline continues to rear its head, but it’s starting to be more frustrating than compelling. It also feels rather small when compared to the larger and weightier societal topics the book wants to tackle, and while Christopher Priest has managed to find a balance between those in previous issues, everything just feels haphazard here. The second half of the book has some interesting character interactions, and seeing the teams work together is inspiring, but coupled with the subpar visuals, it just isn’t enough to overcome its flaws. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

NIGHTWING #40

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Like much of the current series leading to this point, and many other Dick Grayson-starring books that have come before, Nightwing #40 finds itself caught in between the two distinct identities of the character. Despite an exciting premise, intriguing villain, and flashes of absolute brilliance, this confusion keeps Sam Humphries from ever taking Dick Grayson to the next level. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #4

SHADE THE CHANGING WOMAN #1

The second volume of the Young Animal adventures of River a.k.a. Shade are embracing their strange side right from the start to wondrous effect. Her existence outside of reality is depicted in sprawling panels and splashes that emphasize the unreality created by the coat. It’s easy to become lost in the new forms crafted by Zarcone. The setup for a new ongoing plot is almost as exciting as it directly addresses the status of being an outsider and immigrant in America. Shade, The Changing Woman #1 takes all of the lessons from its predecessor and reveals a confident new start that’s better than ever. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SUPERMAN #42

Writer Peter J. Tomasi and writer/artist Patrick Gleason create an issue that is both incredibly clever in its structure and yet a bit of a slog to actually get through. This, their last story on Superman, begins with a Bizarro tale that mirrors the events and page layouts of Superman: Rebirth #1, their first issue together on the book. It’s beautifully illustrated by Gleason, and cleverly written. The problem becomes the sheer magnitude of the Bizarro-speak. At some point, it becomes unclear what they are trying to communicate, and it feels as though telling a story with words and pictures is coming in second to being “clever” about it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILD STORM #12

Wild Storm #12 wastes no time executing a plan in place from previous installments and thrusting action sequences into their carrying out. Well-written banter and the use of technological warfare carries the issue toward some shocking reveals, while the overarching story reaches its midway point. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #797

“Go Down Swinging” comes out swinging in its first chapter. Norman Osborn marks his return by instilling fear into readers throughout the issue as he delivers a deliciously villainous monologue to an unknown listener. Immonen frames his new powers in silhouettes and suggestions, making him all the more frightening. In the meanwhile, all of Peter Parker’s closest friends and loved ones are documented as Osborn’s threat looms ever closer. So many details and suggestions are woven into this web that it requires a second reading to appreciate the ample irony. Amazing Spider-Man #797 is a thrilling first chapter that sets the stage for Slott’s big finale wonderfully. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #683

“Avengers: No Surrender” shifts its focus in this issue and is almost entirely dedicated to Beast and the Wasp’s attempts to save Jarvis. Like most of the rest of this storyline, the issue taps into the vintage Avengers tropes; in this case, high heroics and equally high melodrama. The issue has some fun in portraying Jarvis’s memory center as a landscape made out of Avengers history, represented by some of the most iconic panels and covers in Avengers history. The visuals don’t quite do the concept justice, but it’s a fun, almost self-contained adventure that also manages to push forward some of the central mysteries of the larger “No Surrender” story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK BOLT #11

Ahmed and Ward deliver a perfectly serviceable penultimate issue in Black Bolt #11 that is hindered only because it is in large part a segue from the reveal of Jailer-as-Blinky to the (apparent) conclusion of the duo’s run on the book. The plot suffers because of it, but Ward’s art has rarely been better than here with panel-busting layouts and gorgeous pages one after another. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #699

Chris Samnee sure knows how to draw a Captain America action sequence. He gets to draw a few in this issue, the middle chapter of the three-issue “Out of Time” arc, and they are as dynamic and graceful as fans have come to expect. The issue stumbles a bit with being a bit too obvious with the story it’s trying to tell. Waid and Samnee seem to feel the need to spell out exactly why Captain America is the hero and the king of America is the bad guy. In the same vein, the issue ties villainy to physical disfigurement in a way that feels on the nose and uncomfortably dated. However, “Out of Time” remains an excellent Captain America adventure. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STRANGE DAMNATION #2

Now, this is more like it. With all of the overblown setup and tying into Secret Empire out of the way, Doctor Strange: Damnation #2 is able to play to writer Nick Spencer’s strength: his ability to write fun banter for a motley crew of B-list characters. In this case, it is the ragtag team of mystically inclined heroes that Wong has assembled to rescue Doctor Strange from Mephisto in the hell-on-Earth that Las Vegas has become. The professional rivalry between Blade the vampire hunter and Elsa Bloodstone the monster hunter may deserve to be explored in an entire miniseries of its own. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

HAWKEYE #16

Despite there being so much action that it is sometimes hard to follow, Hawkeye #16 is a well-thought out, well-written story but Kelly Thompson’s writing truly shines near the end of the issue when Kate Bishop finally gets something of an upper hand over Eden and Madam Masque. Leonardo Romero’s art, while a little difficult and distracting during some of the heavy action panels, really comes through near the end, giving a visual anchor to an emotional moment. With this being the series finale, the issue does a solid job of wrapping up the story while giving lots of tantalizing opportunities that we can only hope writers will take when Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye returns. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

ICEMAN #11

Iceman #11 is a fairly standalone story that actually works well as the series finale. The book follows Iceman and Rictor as they try to stop an old hermit from destroying his own life, because he has figured out he’s a mutant, but wants no part of it. What makes this book work so well is that it goes back to what made the X-Men work so well in the first place: using superpowers to share the mostly untold stories of marginalized people. This entire issue shows what it was like for people to grow up struggling with their sexuality, being told to pray until they feel better, or hide their feelings so no one notices. It’s honestly a brilliant way to show people, both young and old, that being yourself is the best thing that you could possibly be. Share this comic with other people. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Infinity Countdown #1 emphasizes just how important craft is when constructing a great event series. No matter how big or important a story is made out to be, it’s still the telling of said story that matters most. This is how Kuder and Duggan make the issue click. They are doing exactly what they did in Guardians of the Galaxy, but now on a grander scale. Character, humor, and twists push the plot forward, and each moment is delivered every bit as well as one could hope. Infinity Countdown #1 is not a revelation, except that it reminds us as readers how enjoyable these sorts of series can be when told well. Creators and readers alike ought to look at it as a standard and not an exception for the future. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVELS ANT-MAN AND WASP PRELUDE #1

Marvel’s Ant-Man and Wasp Prelude #1 is literally a condensed comic book version of the 2015 Ant-Man movie. The comic opens with the opening scene of the film (where Hank Pym quits SHIELD) and ends with Scott Lang discovering he’s about to break into the Avengers’ new facility. While the comic does an all right job of summarizing the first half of the Ant-Man movie, condensing it down to 20 pages robs the script of all of its heart or spirit. From what I can tell, this comic provides no new information or insight about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the artwork is pretty subpar. Hank Pym looks like a Colonel Sanders reject at times, Darren Cross looks more like a James McAvoy/Professor X reject, and there’s a scene in which Luis looks like a caricature drawing. If you’ve seen the film, this comic is a waste of time. If you haven’t seen the film, this comic will make you not want to see the sequel. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

RISE OF BLACK PANTHER #3

After three issues it’s clear that Rise of the Black Panther should not be read as an introduction or adventure. While it reestablishes the origins of the comics character, laying a clear foundation for the current ongoing series, much of what occurs relies on knowledge of that series. An aside featuring Changamire and Ramonda makes no sense without outside knowledge of multiple comics storylines. The tie-in elements are not winks and nods, but the driving force of this plot. Even the action between Black Panther and Winter Soldier feels perfunctory against a background of non-stop chatter. As a source for other tales, this mini-series offers some useful components, but it is not an entertaining read on its own. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

ROGUE & GAMBIT #3

The fact that Rogue & Gambit #3 literally mines the two characters’ history with each other for power and plot points is not lost on us. It’s also a fine reminder of just how good the two of them can be together, and it helps that the splashes and layouts pop every couple pages. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHE-HULK #163

Unfortunately, sometimes you discover some things as they are making their final bow, and that is definitely the case with She-Hulk. #163 brings the series to an end, but it goes out on a high note, wrapping up loose ends while painting a bright future for Jen Walters in whatever series she might star in next. She-Hulk doesn’t shy away from addressing some real societal issues, but writer Mariko Tamaki tackles those with humor and heart, and the visuals from Diego Olortegui don’t hurt either. We’re sad to see this book go, but this is one fantastic ride into the sunset. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN #238

The return of the Sinister Six story continues in the pages of Spider-Man and its… fine. The issue sees the new villainous alliance finally making its move on the hidden, leftover SHIELD helicarrier, and there are so many instances of backstabs, miscommunications, and breaking ranks that it’s almost hard to keep track of. There are certain other gestures towards pushing side plots forward, including one involving Miles Morale’s apparent future in espionage, but this isn’t an issue that is going to stick with you for very long after you read. Oscar Bazaldua’s art still feels a little flat compared to some of the others who have worked on Miles’ stories, but it tells the story clearly enough, but it feels spread thin as Brian Michael Bendis tries to move the various plot threads he’s been juggling towards their ends. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS #44

The series has left Jedha behind and heads to Mon Cala in hopes of Ackbar utilizing his connections with his former people. Unfortunately, they didn’t appreciate the abandonment and are reluctant to join the Rebel Alliance, given Rebels have a tendency of being targeted by the Empire. The artwork from Salvador Larocca works better for the bright, tropical environment of Mon Cala that the darkness of Jedha with Han getting a few moments in the issue to show off his smooth-talking skills when confronting the Galactic Empire. This arc is sure to see our heroes engage in espionage, which is a return to form after the more emotional journeys of the previous one. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

VENOM #163

The “Poison-X” crossover between Venom and X-Men Blue concludes in Venom #163, but its less than satisfying. This story began in a previous event miniseries and will be continued in another, and so feels like a middle act without much of a resolution. The tone of the issue does benefit from the inclusion of the Starjammers in a more active role, but it’s not enough. The idea of sending the young X-Men to space with Venom had a lot of potential for fun but ended up being a slow burn to not much of anywhere. Perhaps when the larger Poisons storyline that Cullen Bunn is telling is complete this chapter will feel more worthwhile, but for now, it just feels like a derailment of what he had going on in X-Men Blue. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #4

X-MEN GOLD #23

Pretty much from the start, X-Men Gold has been pegged as the Chris Claremont-throwback book of X-Men’s ResurrXion line. That’s not meant to be a pithy dismissal of what the book does either. Capturing what was good and memorable about Claremont’s X-Men run is difficult enough that even Claremont has failed to do it in later years. There’s something to be said for how dedicated Marc Guggenheim has been to that classic X-Men flavor, as seen in how X-Men Gold #23 weaves multiple storylines together while also making room for a single page “Interlude” that exists only to tease things to come. It may be comfort food for X-Men fans, but it’s good comfort food. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN RED #2

Honey Badger makes everything better. Tom Taylor certainly isn’t the first writer to create a character perfectly attuned to his writing voice and style, but Honey Badger is among the strongest examples of it in recent memory. X-Men Red #2 is a fairly straightforward “getting the team together”-style issue that does a good job of introducing the new character Trinary while reintroducing Gentile without slowing down the story’s pace. Taylor uses Gabby at just the right moments to bring some levity to what could otherwise be a painfully straight-faced issue. Mahmud Asrar continues to provide stellar art for the book, particularly with a two-page spread of Jean Grey using her powers that feels like an homage to one of Stuart Immonen’s iconic All-New X-Men pages. X-Men Red is still going strong. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ADVENTURE TIME #74

This issue makes Finn and Jake see their world in a whole new way… literally. The main hook for the issue is the art choice — with about half of the issue being presented in black-and-white coloring book-style pages. Taking away the color puts the issue into a whole new context, and will probably provoke readers to spend more time taking in what exactly they’re seeing. Outside of that, the plot isn’t too terribly groundbreaking, but it says some pretty heartwarming things about creativity and inspiration. Readers both young and old will hopefully be inspired, both to color in certain pages of the issue and to look at their own big ideas too. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS #1

Assassin’s Creed Origins #1 is a sequel of sorts to the video game of the same name. Written by Anthony Del Col and illustrated by PJ Kaiowa, the comic follows Aya, one of the protagonists of the game, shortly before her assassination of Julius Caesar in Rome. One thing I thought odd about the comic was how it framed Caesar’s assassination. In the game, Caesar is an ally of the Order, the forerunners to the Templar organization that opposes the Assassins. However, the comic doesn’t mention the Order except in the synopsis and instead frames Caesar as a generic power-hungry dictator that needs to be killed for the greater good. It’s an odd sidestep of established lore, but it does make Aya look more like a noble vigilante than member of a vigilante faction. This is a perfectly acceptable adaptation – the pacing and artwork are both a step above usual video game tie-ins — but fans of the series might want to wait a bit to see if it continues to tread the same ground as the game or if it actually expands on Aya’s story further. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BALLAD OF SANG #1

Sometimes a great premise is all a comic really needs. There’s plenty of ideas flying in the debut of Ballad of Sang worth a read: classic revenge plot, an intriguing, young protagonist, ultra violence to spare. It’s a solid pitch, but one that stumbles a bit in execution. Much of the action is implied, and this isn’t always effective, sometimes creating the impression of a forgotten panel. The dialogue of gangsters quickly falls into cliches. There’s ample charm to the depiction of Sang and the brutal fights of this story though, enough to overcome its shortcomings. Ballad of Sang #1 may be a mixed bag, but it’s filled with more good than bad. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #7

The ultra-detailed art that marked the first six issues of Bloodshot: Salvation is literally nowhere to be seen in the series’ seventh issue, an experiment in sensory deprivation that manages to be chilling, heartbreaking, and fascinating without showing almost anything for 20 pages.

Early on, it is easy to get a sense for what writer/artist Jeff Lemire is setting out to do, with an assist from artist Renato Guedes and letterer Simon Bowland. The issue delivers on the promise, despite the absence of some key elements of mainstream comics, and manages to be compelling and emotionally effective. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOCTOR STAR & THE KINGDOM OF LOST TOMORROWS #1

Being this is my first foray into the Black Hammer universe, I was somewhat apprehensive that a lot of the plot or mythology would be lost to me. But as a first issue goes, Doctor Star and the Kingdom of Lost Tomorrows functions pretty well. The framing device moves a bit slowly but serves to show how despondent the protagonist has become. The reveal at the end is sort of wasted as a cliffhanger, and could have been more effective were it part of the narration or revealed earlier on. It’s telegraphed pretty early. But when Jeff Lemire’s script works, he manages to capture the era without being too hammy. And Dave Stewart is impeccable, as always. From the muted watercolors that match the lead’s depression to the psychedelic hues matching his scientific discovery to the orange and brown pulp sensibilities of the superhero action, he continues to shine. Fiumara’s figures are great, his layouts are serviceable — aside from a few full-page splashes that are simple, elegant, and brilliant. This was a fun read. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DODGE CITY #1

Dodge City #1 is a welcome addition to the relatively few books about sports — even if it is ostensibly about organized dodgeball. Some clever paneling and framing via social media aside, it’s a straightforward affair from start to finish that’s a little overstuffed. Of all the possible sins a new #1 can endure, “too much” isn’t bad. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EAST OF WEST #36

If you are familiar with East of West at this point in the series, you know just what to expect. It’s a Jonathan Hickman series which means that everyone is terribly clever, the reader is almost too close to get the whole picture, and there are graphs and/or two-page design spreads to let the story breathe. What continues to set this series apart from other comics is the increasingly breathtaking talent of Nick Dragotta, further improved by Frank Martin’s colors. The sequence of technology disrupting an age-old curse, followed by the Message declaring control of the White Tower, is typical in the standards of quality the art maintains in every issue. Fans of the plot might be upset at the unexpected death of a protagonist shortly after liberating the Union from Antonia LeVay, but after the brief detour in this last arc that seemed to be more wish fulfillment than social commentary, this one seems to reroute the story to get back on track. The end is coming, and some wouldn’t have it any other way. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

ELSEWHERE #5

Elsewhere #5 kicks off the next big arc for the series, and while there is some good stuff here, the first few pages feel a little like filler. Pretty filler mind you, but filler nonetheless. Granted, that could pay off down the line, but the issue really doesn’t get going until page 9 or so. When that hits, things pick up considerably, as Jay Faerber starts expanding Amelia’s world, introducing new characters and returning some to the fold. This issue is fine despite being mostly setup, but you’ll be craving the next after those final three pages. Hopefully, issue #6 is a bit more balanced, because that’s the only thing holding this one back. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

FIGHTING AMERICAN TIES THAT BIND #1

There’s been some fuss over the last two decades as different creators attempted to bring back Jack Kirby and Joe Simon’s other patriotic superhero, and now that Titan has the rights to Fighting American, I’m kind of left with one question: why?

The script is serviceable, though repeating words become careless, and a villain who says things like “kewl” and “shrivelweiner” doesn’t elicit a laugh so much as an eye roll. The script could be improved with even one more pass at the lettering. The attempt to capture the zany superhero comics of the ’50s and ’60s is kind of bogged down by the modern sensibilities they attempt to throw in there, almost as if the comic is unsure if it’s satire or parody. Andie Tong’s layouts are nice, with dynamic action and emotion, though it’s more cinematic than fluid. The real star of the show is Tracy Bailey, whose hues evoke the four-color pop from the comics this story emulates. It’s a serviceable superhero comics, but in a medium dominated by that specific genre it does little to stand out on its own. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

GHOSTBUSTERS ANNUAL 2018

Annuals are tricky beasts, as they’re supposed to be nice rewards for longtime readers while also giving some indication as to where the series goes next. In both of those categories, Ghostbusters is a huge win. Erik Burnham’s dialogue is snappy, witty, and most of all fun, with the characters giving off a genuine familial vibe. All of that makes the actual ghostbusting even more entertaining, and those action sequences fully deliver thanks to the pitch-perfect visuals of Dan Schoening and Luis Antonio Delgado. Throw in a delightful setup (and surprise) for the next big arc, and you’ve got yourself a homerun of an annual. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

GIANT DAYS #36

Breakups are hard. They’re even harder when your girlfriend is a bit challenging, your school semester is ending, you have to move, and to top it off that girlfriend might still be making trouble for you just when you think things are finally turning for the better. Giant Days #36 excels at taking the reader through the emotional roller coaster of ending a relationship, and while the issue isn’t really a stand-out, the reveal in the final panel is just the hook to keep regular readers coming back and encourage new readers to jump on board. Max Sarin’s art, coupled with Whitney Cogar’s coloring, is charming as well, bringing the whole ordinary story together and making it a little fun at the same time. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #1

Introducing a new supernatural mystery to the comic world, Gideon Falls does little to introduce interesting and compelling characters in its first issue. Intriguing, gritty art and pages which turn quickly help readers get through the book, which makes insulting use of innocent characters in an attempt to hook an audience in for a long-term narrative. Unfortunately, the lack of insight as to what is going on or any reason to care leaves Gideon Falls forgettable. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 2 out of 5

GREEN HORNET #1

Comics can pack a lot of information into very little space, which makes it disappointing when an issue like Green Hornet #1 only provides exactly what can be found in its own solicit. The issue announces its premise on the cover, but then drags its feet to arriving at that point until a final splash page that cannot even function as a surprise. There’s little purpose for reading this except to garner a few names and details of subplots. Even a forced action sequence reads as being workmanlike. This is more prologue or advertisement than exciting, superhero storytelling, and it’s a disappointing start to a series capable of accomplishing much more. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

HIGHEST HOUSE #1

The latest partnership from Peter Gross and Mike Carey returns to their high concept fantasy roots. In a post-magic medieval setting with pagan values, a boy named Moth is sold into slavery and comes to live at the titular Highest House. Everyone is put into different divisions of labor workers, and the boy learns how to repair the different roofs of the vast property. But Moth learns there’s a secret history of the world, and that he might have an ability, or a connection, to the old magic that has been long gone. It is yet another Carey and Gross story, to say the least. Gross continues to be a master of his trade, the scenes teeming with details and populated by unique characters. It remains to be seen if it will match the quality of their previous collaborations, but it’s an intriguing read with only a few dragging moments in the first issue. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

JEM & THE HOLOGRAMS DIMENSIONS #4

A perfect pairing of nostalgia with just enough contemporary flourishes, this final issue of Jem and The Holograms: Dimensions pairs two short stories that take jabs at celebrity obsessed social media culture, both framed by the competitive rivalry between the Misfits and the Holograms. The art in both stories — by Hanna Templer in the first and Abby Boeh in the second — is particularly enjoyable. Of the two featured stories, “The Misfits In: Tasty” is leaps and bounds the better one, seeing Pizzazz learn the hard way how people will go to any lengths to get their own 15 minutes of fame. Overall, a fun read, especially with the two, unconnected stories format. Definitely worth checking out. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER #4

A trip through the history of the Cooper and Jones clans, Jughead: The Hunger #4 has a suitably O. Henry twist to a dark and violent one-and-done story from writer Frank Tieri, but it is periodically undone by uneven art that sometime descends into the ultraviolent and absurd. One sequence in particular, set in 1988, makes us wonder whether some of the character designs by artists Pat and Tim Kennedy (Joe Eisma did the second half of the issue) were intentionally modeled on the exaggerated late ’80s/early ’90s musculature of Rob Liefeld and other members of the first generation of Image. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

KOSHCHEI THE DEATHLESS #3

The tragedy of Koshchei is familiar. Bad decisions mount, and there is no taking back their terrible consequences. Seemingly every choice presented is intended to make readers cringe. Stenbeck’s presentation of fantastical creatures and landscapes makes the neverending tidal wave of death all the more effective. The sadness surrounding the demise of a dragon or slaughter of a kingdom are transformed into epics in a few pages. Yet what really sets Koshchei the Deathless apart is the positioning of Hellboy as reader, groaning and kidding on behalf of the audience. Somehow the horror is made a bit more palatable through his eyes and the story all the more enjoyable for it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #7

After clearing the decks at the end of last month’s issue, Mech Cadet Yu #7 from writer Greg Pak, artist Takeshi Miyazawa, colorist Triona Farrell, and letterer Simon Bowland sets the stage for a new adventure, establishing a somewhat grimier and more-developed look for the series even while pitting Stanford and his friends against the system in a surprising new way. It is a fresh start, from a series that was good enough that it did not strictly speaking need one, but the result is a fresh story with gorgeous colors and creative page layouts that leaves us wanting more. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

MONSTRO MECHANICA #4

After a rather action-packed last issue, Monstro Mechanica #4 takes a bit of a breather, putting the political machinations of several individuals front and center. If that is entertaining to you, then you’ll have plenty to keep your attention this issue. If not, well this might be a bit boring, though Paul Allor’s sharp dialogue will not be the reason why. Leonardo da Vinci continues to be one of the most compelling leads in comics, constantly throwing curveballs when you least expect them. This issue feels necessary to move the plot forward, but it isn’t the strongest individual issue of the series thus far. — Matthew Mueller

Review: 3 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Oblivion Song #1 is likely to exceed the expectations of readers across the board. It reveals De Felici as an artist well worth watching as he crafts setting and characters in equally fascinating degrees. It also pushes Kirkman beyond his comfort zone. The character archetypes and despair-laden premise are familiar, but their presentation and execution are far different than many of his other titles. There is an engagement with the present that makes it read as a comic for 2018, rather than one that was just released this year. It is grappling with issues that provide no easy solutions, and excels at blending them with horror and action. There are both the makings of something familiar and entirely fresh within Oblivion Song #1, and together they make this a series worth watching. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

PRISM STALKER #1

Prism Stalker feels like a hallucination, a journey through the colors of the sunset, a landscape dominated by both the surreal and familiar. The plot is intriguing and intuitive, despite immersing the reader in a completely foreign setting. The narration is poetic, yet the characters themselves mostly speak in symbols. It might be overwhelming, especially when the sequentials get dense and cluttered, but there’s a method to the madness there to guide your eye through. If you let it take you, you won’t get lost. At this point, it feels like I’m less describing a comic than I am conveying an experience. This feels like it has the makings of a post-apocalyptic, dystopian framework dressed in the makeup of weird science fiction. Humanity has lost and become symbiotic, indentured to the greater lifeforms of the universe. It’s an intriguing premise that does well enough to convey what’s needed while leaving you wondering what the hell you’ve gotten yourself into. These comics are always promising, and I am excited to read what Sloane Leong does next. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 4 out of 5

RASPUTIN VOICE OF DRAGON #5

The final issue of Rasputin: Voice of the Dragon falls prey to a common trap of prequels as it tells a story that is only validated by knowledge of what comes next. Rather than offering a satisfying conclusion on its own, the focus remains on the origins of Hellboy and “Seed of Destruction”. Even a seemingly notable death lands with little weight, revealing this to be a slight installment in the consistently excellent Mignola-verse. Ink splattered illustrations of a phantom pharaoh are outstanding and there’s still some lore worth gleaning in these pages. The overall effect is muted and marks this as a lesser work for all creators involved. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: THE VINDICATORS #1

Rick and Morty Presents: The Vindicators is the first in a series of quarterly one-shots spotlighting some of the side characters of the Rick and Morty universe. In this case, its the Avengers parody superteam introduced in Season Five. The problem with the issue is that the television series already did the superhero parody thing, and did it better. Rick and Morty Presents is able to go a bit deeper since its a comic in the hands of comic book fans, but its digs are so obvious they feel more like references than jokes. For example, stuff like “why do these characters have so many pouches?” and “why doesn’t anyone stay dead?” Anyone into comic book culture enough to get these jokes would have heard them a million times by now. The issue looks decent enough, and there are one or two moments that earn the issue’s premise, but this one is purely or the Rick and Morty completionist. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #232

Strange, fun, and kinetic, Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon #232 is arguably the most entertaining issue since #225, when the series took its last major directional shift. Without reducing the stakes of the story, the issue features a ton of humor, and Larsen balances that with a blend of sex, violence, and creativity that few superhero books can match. The moral quandaries created by pitting Malcolm against a cold-blooded vigilante who kills not only criminals but anyone who gets in his way is quickly superseded by a surprising new complication before the issue ends, leaving a baffling cliffhanger we can’t wait to see resolved. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCALES & SCOUNDRELS #7

Last issue was something special, and somehow Sebastian Girner and Galaad caught lightning in a bottle once again. Fans get payoffs from a number of characters, but Girner is able to do so while also setting up several other big questions for future issues, and ones that fans will definitely want the answers to. To top it off, Galaad delivers a phenomenal issue, with some of his most impressive environments and action sequences thus far. This series has managed to deliver an old-school adventure tale full of heart, and you’ll be glad you tagged along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #6

SPIDER KING #1

This has the aesthetic of a comic like Head Lopper — the art styles aren’t similar, but thick lines and deep values combine to make unique characters and clear action. The coloring by Adrian Bloch deftly captures the mood of each page, from loss, to hope, to horror, all by utilizing simple palettes to best tell the story. But for being a story about warriors in conflict, there’s an awful lot of dialogue, characters posturing, punctuated with moments of action. Those scenes are beautiful, gory, and fun, but a lot of real estate seems wasted in its worldbuilding. The story introduces some sci-fi concepts in the end, teasing an interesting direction for future installments. The dialogue gets a little stale, and the characters feel lifeless, but it’s a decent first issue mostly thanks to the art. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

SPREAD #25

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Finding ways to breathe life into a well-worn genre like infection horror can be a daunting task, especially when The Walking Dead and its shambling corpses have dominated both the world of comic books and television for the better part of a decade. With Spread, created by Justin Jordan and Kyle Strahm, horror fans were delivered a series that wore its influences on its sleeve while never aiming to reinvent the wheel. The series’ final issue delivered on both fronts, offering audiences buckets of blood and grotesque sci-fi atrocities despite not pushing the story into unexpected territory. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK BOLDLY GO #17

The penultimate issue of Star Trek: Boldly Go sets the series up to end on its highest note. The “IDIC” storyline presented itself as an excuse to have a bunch of alternate reality Star Trek characters running around at the same, but as turned into a character study of James T. Kirk. The villain reveals ties the entirety of IDW Publishing’s Kelvin Universe comics together in a surprising and satisfying way. Mike Johnson is telling a great Star Trek story and Marcus To brings it to life beautifully. Fans should be excited about the big finale. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #7

The first story in this week’s issue features the members of the Ghost crew embarking on a mission to save a rare bird from becoming part of Emperor Palpatine’s zoo. With Star Wars Rebels having just come to a close with many characters saying goodbye, this story reminded us of a simpler time when the crew wasn’t up against certain doom. The backup story focused on Nien Nunb and Shriv Suurgav accidentally landing their ship on a planet where they risk a sinkhole, like in The Force Awakens, and a creature’s mouth, like in The Empire Strikes Back, serving as a cautionary tale to scan planets before landing on them. Seeing this specific duo and their antics should be a delight to fans of the Star Wars saga, but it felt like they were reenacting some of the franchise’s greatest hits. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #177

The Walking Dead has officially introduced the most interesting story in years as a new community might force the core group to make difficult decisions. Meanwhile, emotional reunions built on a long history paired with new relationships forming after years of development make issue #177 an all-too-quick read worthy of flipping through more than once. Robert Kirkman’s series is brand new and primed for a welcome expansion. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #34

The final quarter of The Wicked + The Divine begins as the series returns to pick up the pieces and explore the many twists from the finale of “Imperial Phase”. It’s a story that has become as complex and laden with conspiracy as almost anything in mainstream comics and this issue is a testament to how well prepared Gillen and McKelvie are in handling this plot. New mysteries are introduced as others are provided context and solutions in a feat of exposition that could be compared to Lost. Even with so many conversations, McKelvie’s characters still remain sharp and affecting. The series appear to be all set for a satisfying conclusion. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5