Cyn: Check Out Your First Look Inside Ibrahim Moustafa's New Western Sci-Fi Epic

Humanoids this week announced the brand new original graphic novel Cyn, and today ComicBook has a first look inside the book. From acclaimed comics creator Ibrahim Moustafa (RetroActive, Mother Panic: Gotham A.D.), colorist Brad Simpson, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, comes a Western-tinged sci-fi tale of savagery and salvation, where one woman's road to redemption leads through a distant frontier as harsh and unforgiving as her own past. Moustafa is best known for his critically acclaimed Humanoids graphic novels Count and RetroActive, the Eisner Award-nominated comic book Jaeger, and his work with several comics publishers including Marvel, DC, Image, and Dark Horse.

Cyn will be available in bookstores everywhere (bookshop.org) and in comic shops (comicshoplocator.com) in June 2024. Digital copies can be purchased from comiXology and other digital platforms.

"Cyn is a project that's very dear to me. It's a much more personal work than my previous books, made during a very trying time in my life," said Moustafa. "At its core it's a story about someone figuring out who they are after they've lost a piece of themselves, and finding the strength to move forward while the past claws at their heels. I'm very excited and grateful for the opportunity to tell it."

Here's how Humanoids describes the book:

Fleeing her bloody past as the masked cybernetic government enforcer known as Cyn, Meris is discovered unconscious by a former medic and his two adopted daughters. As they nurse her back to health and she struggles to adapt to a world far from the brutal life she was forced to lead as Cyn, two things become clear: her past isn't ready to let her go, and she isn't the only one whose dark, secret history is threatening to destroy their present.

