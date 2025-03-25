ComiXology Originals Soars into Hyperspace with Major Thomás First Look Preview (Exclusive)

People all over the world have dreamed about reaching the stars, and that dream becomes a reality in ComiXology Originals’ new graphic novel Major Thomás. Major Thomás is a new YA graphic novel that tells the story of a Mexican-American farmworker named Thomás Mùnoz who achieves the once thought impossible task of becoming humanity’s first hyperspace traveler for NASA, and It’s created by an entirely Latino creative team that includes writer Omar Morales, artists Serg Acuña and Mau Mora, colorists Raúl Angulo and Fabi Marques, letterer Taylor Esposito, and graphic designer Gab Contreras. Major Thomás is available now right here, and you can check out an exclusive preview below.

“I created Major Thomás to inspire young brown people from all over the world to reach for their dreams, no matter the obstacles, no matter their circumstances,” says writer Omar Morales. He continued, “The fictional characters in Major Thomás are inspired by real-life Latino heroes, and put into a fun, sci-fi adventure story.”

Major Thomas features a foreword by real-life astronaut José M. Hernández, who was a former migrant farmworker who went to space in 2009. Hernández’ story inspired the Amazo Original Film A Million Miles Away, and reading Major Thomas brought back a number of memories from his unforgettable journey to space.

“Reading about Major Thomás’ adventures on the mysterious planet Wolf 1061C, alongside an unforgettable cast of aliens and robots, brought back memories of my own journey—from migrant farmworker to NASA astronaut. . . For anyone with a dream, this comic is a testament that anything is possible—no matter where you start or how far you have to go.” – Astronaut José M. Hernández

Major Thomas is now available from ComiXology Originals, and the release also features an educator’s guide from Creators Assemble. You can check out the official description for Major Thomas below.

“Thomás Mùnoz was born into poverty with one dream—exploring the cosmos as an astronaut with his best friend, Lisa. While Thomás studies and overcomes many of his circumstances to become Major Thomás, a NASA astronaut, he continues to suffer from anxiety and imposter syndrome.

In the near future, the launch clock to all of Thomás’ dreams counts down, but even after years of elite NASA training, he’s still not ready to let go of Earth. When he ends up lost in space he is stranded far away from our solar system and becomes entangled in a savage intergalactic war. Violent reptoids are hell-bent on destroying Thomás, and the robots he befriends, in their quest to control all of the resources in the star system. Throughout the brutal war, Thomás’ mind remains focused on cultural lessons learned from his mother and now-love interest, Lisa, who is back on Earth, working on a rescue plan with NASA. Will Thomás survive both the intergalactic battle and overcome the war raging inside of him?”

