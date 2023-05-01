Danger Lurks Around Every Corner in Clear #3 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

Scott Snyder and Francis Manapul have taken Sam Dunes on quite the adventure so far, and we've got your first look at the thrilling next chapter of that adventure with our Clear #3 preview. Dunes is used to being in tight spots, but he's not in a great one at the moment, as he attempts to wake himself up to keep from drowning only to meet a hail of gunfire. That's all before encountering the Wrks, and the jury is out on whether that's ultimately a good thing. Clear #3 will hit comic stores on May 10th, and you can find the full preview starting on the next slide. You can also find the official description for Clear #3 below.

'The sci-fi mystery thrill-ride continues into a strange dystopian future, where a neurological internet connection wreaks havoc on reality. Writer Scott Snyder and artist Francis Manapul step out from the world of caped heroes to present a sci-fi noir tale for the ages! In this wild and twisting mystery where nothing is as it seems, discover a future where no one sees life the same way."

If you're unfamiliar with Clear, the series is set in a world where people can make customize their reality to their liking with neurological filters, but a few have chosen not to participate. Sam Dunes is one of those few, and the death of an old flame will put him right in the midst of this new society and the dangers that lurk within it. You can find the official description of Clear #1 below.

"In the not-too-distant future, mankind no longer sees the world as it truly is. The invention of neurological filters has made it so one can view reality however they may choose--old Hollywood monochrome, zombie apocalypse, anime . . . the possibilities are endless. Neo-shamus Sam Dunes is one of only a handful who choose to live without a filter. When the death of an old flame reveals foul play, Dunes is set on a wild and twisting mystery that will take him from the city's deadly underworld to the even deadlier heights of wealth and power."

Are you excited for Clear #3? Let us know in the comments!