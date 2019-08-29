Key Comics to Buy in the Wake of D23

Disney has managed to deliver two overwhelming presentations in 2019 regarding the future of Marvel Studios. The first occurred at San Diego Comic-Con with an extensive announcement about the many films that will populate Phase 4 and beyond. Then, last week at D23, even more new characters and projects were revealed, primarily in the form of series on the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.

Both of these announcements have driven comics speculators and collectors to back issue bins in search of the next big thing. While many fans might only recognize characters from their live-action adaptations, almost every Marvel Studios’ project traces its roots back to the world of superhero comics. There’s no prouder piece of memorabilia for fans of these characters than to showcase a first appearance or critical meeting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re interested in discovering more about these exciting new developments at Disney or getting ahead of the collecting curve, we’ve assembled another list of key issues based on the D23 announcements, just like we did after San Diego. So be sure to check out all of these slides on what are likely to become some of the most important comic books in circulation over the next several years.

Captain Marvel (vol. 7) #14

“The Enemy Within: Conclusion”

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Scott Hepburn and Gerardo Sandoval

Current Pricing: $177

Disney is officially producing a Ms. Marvel series starring Jersey City’s very own Kamala Khan. The character’s speedy rise to comics popularity suggests that she may find similar success when streaming. Her very first appearance was in the pages of Captain Marvel in an unnamed cameo, a cameo that has already made this issue a collector’s item, one with a price tag that’s bound to keep growing.

All-New Marvel Now! Point One #1

“Garden State of Mind”

Written by G. Willow Wilson

Art by Adrian Alphona

Current Pricing: $44.92

The first appearance of Kamala Khan as Ms. Marvel, complete with her uniform and superpowers, arrived later in this anthology showcasing upcoming series. It highlights the creative team who would make Kamala a superhero star in a sneak peek of the forthcoming Ms. Marvel series, as well as Ms. Marvel’s first full appearance.

Savage She-Hulk (vol. 1) #1

“The She-Hulk Lives”

Written by Stan Lee

Art by John Buscema and Chic Stone

Current Pricing: $95.02

Not much is known about the upcoming She-Hulk series announced for Disney+ making it difficult to speculate on which eras and approaches will be key collector’s items. However, there’s no place better to start than the beginning and that means Shulkie’s very first appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1. This debut was also written by Stan “The Man” Lee himself, providing some added sentimental value.

Werewolf By Night (vol. 1) #32

“Eye of the Beholder”

Written by Gerry Conway

Art by Mike Ploog

Current Pricing: $578

While the earlier announcement of Blade coming to Marvel Studios has confirmed the existence of vampires, there hasn’t been any word yet on werewolves. Audiences can expect to see Moon Knight, however, who first appeared to battle Jack Russell in the pages of Werewolf by Night #32. Increasing interest in the supernatural suggests that this series is one worth collecting as it’s filled with plenty of Marvel’s creepiest characters.

Moon Knight (vol. 1) #1

“The Macabre Moon Knight!”

Written by Doug Moench

Art by Bill Sienkiewicz

Current Pricing: $33.89

The Moon Knight announcement at D23 didn’t provide fans with a villain or clear cast of supporting characters, but it does seem that the series will tie-in heavily to Moon Knight’s otherworldly connections, including his patron god Khonshu. It wasn’t until the premiere of this solo series that Khonshu first appeared, marking it as another valuable addition to anyone ready for the arrival of “Marvel’s Batman.”

Captain America (vol. 1) #117

“The Coming of… The Falcon!”

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Gene Colan

Current Pricing: $422

With Chris Evans (and Marvel Studios’ original Captain America) seemingly gone for good, the focus has shifted to his closest allies: Bucky Barnes and The Falcon. It seems like the latter half of that pair will be the focus of their upcoming Disney+ series considering he received Captain America’s shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, making The Falcon’s first appearance even more valuable than before.

Captain America (vol. 7) #25

“The Tomorrow Soldier: Conclusion”

Written by Rick Remender

Art by Carlos Pacheco and Stuart Immonen

Current Pricing: $16.50

Sam Wilson worked with Captain America as The Falcon for a long time before he ever needed to assume his mentor’s role. It’s unclear whether a similar storyline will play out on Disney+, but whether The Falcon uses the name or just the shield, this first appearance of Sam Wilson as Captain America seems significant considering how closely it mirrors the current direction of events at Marvel Studios.

Captain America (vol. 1) #323

“Super-Patriot is Here”

Written by Mark Gruenwald

Art by Paul Neary

Current Pricing: $32

John Walker will be making his Marvel Studios’ debut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, likely mirroring his comics’ origins. This first appearance showcased Walker as a zealous soldier ready to do whatever his country asked, including picking up the mantle of Steve Rogers, no matter what the original Captain America or his pals thought of that idea.

Giant-Size Avengers #4

“… Let All Men Bring Together”

Written by Steve Englehart

Art by Don Heck

Current Pricing: $9.12

This issue features the wedding of The Vision and Scarlet Witch, something that may be depicted on screen considering the domestic tranquility being projected in teasers for their upcoming Disney+ series. It’s one of the most significant issues for this pair, together or apart, no matter how their shared story plays out when it eventually streams.

The Amazing Spider-Man Annual (vol. 1) #16

“Who’s That Lady?”

Written by Roger Stern

Art by John Romita Jr.

Current Pricing: $31.80

One of the surprise announcements to emerge from WandaVision is that the series will include a grown Monica Rambeau, first seen as a child in Captain Marvel. This suggests that Monica has a larger role to play in the future of Marvel Studios and could assume her comics’ role as a superhero. Whether she goes by Captain Marvel, Photon, or something else entirely, Monica’s first appearance is a worthwhile buy before she’s shown wearing a live-action costume.

The Vision (vol. 2) #1

“Visions of the Future”

Written by Tom King

Art by Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Current Pricing: $8.60

In addition to being one of the most critically-acclaimed superhero series of the past decade, it seems that the tone of WandaVision will be based on this recent miniseries. Writer Tom King has been very supportive of this series and there are even some rumors that he could be involved with its future production. Whether or not the 12 issues of The Vision become even more collectible, they’ll all remain a modern classic well worth owning and reading.

The Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #15

“Kraven the Hunter!”

Written by Stan Lee

Art by Steve Ditko

Current Pricing: $664.80

It’s simply a matter of time until Kraven the Hunter leaps onto the big screen. Sony has shown interest in producing a Kraven movie and there are rumors he could be the villain of the next Spider-Man movie. Director Ryan Coogler’s interest in the character makes it possible that he could also appear in the sequel to Black Panther. With Sony and Marvel negotiating Spider-Man’s film rights again, anything is possible and the question surrounding Kraven becomes one of “when,” not “if.”