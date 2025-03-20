Everything Coming to Max in April 2025

April is going to be a massive month for TV shows on HBO and Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service recently released the full lineup of titles joining its roster next month, and it’s easy to notice that the slate of incoming films is a bit lighter than usual. There are a lot of classic movies being added, but not a lot for fans of more recent cinema. That said, it’s TV that will be the focus of Max subscribers throughout April.
Next month will see the return of The Last of Us, one of the most popular shows on TV right now. Season 2 of the acclaimed series will debut on April 13th, and it will be joined on Sunday nights by the second season of The Rehearsal one week later. As if that wasn’t enough, the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks is coming back for its fourth season in April.
You can check out the full list of Max’s April additions below!
April 1st
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
April 2nd
Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)
Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)
April 3nd
Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)
HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)
April 4th
Y2K (A24)
April 5th
HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)
April 6th
Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
April 7th
2073
Barney’s World, Season 1C
April 8th
90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)
April 9th
All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)
April 10th
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)
Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)
April 13th
The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 15th
Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)
April 16th
100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)
Fist Fight
April 17th
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)
Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)
April 18th
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
April 19th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)
Sal Vulcano: Terrified
April 20th
The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)
April 21st
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)
April 22nd
Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)
Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)
April 24th
Life of the Party
April 25th
Babygirl (A24)
April 28th
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)
Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)
April 29th
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
April 30th
Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)
Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)
Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)