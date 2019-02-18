Preview: Everything Comes To A Head in ‘Crimson Lotus’ #4

As Crimson Lotus screeches towards its penultimate issue, the agents in pursuit of the titular being will be pitted against each other as dark secrets they’re keeping from each other surface. The fourth out of five issues, Crimson Lotus #4 is Mindy Lee’s fourth time doing artwork for Mike Mignola’s Hellboy universe and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the first handful of pages from the upcoming issue.

Crimson Lotus fleshes out origin and back story behind Yumiko Daimio, the grandmother of former BPRD agent Ben Daimo and eventual foe of Lobster Johnson.

CRIMSON LOTUS #4

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi (A) Mindy Lee, Michelle Madsen (CA) Tonci Zonjic

A run-in with the Crimson Lotus leads one agent to realize they’re being kept in the dark by the other, while the question of what the Lotus is after looms larger than ever.

SRP: $3.99

