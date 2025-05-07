Dark Horse and YouNeek Reveal First Look at Iyanu’s Next Adventure and YouNiverse Reader (Exclusive)

YouNeek Studios’ Iyanu recently made its animated series debut with a new series on Cartoon Network and Max, and now the universe continues to expand in two different ways thanks to the partnership between YouNeek and Dark Horse Comics, and we’ve got all the exclusive details. Today, we’ve got your first look at Iyanu’s next set of adventures, themed around Yoruba culture and mythology in Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5, but that’s not all. For those who want to dive into the world in a much bigger way, you can also pick up The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories, which features a host of epic adventures from YouNeek’s award-winning story catalog. You can check out your first look at both below, and they will both hit stores this October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Child of Wonder Volume 5 features the team of Roye Okupe, Sunkanmi Akinboye, Toyin Ajetunmobi, and Godwin Akpan, and the story picks up with Iyanu attempting to master her powers, but soon she finds herself in the middle of the conflict between Elu and Queen Adura’s People of the Deep. As that’s happening, Toye is reining with Biyi, and they have just discovered several dangerous artifacts that could shake up their world considerably.

The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories features the team of Okupe, Akinboye, Ajetunmobi, Akpan, Chima Kalu, and Rafael Kazeem, and not only does it include the first two chapters of Iyanu, but it also includes several other groundbreaking stories that will give you a bigger view of the YouNeek YouNiverse.

“It’s wild to think it’s been ten years since I released my first graphic novel, E.X.O. – The Legend of Wale Williams,” reminisces Okupe. “Even wilder to realize this journey really started back in 2008. And now, to be on Volume 5 of Iyanu: Child of Wonder—with an animated series based on the book streaming on Max and airing on Cartoon Network? Just… wow.”

“The YouNeek YouNiverse keeps growing in ways I never could’ve imagined, and it’s been incredible to see the positive reception from fans all over the world. Even more exciting is the release of The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader—a true love letter to fans old, new, and yet to come. If you’ve ever been curious about my work, now is the perfect time to jump in,” Okupe said.

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5 and The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories will both land in bookstores on October 7th and comic stores on October 8th, and they are both available for pre-order now. You can find the official descriptions for both below.

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 5

Written by Roye Okupe, with art by Sunkanmi Akinboye and Toyin Ajetunmobi, art direction by Godwin Akpan, and letters by Spoof Animation, the continuation of the hit graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder sees Iyanu mastering her burgeoning powers. As she continues her journey, a fierce conflict between Elu and the People of the Deep grows around her. Led by Queen Adura and her second-in-command Boju, the People of the Deep are a formidable foe. Elsewhere, Toye reunites with Biyi in the Riverlands, after discovering a mysterious set of artifacts that have evil intent!

YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories

Featuring epic tales from YouNeek’s catalog of award-winning stories from writer Roye Okupe, artists Sunkanmi Akinboye, Chima Kalu, and Godwin Akpan, colorists Toyin Ajetunmobi and Rafael Kazeem, and letterer Spoof Animation, The YouNeek YouNiverse Reader: 10 Years of Award-Winning African-Inspired Fantasy Stories includes not only the first two chapters from hit Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1, but also the first two chapters from GLYPH Story of the Year Award-winning Malika: Warrior Queen, E.X.O.: The Legend of Wale Williams, named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2021, and Windmaker, which received the NOMMO Award for Best Graphic Novel in addition to others.

The compilation of these groundbreaking stories within one paperback volume gives those curious about the offerings of YouNeek Studios an affordable opportunity to find out what makes these stories so “YouNeek.” This sampler will open the world of the YouNeek YouNiverse to many.

Will you be jumping into the YouNeek YouNiverse? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!