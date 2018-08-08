Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/8/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff has come together to read and review nearly everything released today. It isn’t completely comprehensive, but includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Fantastic Four #1, Sandman Universe #1, and Lumberjanes: Midsummer Nights Scheme #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

We should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

CATWOMAN #2

Joelle Jones’ unique story for Selina takes some interesting — and mostly satisfying — advancements. The issue sees Selina facing her copycat problem head on, as the various plot threads from the debut issue continue to fall out. From a delightfully dizzying fight scene to some smaller, intimate moments, Jones makes a compelling use of scope and scale, one that fans will hopefully appreciate. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #986

Sometimes Batman is a better symbol than a teacher, and Detective Comics is making a really compelling case to support that theory. I wasn’t always sold on bringing in Black Lightning, but over the last few issues Bryan Hill has won me over in that regard. This issue again highlights the team’s weaknesses without completely overshadowing their strengths. Having someone that isn’t Bruce to play off has helped Cassandra in the past as a character, and she has the potential to grow quite a bit from this arc as well. Karma’s ruthlessness sets him apart from the average villain, and coupled with some lovely art and a compelling hook for next issue, Detective Comics #986 is pretty much a win all-around. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #6

Eternity Girl, one of the most captivating and original series in comics, wraps up its run today, and if you have not been reading all along, do not spoil it for yourself (surely, there will be a trade collection soon). Be confident, though, that Magdalene Visaggio and Sonny Liew create a finale that is gorgeously rendered, beautifully timed and deserving of the mind-bending and stellar series that preceded it. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

THE FLASH #52

The Flash #52 continues the momentum from “Flash War,” and while the stakes aren’t as high, the action is still as entertaining. Flash is out to find the newly revealed Forces from the Force Barrier, and as we find out in this issue, writer Joshua Williamson has some unique uses for the new powers. There’s plenty of potential for some of Flash’s other notable Rogues, and having Commander Cold to play off should help Barry from being as boring, though if Iris wasn’t around, we would just want to club him upside the head. This is a stellar outing on the art from Christian Duce, though we do wish one big note from the last issue had been addressed…like at all. Hopefully, that will be rectified next issue, but even without it, the Flash is proving to be a consistent win for DC. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #50

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps‘ final arc ends with a mostly enjoyable finale that wraps up all of the series’ loose ends. Most of the issue is dedicated towards the very personal battle between Green Lantern and Tomar-Tu, the disgraced Green Lantern turned Darkstars Corp leader. Robert Vendetti draws a parallel between Jordan and Tomar-Tu that probably should have been established at the start of the series. Both lost their fathers at a young age and both became murderers. But while Jordan redeemed himself, Tomar-Tu let his Darkstar-enhanced anger consume him, leading to the big conflict that led to the Green Lantern/Darkstar showdown. While this issue is billed as an “extra-sized” issue, it honestly needed a few more pages to let the story breathe. Zod’s insubordination and subsequent actions seem rushed and don’t really feel like anything but a post-script to the larger plotline. Still, this is a satisfying ending to an uneven Green Lantern run. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAWKMAN #3

Now three issues in, Hawkman #3 is beginning to plateau in terms of advancing any storyline. Although a T-Rex makes a quick cameo, I found myself bored throughout the duration of this issue. The plotlines seemed the same throughout each of the first three issues. Carter travels through time, battles an evil version of himself from another time period, and then he ends up more confused than the reader. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

THE IMMORTAL MEN #5

The penultimate issue of this series is definitely building to something, but the impact of it all still feels hollow. If anything, the biggest revelation of the series is what happens to Cayden, but even then, the lore behind it feels a bit too over-the-top to have major significance. The visuals of the issue are a bit of a strength, although some panels ultimately come across as muddy. The Immortal Men is by no means a perfect book, but its creative team still shows enough of a promise to make readers at least a tiny bit hopeful. It will remain to be seen what the series’ impact ultimately is. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

PLASTIC MAN #3

Plastic Man has surely hit its stride with an issue that shows off just how far this character’s heart can expand, no matter how much he may lack in the brains department. There’s a real sense of bravery on display as Simone provides some genuine risks and surprise around the seemingly indestructible hero. There are plenty of sweet lines, but they all manage to be exactly the right level of on the nose. Plastic Man also finds ample opportunities to show off forms both effective and fun. As this story continues, it only gets better, and will likely leave readers begging for an ongoing if that trend continues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #25

Somehow, Scott Lobdell keeps outdoing himself with each issue of Red Hood and the Outlaws. Picking up right after the stunning point-blank shooting of Penguin, this issue deals with two threats: Batman and the falling of the Outsider’s headquarters onto the city of Gotham below. While that is a lot of action for one issue, what really stands out is how the story meshes with Jason’s history as Robin, his relationships with his friends, and, perhaps more significantly, his relationship with Batman in a father-figure capacity. Speaking of father figures, make sure you read until the very last page. There is so much packed into this issue that you won’t want to miss a single panel of this incredible, expertly crafted story. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SANDMAN UNIVERSE #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

In a lot of ways, Sandman Universe #1 is a hard comic to judge. Its main purpose is to introduce four different comic series and re-introduce readers to characters from the original series they might have forgotten long ago. It’s a rousing success in that regard. However, because it’s merely a sampler for a greater universe, Sandman Universe #1 lacks the magic of the original. And while Sandman was revolutionary in a lot of ways, many comics in the last 20 years have surpassed it in terms of quality. Simply existing as a Sandman book isn’t enough to make this comic either a sales success or a “good” comic. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #28

New inker Tom Palmer adds a shine to artist Patrick Oliffe’s work, greatly improving the art over last month’s issue and restoring the sharp and clear artwork that fans are used to in this book to its standard. The issue is a dark one, featuring a lot of combat and not nearly as much of writers Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis’s sparkling dialogue as fans of the series are used to — but it sets up a curious cliffhanger that just begs to be answered. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #7

This issue of Sideways does a wonderful job dealing with loss in a way that appeals to both adult comic readers, as well as a teenage audience. It’s brilliantly balanced in that regard. This is also the issue that puts Sideways on his first team, introducing several exciting characters to the fold without feeling forced or contradicting the series tone. All in all, another solid issue of Sideways, which remains one of DC’s best new titles. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

SUICIDE SQUAD #45

Suicide Squad #45 is a solid issue with an engaging concept — Atlantis has risen and that isn’t sitting well with the surface world, so Amanda Waller’s Suicide Squad is called into handle it. Of course, that means bringing in Lord Satanis and Master Jailer, both of whom may well be interesting additions to the team. However, even for the engaging concept and interesting characters, there’s just something lacking this issue and that thing is the well-developed Amanda Waller we got a few issues ago. This issue illustrates more than most how other people are expendable to Waller and her goals, something driven home yet again when one realizes that she’s once again sent the Squad off on a mission that’s different than what they were told. I get that that’s kind of her thing, but I’m hopeful that as this arc plays out, there’s more depth there. The characters and readers deserve that. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #21

Supergirl is back, but maybe she shouldn’t be. Last we saw her, she had worked to redeem herself in the eyes of the public and made the choice “to inspire and be inspired” and to build a brighter future. Unfortunately, Supergirl #21 seems to have forgotten all of that. Marc Andreyko’s story delivers a Supergirl who is no longer interested in those things and, instead, just wants to leave Earth to avenge Krypton. While it’s not a huge stretch — who wouldn’t have a similar feeling if they had the opportunity to deal with someone who contributed to the death of their entire world — it also feels a lot like Andreyko doesn’t understand who Supergirl is. Coupled with inconsistent and generally lackluster art, the whole issue comes up short. The only redemption? Krypto. Even in comics dogs somehow always make things a little better. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

SUPERMAN #2

Rogol Zaar continues to be a one-dimensional villain, and while writer Brian Michel Bendis clearly has big plans for him, it feels like by the time those plans are unveiled, it will be hard to care, since Zaar’s takeover of the Superman titles has already been going on for too long. Gorgeous art by Ivan Reis and Joe Prado can’t overcome a leaden story that goes virtually nowhere between the first and last page, and the highlight of which is a wink-and-a-nod in-joke. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #24

Titans #24 takes the group to an interesting place with a metahuman with the most unique powers. Focusing less on Dick Grayson’s questionable leadership skills made this issue an interesting read with plenty of action in tow. Once you think that the action has plateaued, a big twist at the end pushes the issue to new heights. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WILDSTORM: MICHAEL CRAY #10

After four issues, the one-two punch of truly despicable takes on Wonder Woman and Constantine have lost their luster. Their plan has been laid out and this installment in the plot spins its wheels to stretch out the series. While there is some extravagant violence, it’s cringe-worthy in its approach to the most prominent woman in the series and poorly told on a purely visual level. With the exception of an occasional splash, most of the artwork in this series struggles to simply get the point across. The formula of introducing evil Justice League members with awkward artwork functioned better in two-issue installments. From this perspective, its clear that investing in the “Michael Cray” spinoff was a mistake. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #52

All of the heart present in Wonder Woman #51 is quickly forgotten for a story driven entirely by functions of plotting and continuity. It’s easy to sense the respect both for older work by Grant Morrison and some modern changes in the Rebirth era, but that all emerges from lengthy, referential dialogue. Relationships and history are explained, but they come off very cold in the moment. Luckily, ACO manages to present all of this exposition and a couple of great action sequences in an exceedingly stylish fashion. His work builds a larger threat to come and provides a real sense of wonder for the word salad of explanations occurring on the page. Perhaps this is all necessary to prepare for the next chapter, but artwork alone salvages this issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

The joy of seeing Ryan Ottley draw some wild Marvel creations like the Tri-Sentinel can only be stretched so far. Beyond a few splash pages, the third installment of this series engages with all of its worst tendencies thus far with little hope for relief. Cultural references already make the dialogue feel dated, and almost every attempt at witty banter lands with a thud. It is a deeply unfunny comic that believes it’s hilarious. What’s worse is the core plot mechanic shows less thought than a single what if issue or back up comedy strip. The mechanics and their results are slapdash at best and leave lots of lingering questions. After three issues, there are fewer reasons than ever to hope this series will improve and it may soon be time for even diehard fans of the webhead to jump ship. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: RENEW YOUR VOWS #22

Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows tackles awkward dad/daughter conversations and weird clones all in one delightful sitting. Annie Parker has been dealing with her own “Clone Saga,” courtesy of the X-Men villain Mister Sinister. Sinister seems like a weird choice for a Spider-Man villain, but frankly he’s an upgrade from the Jackal, and his reasoning actually makes a ton of sense. Scott Koblish’s art remains uneven, but Jody Houser’s family moments make this comic a must-read for any Spider-Man fan. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #23

Champions #23 focuses a lot of time and energy on Viv Vision, which is both a good and bad thing. On one hand, she is a compelling character both written and drawn absolutely flawlessly. On the other hand, every member of this team is great, and we need more from all of them. Thankfully, however, we at least get little moments with each Champion at some point in the book and, although the ending is a bit messy, it’s still another exciting edition to an already stellar series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #606

With all the mystical wackiness of the last arc behind him, Daredevil gets back to his bread and butter: trying to take down the untouchable Kingpin, who is now mayor of New York City. However, Daredevil decides to recruit some help in the form of two characters from Charles Soule’s Inhumans run and an ex-X-Man. This is a really fun issue of Daredevil, especially because of Phil Noto’s art. It really feels like a soft reset for the series, a reminder that Daredevil functions best when fighting mobsters and dealing with street level problems. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DOMINO #5

Though starting off flat, Domino #5 keeps ramping up before its explosive end. It’s truly a treat to hear Neena narrate her own story and she’s in the best hands with Gail Simone. Hilarious, action-packed, and thoughtful — Domino #5 is just good enough to keep the Domino hype train rolling full steam ahead. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

EXILES #6

This very fast-paced series slows just a little bit and the results are excellent. An appearance by guest artist Rod Reis is divided into two parts, one spent bumming around the beach and another introducing a new plot in the Old West. Both are a joy for very different reasons. When these characters are allowed to breathe, they are likable and charming, both together and as individuals. More brief respites would be welcome to simply see them handle their strange circumstances. The new trip to a Western story featuring the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants packs all the punch fans of the original Exiles will want with some great costume designs and character twists. Reis brings it all together in a gorgeous package that adds his own spin to Wolvie that really makes this issue his own take on an eclectic set of figures in Marvel Comics. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FANTASTIC FOUR #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Fantastic Four #1 uses everything readers know about the title to take flight, rather than stumble beneath the weight of so much history and such great expectations. Its understanding of the family at its heart is so clear that they shine through in every panel they appear, striking figures that are far more human than iconic. It’s that humanity that made the very first issue of Fantastic Four great though, and it’s what makes it so very easy to love this comic. In spite, or maybe because of, their flaws, Ben, Johnny, and everyone else they love accomplish the incredible on scales small and large. They challenge readers to love and live like they do, encouraging us to be heroic by being our best selves, not impossible superhumans. Fantastic Four is once again the world’s greatest comics magazine. All that’s left to say is: danke schoen. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: THE ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #4

This entire mini series has built to barely anything at all, and the conclusion that’s been teased in flashbacks throughout the four issues amounts to one of the most predictable and lackluster endings imaginable. With some fairly inconsistent art, and a disappointing appearance by a usually fun villain, the only exciting part of this book comes in the form of a tease in the very last line. All in all, a boring conclusion and even more boring book. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #45

It’s a shame that these new arcs in Old Man Logan only last for a couple of issues, because they’ve actually been pretty solid. Issue #45 is the conclusion of Logan’s second bout with Bullseye, and it is an absolute page-turner of a tale. This is how Bullseye should be written 100 percent of the time. He’s such a fun addition to this book that it hardly bothers me when I realize that he completely overshadows the title character. Some odd tonal flip flops suggest that the art doesn’t quite know what it wants to be, but that’s not nearly enough to distract from the dark and thrilling chase that’s unfolding throughout. And just as a fair warning: Bullseye’s antics have real consequences, and the book actually gets quite heavy. Fortunately, it totally works. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUICKSILVER: NO SURRENDER #4

As “No Surrender” hits its penultimate chapter it begins to stall for time. While the mystery behind the speed ghosts and Quicksilver’s character growth have served the series well, they are clearly stretched with no clear answers arriving and many previous points being repeated. It is by far the most colorful issue of the series so far to its credit, with some smashing panels of Quicksilver up against ever bigger threats. His fondness for Mister Dibbles also continues to make for excellent small moments. However, the overall impact of this issue is to stretch time for readers much like Quicksilver himself is experiencing, when both parties are more than ready for the finale to arrive. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

The bulk of the Spider-Man Annual is dedicated towards revisiting a story from Miles Morales’ revised past, which is now set in the “main” Marvel Universe. While Morales originally was a part of the Ultimate Marvel Universe, the reality-changing effects of Secret Wars pushed Morales and his origin story into the main Marvel Universe. Because of the continuity rejiggering, Morales has a whole new past to explore, including a fight with a Skrull during Secret Invasion. It’s a nice, simple story, one that highlights some of the differences between Morales and Peter Parker. Parker had a certain natural aptitude for superheroics, but Morales still gets scared and has moments of panic in fights. The annual also features a goofy backup story about Ganke’s first driving lesson, which is filled with laughs and subpar art. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL #37

Spider-Man/Deadpool has gone from frantic caper series to family sitcom, as the pair of superheroes become the reluctant parents to a robot that could one day take over the world. While Deadpool jumps into the challenge with gusto, Spider-Man is a bit more reluctant and seems worried about Deadpool’s influence on the vulnerable robot. Portraying the two superheroes as feuding parents is a fun twist, one that further subverts their relationship and sets up more shenanigans in future issues. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19

Kicking off a storyline that will explore Vader’s iconic fortress on Mustafar, this first issue sees Vader tracking down yet another former Jedi for execution. Aided by the Inquisitors, the Sith point out that they’re running out of Jedi to eradicate, leaving readers to wonder what Vader will do with his time when he has carried out all of Palpatine’s orders. Given how intrigued Star Wars fans are by Vader’s fortress, this arc could be an enlightening narrative, yet this first issue does little to establish what fans can expect. Were the title of the arc not confirming the directions these upcoming issues will go, readers would be left with little idea of what is to come, leaving us wanting a lot more out of the narrative. While there’s nothing wrong with the issue itself, by delivering audiences Vader’s violence and ruthlessness in a lightsaber battle, we’re left wondering what could be over the horizon more than we’re embracing this issue’s narrative. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #35

Sometimes good things come to an end, but in Squirrel Girl’s case, the future still looks bright. The current Kraven-centric arc reaches its conclusion here, and while the series excels in humor, it can also pull out a heart-tugging moment when it needs to, including one scene in particular by Derek Charm that will deliver the feels. Ryan North’s sense of humor is on point throughout the issue, including Brain Drain’s delightful and impromptu psychology session. The issue’s initial ending is fine, but the issue’s true ending is 10 times better and has loads of potential if it’s not a one-off joke. Though to be fair, even if it is, it was still crazy worth it. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #33

This issue of X-Men Blue begins setting the stage for the series’ climax by flashing back to illuminate what Magneto witnessed when he escaped into the future after lashing out and killing the Mothervine mutants. The stakes are sufficiently raised by what he sees there and the issue makes it clear the backbone of X-Men Blue is, and really always has been, the war for Magneto’s soul, and yet it still all feels somewhat familiar. Writer Cullen Bunn almost seems to acknowledge that with narration meditating on the X-Men’s relation with time. Marcus To delivers stellar visuals in what is a solid issue that seems primarily interested in setting up bigger thing to come. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BEAUTY #22

New twists in the plot of Beauty continue to crawl by with very little in the way of character development, style, or much anything else to maintain interest. The big events of this issue are all focused on violence, but it’s violence that doesn’t land in the panels where it is presented. It appears flat in texture and coloring, like an ink spatter that is discordant with the rest of the page. When the choice is made to not show blood, it is without a clear intent or logic. There’s an idea of style about this ugliness, but not much substance to it. As an individual issue, there’s far too little in these pages to justify the price on the cover. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BLACK BADGE #1

Black Badge is an example of a comic where the elevator pitch holds more promise than the executed premise. Adolescents (modeled after the Boy Scouts of America) are sent on black ops missions for their ability to move without notice and plausible deniability — a children’s Suicide Squad. This first mission spends so much time with a new member fretting about their existence and so little time actually engaged with that idea that it feels insubstantial. The characters themselves exert little personality and show very few skills, all of this being summarized on captions on the final page instead. Perhaps there is still greatness in the concept, but it’s not evident in a flimsy first issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLOODSHOT SALVATION #12

Jeff Lemire and Doug Braithwaite’s limited series comes to a roaring conclusion in Bloodshot Salvation #12. Continuing to follow Ray as he works to get his way back to the current timeline to save his daughter, this issue is packed to the brim with action, but at the end of the day, one can see the ending coming from a mile away. For better or for worse, this finale issue was just a bit predictable. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

B.P.R.D.: THE DEVIL YOU KNOW #9

From the very first miniseries “Seed of Destruction” through today, stories surrounding Hellboy have always gone from bad to much worse quicker than readers can imagine. This is one of the true turning points in the stories of the B.P.R.D. and it will have repercussions for years to come. The chaos in this issue builds tension across every page and will leave readers with their jaws hanging. It is a worst case scenario and each new turns comes as quickly as it can, only providing enough time to recognize how badly things have gone before hammering in another nail. It is detailed in blood red coloring that really makes the artwork pop and will leave events lingering in reader’s nightmares until the next issue arrives. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATH OR GLORY #4

If you’re looking for blood-pumping, page-to-page adventure, Death or Glory #4 might be the perfect book for you. Although the story is far from a drag, the plot seemed a bit convoluted at times. Bengal’s artwork is perfect for the storyline master scribe Rick Remender put forth. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

DISSONANCE #4

There’s certainly something intriguing going on with Dissonance, it’s just clearly not everyone’s cup of tea. The whole issue flies by in a flurry of weird action sequences and body horror that is almost too well illustrated, with not as much effort being given to character development or anything else. Oddly enough, one of the biggest breaths of fresh air in this issue is when an entirely new set of players make their way into the game. At the end of the day, this issue mainly feels like a lot of pomp and circumstance more than anything else. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 2 out of 5

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: EVIL AT BALDUR’S GATE #4

“Evil at Baldur’s Gate” wraps up another loose end in Jim Zub’s ongoing D&D comic series, as we finally get some resolution to Nerys’s werewolf bite back in Ravenloft. Nerys’s attempts to keep the werewolf inside of her at bay fails, and her comrades are faced with the prospect of killing her if she loses control. As with past issues of this miniseries, this is a nice look into the thoughts of a single member of the party, with all their flaws and fears on display. These single issues pull the party away from generic fantasy tropes, and this issue in particular looks to set up even bigger adventures in the future. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FARMHAND #2

Farmhand is not slowing down at all after its premise has been laid out. It offers a great case for the efficiency of cartooning in how quickly it introduces new aspects of all its central characters, while also building on the increasingly creepy science fiction concept. Guillory’s use of exaggeration delivers plenty of laughs, but is also put to great use in crafting a few sequences of horror, both personal and visceral. Those styles of storytelling, and several others, struck in this issue, placing it on a tonal tightrope, but it’s one that is walked almost flawlessly. Farmhand remains an immensely enjoyable new series capable of capturing your attention in every panel for a dozen different reasons. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

HEY KIDS COMICS #1

This issue reads like the drunk ramblings of an uncle too late to Thanksgiving with an artistic approach to match. The story is barely coherent with character’s voices blending together into a ranting story that doesn’t quite recall which era or person it’s referencing at all times. There’s plenty of sound and fury, but it amounts to less than nothing. Continued close ups require minimal effort and demand readers do far more work than this story is worth. This is the sort of thing that could possibly be amusing at the hotel bar late after a convention for a few minutes, but the thought of paying for it should horrify any stripe of reader. It’s genuinely hard to believe that even a publishing house with an ongoing relationship with Chaykin like Image Comics accepted this submission. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

INVADER ZIM #33

Invader Zim #33 is pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a comic book with an issue title of “Mr. Wiener Face!” Primarily full of jokes that tend to fall flat, I’d be lying if I said this issue didn’t have at least a couple of moments where the satirical dialogue actually made me laugh out loud. Invader Zim is good at what it needs to be, but it’s a far-shot from ground-breaking, Earth-shattering serialized storytelling. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

LUMBERJANES: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S SCHEME #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

If this book had any faults it would be the lack of Jen in the first story, though she does have a bigger part to play in the second one. Otherwise, it would be that we only see the words “Sweet Hattie McDaniel, What Is This?” once by issue’s end, and I’m pretty sure we can agree we needed a few more instances, right? If you enjoy the Lumberjanes, you won’t want to miss out on “A Midsummer Night’s Scheme.” Whether it will have any meaningful tie-ins to the core series remains to be seen, but even if it doesn’t, all the series’ trademark charm is here in spades, and it looks fantastic to boot. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAESTROS #7

While the entirety of Maestros has been a great deal of fun, it feels like a series that was conceived around tone and indulgence rather than a plot at its conclusion. Some backstories are explained and a new status quo is instituted, but it all feels like epilogue after the epic cliffhanger of Maestros #6. There are no real lessons learned as the characters remain roughly two-dimensional and their plight primarily an excuse for Skroce to detail some more destruction and chaos. It’s still a visual treat, but one that doesn’t match prior issues and sputters out in finding a way to wrap up the events of the miniseries. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MECH CADET YU #11

The stakes keep spiraling up in Mech Cadet Yu, which makes it harder than ever to believe that writer Greg Pak has not lost the sense of fun and adventure that launched the series. Artist Takheshi Miyazawa is also evolving on the fly, creating a book that’s more stylized and stylish, with creative page layouts and expressive faces. Turning out a book that looks this good on a tight deadline seems to have come at the cost of backgrounds on a lot of pages, but most readers will likely agree it’s a solid trade-off. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

MEDIEVAL SPAWN/WITCHBLADE #4

The Medieval Spawn/Witchblade crossover comes to a merciful conclusion, as Spawn’s origin is revealed moments before it becomes relevant to the plot. Basically, Medieval Spawn was a Lancelot-esque character who, after betraying his king and discovering that the queen was part of a coven of witches, agreed to become a hellspawn in exchange for atoning for his past. The whole story comes to a rushed conclusion, and leaves us with more questions than answers. The art is also a mess, with the quality taking another nosedive from the last issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

NANCY DREW #3

Nancy Drew continues to be one of the most consistently adorable, almost comforting comics on the stands today. Even as the mystery that Nancy and her crew are solving gets a bit darker — and leads to some pretty emotional moments — the series never loses its unique voice. This issue has plenty of surprises and adorable character interactions, all perfectly brought to life by St-Onge’s art. If you haven’t gotten around to starting this series yet, let this review be all the reason for you to catch up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEW LIEUTENANTS OF METAL #2

One of the most impressive elements about New Lieutenants of Metal is the versatility in storytelling devices it has displayed within each issue. Diagrams, cutaway panels and more all keep readers engaged while simultaneously building a frenetic world filled with details and able to pursue its every wild thought. The result is a ridiculous amount of fun for the second month running. The pop stylings of these pages never take themselves too seriously, even when scenes of battle and torture get particularly bloody. There are some high stakes present, but readers are never asked to cringe, only to allow their eyes to bug out like they just got hit with an extra-sized dose of adrenaline. It’s something this creative team is more than capable of delivering. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OBLIVION SONG #6

This issue of Oblivion Song opens the story in a big way, which is significant after the slow burn of the past several issues. Rather than maintaining a mystery for its own sake, the plot expands upon two of its core questions without providing definitive answers. However, there is a clear link between the cliffhangers, and that connection offers an entirely new spin on the series and what is likely to come next. One new character design in particular is very effective in generating interest and providing a sense of what this story will become, all in a single splash page. There is a real sense of momentum to Oblivion Song again, more than enough to keep fans of the Skybound line interested beyond this first collection of issues. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OUTPOST ZERO #2

For being a title geared towards young adults, Outpost Zero packs a tremendous amount of depth that leaves the reader making all kinds of theories about what’s going on under the doom. The amount of heart within these two dozen pages is second to none and Outpost Zero #2 is another home run for the team at Skybound. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

PREDATOR: HUNTERS II #1

In war-torn corners of Afghanistan, a Predator emerges and quickly kills a handful of extremists, leading the Predator Hunters to investigate the scene. Unclear of why the hunter has arrived and what its objectives are, the Hunters must not only handle the mental ramifications of their last deadly encounter with the creature, but also get to the bottom of its mission, as the Predator displays an all-new and bizarre behavior. While a majority of the Predator films rely on a formula that merely consists of “Predator shows up and kills things,” Predator Hunters II has already recreated the formula of the original film by sending mercenaries into what could seemingly be a military operation, only for the threat to be far more horrifying. After only one issue, the stage is set for Predator Hunters II to deliver readers all the sci-fi action that they’ve come to expect from the property, making this an incredibly promising title. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAVAGE DRAGON #237

If you have ever wanted to read an issue of Savage Dragon that gives you a pretty clear vision of what the series is about, this might be the one. There’s a ton of sex, a little violence, family drama and a lot of the artistic flourishes that inform many of Larsen’s better issues — along with a good deal of expository dialogue to catch up new or lapsed readers on just what they’re dealing with. Larsen’s art is sharp and clear, and he writes a cuttingly funny backup story that incorporates a pair of fan-favorite supporting characters. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

SHANGHAI RED #2

Shanghai Red continues to do one thing exceedingly well — when violence emerges from its pages, it is brutal and drenched in shadows. There are touches of exploitation cinema in the raw nature and hateful motives that drive the story forward, and it results in seething sequences of deep, dark, bloody reds. Whether there is more to be found on this step-by-step vengeful journey to hell is unclear. Yet the craftsmanship makes it an obvious read for anyone who enjoys a good dose of ugliness in their comics, as even the lettering manages to carry the slurs of drunken speech. It is a visceral read and one that will certainly please a specific set of readers for that exact reason. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

SHE COULD FLY #2

She Could Fly continues to be one of my favorite reads on my pull list. With an ensemble cast of characters throughout the title, Cantwell’s ability to make sure everyone has even the slightest of character development is uncanny. As the plot progresses, the tension felt throughout is practically palpable — She Could Fly #2 is another must-read comic book from Karen Berger’s new Dark Horse imprint. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #3

Sword Daughter #3 is disjointed on multiple levels. Narratively, the issue introduces a flash-forward element that comes out of nowhere but is treated like its been there all along. By the end, this peek into the future adds a new and interesting element to the series, but as it appears intermittently throughout the issue without explanation, it serves more to distract from the main story than to enhance it. That main narrative is comprised primarily of a one-on-one battle between Dag and a member of the 40 swords that doesn’t work as well as it should, with Chater’s artwork depicting moments well enough but failing to convey the motion of the fight. The issue won’t turn off anyone who enjoyed the first two, but it doesn’t live up to its potential. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT BEBOP & ROCKSTEADY HIT THE ROAD #2

This Bebop and Rocksteady miniseries is turning out to be quite an unexpected trip. As the story began, the deadly duo was considering giving the hero’s life a try, then they lost their mutation and a significant chunk of this issue is spent watching them try out various different mundane jobs to predictably comedic results. Ben Bates’ is still the perfect artist for this story, but the script still doesn’t quite keep pace. It’s like two musicians playing the same song at different tempos. Now if they could just meet somewhere in the middle, then this story could really sing. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TOMB RAIDER: INFERNO #3

Lara Croft goes on a trip in this month’s issue of Tomb Raider: Inferno. Suffering from the effects of a strange drug forced upon her in a secret Garden of Eden buried under Antartica, this month’s issue is almost a non-stop barrage of disparate imagery tied together by a constant internal narrative. It’s an unsettling and confusing read, which I think is the point, but it loses some of its meaning if you haven’t been following this specific iteration of Lara Croft’s origins. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNNATURAL #2

This latest installment of Unnatural is a little bit more subdued than its predecessor, but it still proves to be something interesting. As Leslie prepares to enter a sort of brave new world, we get a bit more of her backstory, as well as some new plot threads that could elevate this series even more. Even the issue’s more off-the-wall moments still have a lot of pathos in them, which will hopefully help win over some of the more hesitant readers. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5