Danger Looms in Coda #1 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios is returning to the magic-less dystopian world of Coda for a brand new series, and we've got your exclusive first look! Coda #1 brings back the team of writer Simon Spurrier (Damn Them All), artist Matias Bergara (Step By Bloody Step), color assistant Michael Doig, and letterer Jim Campbell and continues the adventures of Hum and Serka as they adjust to a tranquil life. The world around them continues to darken, but a prophecy hints that magic could make a return. Hum and Serka will have some decisions to make, as the world is no less deadly, but perhaps there is some hope of change after all.

Coda #1 features a main cover by Matías Bergara, with variants by Toni Infante (We Only Find Them When They're Dead), and Nick Dragotta (East of West). You can find the full preview of Coda #1 on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"In this brand new adventure in the apocalyptic fantasy world of Coda, the despondent bard Hum finds a slice of tranquility with his wife, the Urken named Serka, in an ever-darkening, magic-less apocalypse – or so it seems. Prophecies of paradise and the return of magic? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces difficult moral decisions on the road, with winter quickly approaching..."

"It's an absolute pleasure and privilege to welcome back one of BOOM!'s seminal titles," said BOOM! Studios Executive Editor Eric Harburn. "In 2018, Si and Matías built a post-modern fantasy masterpiece that was years ahead of its time; in 2023, they're back to do it again with a new chapter in the lives of Hum, Serka, and the Nag."

"It's Coda. It's Matías. It's about what happens after the magic dies," said Spurrier. "It's about muddling through and giant crabs and accursed moons and love and religion and kamikaze messenger-fairies and foul-mouthed unicorns and trying really really really hard not to go on quests. It's the funnest and most poisonous and best thing to write, ever, and I think it might be our best work yet."

Coda #1 hits comic stores on September 13th and is available to pre-order now. Coda #1 will also be available on comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.

