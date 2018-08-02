Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 5/16/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes New Challengers #1, Quicksilver: No Surrender #1, and Flavor #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

AQUAMAN #36

Aquaman delivers another solid issue, though at times it does get a bit slow. You might be surprised to discover though that it doesn’t slow down in discussion sequences, so long as anyone but Murk and Arthur are involved. This issue has one hoping that King Shark shows up in a more fundamental adviser role after Rath is eventually dethroned, and visually the book clicks. The dialogue between Murk and Arthur though just feels rather boring, illustrating a point in pages that seemingly could be conveyed in panels. At times we wish the story had more momentum going into its finale, but what is here is quite good, and next issue can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

BATMAN #47

Batman #47 brings the alternative universe/timeline that Booster Gold set off to a close and in its finale the arc takes a sharp turn from the weird, slightly goofy romp and heads right into chilling, heartbreaking territory. The Greatest Hero You’ve Never Heard of manages to set things right, but at a steep cost both to Bruce Wayne and himself. There’s something haunting about the story — especially in its revisiting of the iconic Batman origin story — and while that’s one of its strengths, it also leaves the reader feeling like things are unfinished, unsettled. Perhaps, though, that’s the point. There are two more issues before the big wedding, and with the Joker arriving, anything can happen. Overall, a very well-done issue that readers won’t forget any time soon. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN SINS OF THE FATHER #4

In the fourth issue of this video game-inspired story, things actually manage to get significantly better. There’s nearly no action in the entire issue, as the entire story is a conversation between Bruce Wayne and Floyd Lawton, as they talk about the creation of Deadshot. The writing is surprisingly solid, and the two classic characters both get to show sides of them we haven’t really seen before. In a series that started off very bland, reading through this issue is effortlessly refreshing. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATWOMAN #15

First of all, let’s get this out the way: Batwoman #15 is the most beautifully illustrated and lettered issue of the series, up there with some of the best looking comics DC has put out in the last couple of years. I was hoping the writing of the issue would match, and it does from time to time, but it’s inconsistent. One page will be filled with incredible dialogue, while the next is flat and convoluted. Regardless, the good outweighed the bad in this issue, until the last page when it was revealed that the “final fight” for Batwoman is going to pit her against the very last person I ever wanted to see in this exciting series. It’s a little too on the nose, and I fear that the finale of the story will be a disappointment compared to what Batwoman has been since its relaunch. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BOMBSHELLS UNITED #18

The Bombshells’ crusade is nearing it’s end, but fans will hopefully still enjoy the ride. Despite juggling way more plot threads than you can probably name, the issue never feels too bogged down, jumping from one epic story to another in a dizzying but interesting fashion. Hahn’s art helps the universe-hopping issue really keep its footing, providing a great blend of ’40s techniques and modern flair. And even as certain stories are winding down, there’s still enough of a tease to keep readers coming back for more. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BRAVE & THE BOLD BATMAN & WONDER WOMAN #4

Brave and the Bold #4 proves sometimes less is more. The issue starts out by falling into the same pattern as previous issues, featuring extensive dialogue that doesn’t really move the story forward. Thankfully that changes up a bit once they get to Ethne’s castle, which does go into some of the Tir Na Nog’s history but feels consequential and finally gives meaningful history regarding the King that this whole story revolves around. Up till now he’s been a rather indistinguishable plot device, but we’re now seeing why he’s so important. It helps that Batman’s detective skills are increasingly showcased here, and Liam Sharp’s art is gorgeous as always. Now that the book has some momentum here’s hoping the last two issues can find a meaningful rhythm. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DC #2

CAVE CARSON HAS AN INTERSTELLAR EYE #3

With only a few issues left for the team to dig through the universe, this series is wasting no time in drawing out stories. The tale of the Lazer Monks is brought to a satisfying ending in spite of potential concepts and relationships that could have been stretched for 3 more issues. That concision makes each new turn of the page here thrilling as new panels capture altered states and a complete mythos is explored. Commentary on the nature of art and stories is tied back to the very start of the series without ever becoming heavy handed. With only a few issues left, Cave Carson is still promising great things ahead. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAMAGE #5

To put it plainly, Damage is going off the rails fast. The first couple of issues were exciting and original. However, here in issue #5, it’s easy to see the many limitations of the series. This installment tries to dive deeper into the backstory of Damage and Ethan, but the flashbacks don’t land well, often feeling like a distraction more than anything else. The current timeline isn’t much more interesting I’m afraid, and it seems as though Damage was created only to be a way to include as many popular DC characters as possible, not to tell the story of a new, potentially interesting anti-hero. Readers can only hang on to final page villain reveals for so long. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

DEATHBED #4

The view of the past in Deathbed #4 is stunning at times. In a place where psychedelic drugs can be taken via jellyfish, readers are treated to a wide array of spreads interrogating how we remember our own lives, complete with some horrifying constructs. The addition of birth-obsessed nuns and psychotropic urine make it all the more fun. So many of these pages are doused in gratuitous narration though. Characters insist on explaining exactly what they are experiencing and why it matters, as if the pages are not doing that same work and then some. It’s a downer set beside some of Rossmo’s most enthralling layouts and designs to date. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

FUTURE QUEST PRESENTS #10

You cannot fault this comic for a lack of content. It is a roller coaster ride of destruction from start to finish as the Herculoids wage a losing battle against the destruction of their planet. Investment in any given moment is likely to be based in nostalgia or overwhelming love of animals. None of the turns in the plot are given much time to breathe, either you will care or you won’t before the next thing quickly happens. It functions well enough as an adventure comic with plenty of creatures and changes in terrain to admire. There’s not a lot there beyond the non-stop chase of the story, but that might just be enough. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #47

Green Lantern shines brightest when it holds a more personal touch, and luckily Jessica and Simon deliver it when its needed most. The conclusion to Jessica Cruz’s emotional journey doesn’t always surprise, but it does always entertain, and the duo’s charisma and chemistry is palpable throughout. Tim Seeley shines a light on a mystery or two while also displaying Cruz’s most endearing aspects. Ken Marion’s visuals are up to par as well, though that ending does leave one a bit anxious that things will go backwards rather than forward. Thing is the team has built up enough trust to get the benefit of the doubt, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY LOVES JOKER #2

I said this last issue, and I will say it again: Harley Quinn deserves far better than this. The conclusion of the Harley Loves Joker arc sees Joker yet again verbally abuse and belittle Harley, reducing her to a sad parody of herself. The issue is fun enough — it’s a classic, campy romp — and it even tricks readers into thinking that the strong, independent Harley fans came to love previously was back. Instead, though, Paul Dini takes the lazy way out and keeps Harley shackled to the Joker despite her maltreatment. It’s that reliance on keeping Harley a victim that makes this whole issue a disappointment. Even when she does stand up for herself it feels hollow, and Harley is put right back in her place. It’s so bad that even Harley’s own inner strength calls her out on it and leaves her — hoping that she lives long enough to grow up and get away from the Joker’s selfish abuse. Maybe if readers hold out long enough, they’ll get away from this disappointing version of Harley Quinn, too. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

DC #3

INJUSTICE 2 #26

The Injustice 2 comics usually feature big plotlines featuring epic battles and lots of collateral destruction. This week’s issue’s central conflict much smaller, but still has both violence and some unfortunate collateral destruction. Batman has to confront another secret from his past, this time in the form of his illegitimate daughter Athanasia al Ghul. But while Batman would usually be content to handle this problem on his own, Injustice 2 reminds readers that Batman’s “family” is much larger in Injustice 2 than it is the main DC universe. This is a nice standalone issue that illustrates the differences between the Injustice 2 and main DC universes, but readers might want to stay away if they’re not a fan of violence to animals. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE NO JUSTICE #2

The second installment of this miniseries lives up to the promise of its setup. Each team is dispatched in their own unique direction with moments to spare for the entire cast and a variety of intriguing hooks for each mission. Entropy wins the day in more ways than one. This assemblage of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains has a great dynamic and offers some of the most fun action sequences in the entire comic. There are bigger problems than solving the individuals though. Amanda Waller’s place in the overall narrative makes this story much more complex and lays the groundwork for an already epic story to go over the top. Whatever happens, this issue guarantees a fun ride. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW CHALLENGERS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Every new superhero comic has a lot of work to do. It must establish characters, construct stakes, explore its premise, and convey a clear sense of style and tone; all of this in a manner that makes readers want to return next month. That is only increased with a property that is new or essentially new, as is the case with New Challengers. Given the amount of work that must be done, it’s forgivable for a first issue to not be all things to all people. However, New Challengers #1 manages to accomplish none of these foundational steps in its first outing. It is a new comic in need of a cause to be read. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SUPERMAN SPECIAL #1

This one feels a lot less cobbled together than the Action Comics Special from earlier this week did, and also a bit more grounded with recent events since the Tomasi & Gleason story picks up threads directly from their run on Superman. The Russell/Hitch story is the weak link in an otherwise excellent book but it would, on its own, be a perfectly good Superman story in any other context, so that’s a pretty solid endorsement. — Russ Burlingame

Overall Rating: 4 out of 5

“For Those Who Serve”

What Peter J. Tomasi and Patrick Gleason have done over their last three stories together (Action Comics #1000, Superman #45, and now this) is a master class in how to craft a satisfying conclusion to a great run on a superhero book. It is a shame that for whatever reason (likely because he is now working with Brian Michael Bendis on the next batch of Superman titles), Gleason could not draw the one-shot, but Scott Godlewski provides sharp, excellent work as a stand-in and has a style that tonally is of a piece with the story. Colorist Gabe Eltaeb deserves recognition, too, for being asked to work about three different “worlds” into a relatively short story and making everything feel right and not too too similar.

Rating: 5/5

“Strays and Strangers”

Mark Russell and Bryan Hitch put together a touching, downcast tale of Superman working on a small scale, trying to make life better for people in the face of a crisis. The story is good, but a bit underwhelming, in both story and art and — a common problem with Hitch’s recent work — Alex Sinclair’s colors feel a little too subdued or desaturated for some of the grand, widescreen images.

Rating: 3/5

“Decision”

Ian Flynn writes a really satisfying short story about Superman’s fundamental faith in humanity, and how difficult it is to overcome our own personal prejudices. The story, features The Atomic Skull, a character with a cool and complicated design which gives artist Kaare Andrews and colorist Tom Napolitano plenty of room to breathe and shine — and they take full advantage. A great-looking story with a a cool concept and a great ending, this makes me want to know more about Flynn’s idea of Metropolis.

Rating: 5/5

WILD STORM #13

Spy agencies might be warring against one another, but The Wild Storm reminded readers that there’s a more dangerous alien threat lurking in the background. As the IO and Skywatch organizations reel from last issue’s episode, the former head of IO John Lynch discovers that an experiment from the past had some unexpected consequences. I liked how Ellis reminded readers of the greater Daemonite threat in this issue after teasing them for months. It’s a great reminder that there’s really three forces at play in the Wild Storm universe, although this issue isn’t clear what the Daemonite threat is. Jon Davis-Hunt’s artwork is a delight; it’s very clean and helps keep an issue filled mostly with talking heads engaging to look at. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALL NEW WOLVERINE #35

“Old Woman Laura” comes to an end in this satisfying, emotionally poignant issue. As with the two previous issues, Taylor crafts a unique and cinematic look at the future of the Marvel universe — and at Laura’s place in all of it. Rosanas’ art is also just as consistently good, bathing the final fight against Doom in a mesmerizing array of greens and yellows. Come for the action and character dynamics, stay for the hell of a lot of hope that this issue brings. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

AVENGERS #2

I had my reservations about the new Avengers series after the first issue, and the second installment did a lot t alleviate that. However, it also did a couple of things that got me worrying even more. On one hand, we got a new narrator in this issue that was surprisingly self-aware, bringing a levity to the Avengers that’s desperately needed. We also got more time with Ghost Rider, whom Ed McGuinness draws beautifully, and She-Hulk, whom Jason Aaron writes with ease. On the downside though, that mysterious narrator is revealed in the issue’s big twist, and it feels utterly unoriginal. It’ll be interesting to see what Aaron does with it. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #18

Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider #18 might be the series’ best issue. After a pointless crossover with Marvel’s “Damnation” event, Reilly and his supporting cast return to reality to face off against Mysterio’s daughter, who has just come into town for a supposed magic act. This is probably the first time that Scarlet Spider has really felt like a Spider-Man book, albeit one with two knock-off Spider-Men and a villain who’s the midriff-baring progeny of one of Spider-Man’s classic villains. The last page twist is also pretty great, although it puts the comic series squarely back into the realm of the supernatural. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

CABLE #157

Cable continues to weave a terrifying web through Cable’s history, this time through a locked room scenario in which everyone happens to be an incredibly powerful mutant. The artwork continues to sell that sense of foreboding and darkness and the trajectory of the narrative, traveling backward through Cable’s history, continues to be a compelling device. This is still a great Cable story. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #702

The current arc of Captain America feels odd, because didn’t Mark Waid just do this in reverse? After sending Captain America to a dystopian future where he was needed, we’re now exploring a supposedly utopian future that cropped up because Cap died. This issue suffers from too many artists, with Howard Chaykin’s inclusion being especially jarring. There’s a fun twist ending, and some of the individual artwork is stunning, but otherwise, it feels like there’s not much to hold onto. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #602

Matt Murdock’s reign as New York’s mayor is off to a rocky start as the Hand launches an all-out attack on the city! Charles Soule finds a way to balance city politics with superheroics as Murdock struggles with finding the best course of action to protect his city. Matt quickly calls in his old friend Foggy Nelson to help run City Hall/manage interference, which leads to an entertaining conversation in which Foggy tries to keep Matt from using his fists to solve a crisis. Mike Henderson’s art is a little blocky at times, but strong coloring from Matt Milla. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE CLAWS OF KILLER #1

The fourth Hunt for Wolverine miniseries is possibly the most perplexing of the bunch. This issue begins with a drag, with neither the art nor the dialogue seeming very interesting. But without realizing, at some point smack in the middle of the book, things magically change. The art improves when the action picks up, and the trio of main characters get much more engaging. In the final pages this nearly becomes an all-out horror book, and it’s easy to see that that specific genre is a strength for the creative team. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

INFINITY COUNTDOWN DAREDEVIL #1

At the very start of the “Infinity Countdown” event fans were informed that Turk Barrett held the Mind Stone. Not much has changed since that point, and not much changes in the course of this issue. Things happen, but the status quo remains and there’s a looming question of why any of this might have mattered. Even the artwork is sparse, seemingly rushed due to a dramatic lack of backgrounds and detail throughout the issue. Even for readers engaged with all of “Infinity Countdown”, it’s difficult to find a reason for reading this one-shot. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIGHTY THOR GATES OF VALHALLA #1

This issue sets out to be a bridge between two major runs of Thor — but parts of it end up becoming so much more. The first half of the issue, “The Tomorrow Girls”, is where the issue really shines, with a concept and execution that could easily become its own spinoff series. Jen Bartel’s art really helps elevate the story, crafting unique characters — the granddaughters of Thor — who fans will hopefully be charmed by. From there, the issue plunges into “The Lord of the Realms”, in a tonal shift that only somewhat pays off. It’s clear that this story is burdened with setting up what’s to come, and the dizzying fashion in which it does so will either delight or lull readers. The back half of this story is where things really fall into place, laying plenty of groundwork to keep readers excited for what’s to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUICKSILVER NO SURRENDER #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Quicksilver: No Surrender #1 isn’t the most exciting start, but the creative team has created a mystery and setting that are both curious enough to want to learn more about. It may not have come out of the gate at full-speed, but Quicksilver: No Surrender seems likely to pick up momentum as it goes. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS POE DAMERON #27

Poe, Finn, and Rey continue to spend some quality time together following the Battle of Crait, as Poe attempts to regale them with details of previous missions. The pilot details his experience attempting to protect Maz Kanata’s castle as well as explaining how his fellow pilots learned enough about Starkiller Base to effectively destroy it. While the issue didn’t have many action-packed moments or shocking reveals, it allowed readers to both spend time witnessing our three favorite members of the Resistance enjoying their time together while also shedding more light on the events of The Force Awakens. Also, Leia briefly teases that Poe could have advanced abilities with the Force, which might come into play further on in the series. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON H #3

After three issues, Weapon H continues to be one of the most enjoyably comics on the shelf. It’s fast-paced, the art is beautiful, the characters are engaging, and the deeper story is fairly easy to follow. The one potential complaint is the little amount of depth that we’ve gotten from the main protagonist so far. He spends most of his time embodying the best qualities of both Logan and Bruce Banner, which makes for a fantastic reluctant hero, but we just don’t see too much of him. Even with that one minor complaint, Weapon H is still a blast that all comic fans will likely enjoy. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #3

X-MEN RED #4

While some of the books in the X-Men line seem devoted to recapturing past glory, X-Men Red continues to be the one interested pushing the X-Men into the future just as much as Jean Grey is trying to build a future for mutantkind. Something that stands out in this issue is just how well Mahmud Asrar has subtly modernized the looks of some of these characters, not in terms of costumes – though those are nice too – but in terms of street clothes and personal style. Nightcrawler’s hair, in particular, stands out as absolutely modern and totally in character, and Jean Grey seems to have quickly caught up with modern trends since returning from the dead. If there’s a minor quibble its that sometimes a stray line or the shaded colors seem to take away from the Asrar’s sweeping linework, and that sometimes that sweeping linework can create some inconsistencies in character faces, but that’s hardly enough to stop X-Men Red from being Marvel’s premiere mutant title. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN WEDDING SPECIAL #1

X-Men Wedding Special does not contain the wedding of Colossus and Kitty Pryde, but three separate short stories about the bachelor and bachelorette parties that precede the wedding. The thread that unites the three, the wedding thing, is nostalgia for past X-Men stories. Chris Claremont and Todd Nauck tackle the first story, which is fun to look at but starts off recapping Kitty’s entire life, then veers into a scene that is just strange, without really having much to say about who Kitty is. The second story comes from Marc Guggenheim and Greg Land and, as Colossus himself points out, is an ironic inversion of a classic X-Men story about the low point of Kitty and Peter’s relationship. Its all right if you get the reference, and features some of Land’s better work, but its hardly memorable. Kelly Thompson and Marika Cresta provide the final story, which is easily the best of the three and the most successful at using some key moments from Kitty and Colossus’s past to evoke genuine emotion over how far they have come. The stories go from bad, to not bad, to good, making the issue easily recommendable if you’re really invested in these characters, but easily skipped if you’re not. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOU ARE DEADPOOL #3

Each new issue in this miniseries pushes itself in new directions, never allowing itself to rest on already impressive laurels. This installment delves into the continuity of Marvel Comics, packing plenty of punches for some of the sillier elements of the 1970s. The jokes would land in any sort of Deadpool comic, but are even more neatly interwoven into the storytelling mechanics of a choose your own adventure narrative here. With or without an extensive knowledge of ’70s Marvel Comics, there’s still lots of fun to be found here, including a minigame mechanic that ties the entire issue together. This series still manages to surprise even halfway through its course. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

A WALK THROUGH HELL #1

A Walk Through Hell opens with a blunt and ongoing acknowledgment of the state of American politics, so lacking in subtlety that even Mark Millar might blush reading it. If reminding readers that Twitter is a thing is clever, then this comic might be clever. The back half of this issue does an excellent job making up for that rocky start though. Ennis and Sudžuka quickly build tension when the story’s duo are forced to follow up on another pair’s investigation. Each page adds a new element of discomfort just large enough to build a real sense of unease. The final moments of the issue unleash that feeling and make the “Continued” tag painful to read. Whatever nuance this narrative lacks, it makes up with skillful horror storytelling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BARRIER #3

Barrier #3 tells a quiet story that will be left up entirely to readers to fill in. The acclaimed miniseries will roll out its latest installment this week under Image Comics, but it is not for the casual reader. This new issue asks a lot of fans as there is zero dialogue present. Barrier #3 is a veritable visual feasts thanks to Marco Martin and Muntsa Vincente, but some readers will be put off by its ungrounded, trippy style. There’s surely substance to be found in this new issue, but you’ll have to dig up those connections yourself. — Megan Peters

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #9

Bloodshot: Salvation remains one of the best and best-looking series on the stands, although both the story (by Ray Fawkes and Jeff Lemire) and the art (by Renato Guedes) were a little spottier than usual this week as the book took a hard left into a detour from the title character’s magical mystery tour and spent some time in the real world. What is ultimately a clever idea for an issue is somewhat eclipsed by the story’s lack of urgency, and as is often an issue for photorealistic painters who work in sequential art, Guedes does beautiful work here that is somewhat overcome with an “uncanny valley” effect when he’s drawing things that are too real. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

CRUDE #2

After Crude‘s strong first issue, I was excited to see how it would build on the foundation and play out the mystery. Unfortunately, it kind of just spins it’s wheels to set the stage for Blackstone, the setting where it seems to be playing out. We meet the players, two rival gangs filled with people who all sound alike. Steve Orlando’s dialogue is probably the weakest part of the script, but there are also some strange moments — like when the main character runs away from a fight to dirty himself with mud before returning to the fight to kick some ass, which might seem like camouflage or to conceal his identity until you realize he’s in broad daylight in the middle of a busy market at a public dock. The fight scene in question is well executed by Garry Brown, but it doesn’t save the issue. Hopefully it picks up next month. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 2 out of 5

DODGE CITY #3

Dodge City finally gets into the meat of competing against other teams, and the stakes set up so far start to pay off. Integrity, infatuation, and teamwork all shine through in this issue; it’s the best to date. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

DRY COUNTY #3

I should preface this by saying I am a huge fan of Rich Tomaso. His layouts are clear, his aesthetic is unique, his storytelling is great, and his dialogue is both natural and clever. But I am not really enjoying Dry County. It might be a mix of the main character being unlikable, the plot having no real coherence, and the strange deviations he makes in the story. I am wanting to like it, and given that it’s a mystery, there’s a chance it can all come together and I’ll realize what a fool I’ve been. But this issue doesn’t help its case as it’s a lot of people talking at the reader and telling them things and very little showing. I hope it improves, but I’m mostly waiting for this to end so we can get another awesome round of Spy Seal or She-Wolf. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

ETHER COPPER GOLEMS #1

Ether returns in grand fashion, and it doesn’t take long to hit you right in the feels. The upbeat and magical world of the Ether has always been grounded by the deeply flawed and emotional story of its lead, and it’s that dichotomy that makes Ether so compelling. Matt Kindt strikes a perfect balance between the two, and David Rubin has the skill set to maneuver both with ease. The last page or two felt a little abrupt, but the history of this place is so fascinating that it doesn’t detract from the story as a whole. Welcome back Boone Dias, we missed you. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

FENCE #6

Fence #6 proves Western comics can do the sports genre as perfectly as any manga all-star, and it does so without breaking a sweat. The series’ latest issue scores high thanks to its colorful artwork, dynamic dialogue, and on-point pacing. After a pacing lull, Fence is back on its game with this update as Nicholas’ infectious speeches will make readers swoon. And, by the issue’s end, readers will be left cheering for the fencing freshmen as he steels himself to become a worthy rival (and friend) to Seiji. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLAVOR #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Flavor #1 is everything that a first issue ought to be. It does not simply offer readers a thesis statement and sense of story to come. It delivers its style, setting, and characters intact from the very beginning. There is no guessing to be done with this issue. It is what it is, and what it is is something truly delightful. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIDEON FALLS #3

The mystery grows deeper and connections advance, but the most compelling element of Gideon Falls #3 is its use of space. Almost every notable character is presented in a spread that connects their identities with the spaces they occupy. These locations present strengths, weaknesses, and how they enter into the much larger puzzle behind Gideon Falls. It also serves to reinforce the importance of the black barn and whatever may occupy its interior. Conspiracies are fun, but driven by character. This issue does an outstanding job of connecting character to every element of the story making the work of the issue much more compelling. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GOOSEBUMPS DOWNLOAD & DIE #3

If this really is the end of this miniseries, the hodgepodge of references to former Goosebumps titles turned out to just be that: a nostalgic look at previous stories through a modern lens. Which is fine, but three issues hasn’t been nearly enough to actually explore… anything. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFIDEL #3

After the fatal accident in the last issue, Aisha isn’t in too good of shape herself, with both her and her daughter unresponsive in the hospital. This leaves her friends and neighbors to begin questioning if Aisha really did push her mother-in-law down the stairs, if they’re racist for jumping to conclusions, or if they’re racist for ignoring the most reasonable explanations. Rather than focusing on the supernatural horrors, this issue explored much more weighted issues through a variety of characters’ perspectives, making readers not only question the characters’ prejudices, but also their own. While we might not have seen many otherworldly horrors in this chapter, the hatred in the hearts of others prove to be the real terrors. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

KICK-ASS #4

Classic superhero tropes often don’t hold up under scrutiny. This issue of Kick-Ass plays out the captured hero scenes readers are so familiar with, complete with an overly talkative villain and deus ex machina for escape. In the mundane world of Kick-Ass though, it all looks ridiculous and cruel. The silliness of the genre is exposed and this issue offers no reason for it, relying on the terrible violence displayed against women and minorities to suffice. Romita Jr. delivers a solid car chase, but that’s a difficult compliment to offer given the sadistic and purposeless bent of the rest of this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #27

“Shattered Grid” gets another action-packed chapter, but it’s the small moments that really allow it to shine. Seeing Rangers from all across the timeline fight it out is drool-worthy thanks to the stylings of artist Danielle Di Nicuolo, and Higgins implements other aspects of the series in inventive ways. Still, the book shines most when its characters have time to interact, and a perfect example can be found in the memorable Dinozord sequence, one that will have you calling for more Lauren Shiba ASAP. There’s something here for fans of all kinds, including a last-page hook that will make your jaw drop. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

NINJA-K #7

Ninja-K #7 doesn’t break the mold of a “meet the team” style issue, but that doesn’t mean it disappoints. Last issue introduced the villain squad and now it’s the heroes’ turn, but the team’s unique chemistry allows the issue to expand past those formulaic borders. Putting Doctor Mirage in any team assures entertainment value, as does having Punk Mambo, but having both? That’s an early Christmas present! The book loses a bit of momentum towards the end of the issue, but that can’t detract from such a delightful team. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out on getting to know this amazing group, and that even includes the giant robot. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

RAT QUEENS #9

This issue of Rat Queens focuses on Dee and visit what could be thought of as the Queens’ darkest timeline. It’s an interesting departure from the main timeline and continues to push along the overarching tale of reality being meddled with, but readers will have to wait until next issue to see the payoff, which is a little frustrating. Not a bad issue, but not the series’ best either. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE #16

A nice story of Steven and friends trying to attend a concert wraps with a morality tale of when to be cool and when to be serious thanks to a series of unfortunate circumstances after the twins sneak out. It’s a fun little book, and more Smoky Quartz is always welcome, but it’s an otherwise forgettable entry. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK TNG THROUGH THE MIRROR #3

Through the Mirror struggles a bit in its third issue. The action finally begins in the first story, but Josh Hood’s artwork doesn’t match the level of polish of the two artists who preceded him. Meanwhile, the backup story maintains its level of craft quality, but barely inches forward in terms of plot. An unfortunate mid-series slump. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

TMNT ONGOING #82

The Turtles ongoing series continues to feel like it’s in a bit of a holding pattern while bridging the gap between the Triceraton invasion and whatever it is the Rat King is cooking up. The Turtles’ encounter with the Toad King is played mostly for laughs the godlike family begins to even further resemble the Endless from Sandman. Wachter’s artwork looks a little sketchier than usual, which take a bit away from his relatively cartoonish figures but still works in the context of the Turtles universe. It’s a decent installment, but we’re still waiting to get to the meat of this arc. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT UNIVERSE #22

Paul Allor wraps up the Triceraton and Ultrom story on Burnow Island (for now) with a surprisingly dark episode of political intrigue. It’s impressive how much gravitas Allor manages to give to this story of a race of dinosaur-people and the alien brain people that were formerly their masters learning to live side-by-side after being at war. Mark Torres’ shadowy art does an excellent job of establishing the serious tone, even if it fails to sell the impact of the blows in the fight scenes on more than one occasion. Ross May and Chris Johnson’s Leatherhead story is mostly forgettable but for the haunting final panel. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

USAGI YOJIMBO THE HIDDEN #3

The plot of “The Hidden” begins to slow as the mechanisms of investigation are played out. Character reactions and movements are well constructed, letting on more than what is said, but after the thrilling chases and battles of #1 (and most of Usagi Yojimbo), this mystery seems to be sprawling. That pacing issue is corrected by the final page with a fantastic build of tension followed by a cliffhanger. However, when we look back on this complete story, it’s easy to see that this issue will be the narrative slump despite still being better than most else of what is out there. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE #36

The first half of #36 is an experiment in formalism that is worth reading multiple times. Every panel presents a new setting and set of outfits, all carefully detailed in a manner that few artists outside of McKelvie could make function for so many pages. It tells an important narrative through repetition and its many subtle changes. The second half is an inevitable comeuppance, more effective in how it alters what came before than the moment itself. This twist will have incredible impact on what follows, but the moment itself is primarily shocking, if well presented. We are one step closer to the end, and that ending feels closer than ever before. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5