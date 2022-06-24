Crowdfundr, A Secure Crowdfunding Site, Launches With Comics Projects

ConnectionPoint, founders of the charity-focused site Fundrazr, this week announced the launch of Crowdfundr, a new secure, privacy-oriented, and fully-featured crowdfunding platform designed to help creators bring their projects to life. The first wave of projects has already launched, with a number of geek-friendly projects including a wrestling action figure and some graphic novels. Key features of the site include: multiple campaign choice and payment options, sustainable and continuous crowdfunding, supportive campaign tools that allow for branded content and creator collaboration, concurrent campaign opportunities, as well as a charitable donation option.

To set the creator-friendly Crowdfundr platform in motion, ConnectionPoint announced a series of launch campaigns featuring: The Fairy Tales of Oscar Wilde by Yuko Shimizu and Michael Cunningham (Beehive Books); Black Phoenix Omnibus by Rich Tommaso (Floating World Comics); a Nasa Space Program Screenprint Poster Series by Robert Wilson IV; That Distant Fire: A Dystopian Sci-Fi Graphic Novel by J.R. Hughto and Curt Merlo (Black Eye Books); a King Jaguar Pro Wrestler Soft Vinyl Toy (Last Bastion Studios); and the Snail Mail Box (Zine-o-Matic).

"Our goal is for Crowdfundr to be the most creator-friendly crowdfunding platform," said ConnectionPoint President, David Barach, in a press release. "That's why we offer it for free and include other creator friendly features like being able to roll a campaign over into a store and include more reward choices for supporters. We also have special features for indie publishers and studios to collaborate with their creators and run concurrent campaigns. I think creators are going to be pleasantly surprised at the ways we support them, now and with future enhancements, toward sustainable and continuous crowdfunding for their work."

That feature -- the ability to roll over a campaign into an online store -- is a notable one. IndieGoGo allows users to continue selling items through their crowdfunding campaign, but does not structure it as a store, and terminates the feature if a project goes a month without making any new sales (which is pretty common when the crowdfunding campaign is over and the physical goods are not available yet).

Check out Crowdfundr's full list of features as well as Creator HUB, Crowdfundr's free creator-focused forum and resource library to help find collaborators with their projects. Since FundRazr launched in 2009, ConnectionPoint has supported 200,000+ campaigns for causes, for individual needs, and to launch creative projects.