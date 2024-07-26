SDCC 2024: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Sean Gunn Writing a Graphic Novel From Dynamite

Guardians of the Galaxy and Gilmore Girls star Sean Gunn is bringing Shepherds, a new graphic novel, to Dynamite Entertainment. To celebrate, Gunn will show up as a surprise guest on Dynamite’s 20th anniversary panel at San Diego Comic Con later today. There’s no word yet on who will draw the book — Dynamite says more creative information is coming soon, so we’re guessing Gunn isn’t putting on a one-man show here — but today’s announcement has plenty of details about the world of the series, which is a dark, near-future story centering on a society of dogs trying to survive in a world literally not built for them.

Obviously, there’s plenty of symbolic and literary weight put behind the concept of shepherds, even if in the case of a story about dogs, they’re literally shepherds rather than figuratively. There’s no preview art just yet, only a series logo to go on.

“Shepherds is a story I’ve been envisioning for years,” said Sean Gunn in a statement. “It’s a timely twist on the post-apocalyptic genre, exploring human themes through the eyes of our proverbial best friends. I can’t wait to share it with an audience. Dynamite Entertainment has a history of telling unique stories in creative and daring ways, and they are the perfect partners to help bring Shepherds to readers. It’s thrilling to be working with them on this project that means so much to me, and artistically challenging in the best way.”

“Sean is not only a great actor, but a wonderful guy with a keen mind and fertile imagination,” added Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “Every time anyone sees him on screen, his presence instantly captures and puts a smile on your face. Fans have known him as an actor in a myriad of films and shows, but now they’ll get to know him as a writer. When we first spoke with him in our initial meeting, his passion for this project was incredible. Sean is bringing this story to fruition and we’re honored to be a part of it. We’re excited to share with fans another angle of his work, and an incredible story as well.”

Here’s how Dynamite describes the graphic novel:

In a near-future vision of our world with humans seemingly missing in action, Shepherds turns its spotlight to a society of canines trying to survive in their new harsh world. Readers will be brought to The Arena, a camp in an old stadium populated by domesticated dogs, a few wolves and their pups. The settlement is guarded and led by Queen Guadalupe, a melanistic wolf who is fascinated by human art and poetry and inspired by the curious human values of compassion and kindness. She wants to raise a new generation of wolfdogs, a hybrid species built to last.

Everything Guadalupe has built and strived for will soon be in jeopardy. A platoon of vicious Canidae, composed of wolves, coyotes, foxes, and jackals are making their way to The Arena to overtake it. They are soldiers fresh from fighting a war against bears and crocodiles and they have no use for the “pets”, the weaker pooches and mutts from a bygone world. As Guadalupe prepares to evacuate her pack, a wrench is thrown into the plan when a battle-worn German Shepherd they recently found reveals herself to be the former police dog called Blackberry, fabled among their society for her heroic past.



What follows is an adventure with many more heartfelt characters, exciting action, and dizzying lore that reveals mysteries spanning back to the beginning of time.