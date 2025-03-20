Everything Coming to Max in April 2025

April is going to be a massive month for TV shows on HBO and Max. Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service recently released the full lineup of titles joining its roster next month, and it’s easy to notice that the slate of incoming films is a bit lighter than usual. There are a lot of classic movies being added, but not a lot for fans of more recent cinema. That said, it’s TV that will be the focus of Max subscribers throughout April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next month will see the return of The Last of Us, one of the most popular shows on TV right now. Season 2 of the acclaimed series will debut on April 13th, and it will be joined on Sunday nights by the second season of The Rehearsal one week later. As if that wasn’t enough, the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks is coming back for its fourth season in April.

You can check out the full list of Max’s April additions below!

April 1st

A Kind of Murder

A Stolen Life

Aftersun

All I See Is You

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

April in Paris

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Death

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)

Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)

Deception

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)

Drinking Buddies

Edge of the City

Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)

Friday

Friday After Next

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)

I’ll See You in My Dreams

In This Our Life

It’s Love I’m After

Jezebel

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

June Bride

Kid Galahad

Land of the Lost (2009)

Little Men

Logan

Lucky Me

Lullaby of Broadway

Marked Woman

Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut

Mr. Skeffington

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)

My Dream is Yours

My Golden Days

Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)

Next Friday

Nobody Walks

Now, Voyager

Old Acquaintance

On Moonlight Bay

Panama Hattie

Parachute Jumper

Payment on Demand

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Romance on the High Seas

Satan Met a Lady

Severance (2007)

Sixteen Candles

Special Agent

Stampede

Station West

Storm Warning

Suspicion

Tea for Two

That Certain Woman

The Biggest Little Farm

The Double

The Old Maid

The Prince

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Star (1952)

The Terminator

The Tree of Life

The West Point Story

The Wild North

The Working Man

Three on a Match

Winter Meeting

Young Man with a Horn

April 2nd

Bateau Mouche: Sinking Justice, Season 1 (discovery+)

Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansen, Season 2 (discovery+)

April 3nd

Fix My Frankenhouse, Season 2 (HGTV)

HOP, Season 1C (Max Original)

April 4th

Y2K (A24)

April 5th

HGTV Smart Home 2025 (HGTV)

April 6th

Iyanu, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

Lazarus, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

April 7th

2073

Barney’s World, Season 1C

April 8th

90 Day Diaries, Season 6 (TLC)

April 9th

All Access PD: Grand Rapids, Season 1 (ID)

April 10th

Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2B (Max Original)

Hacks, Season 4 (Max Original)

April 13th

The Last of Us, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 15th

Rock The Block, Season 6 (HGTV)

April 16th

100 Day Dream Home, Season 6 (HGTV)

Fist Fight

April 17th

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party (Max Original)

Ghost Adventures, Season 29 (Discovery)

April 18th

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

April 19th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Impractical Jokers, Season 11B (truTV)

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery)

Sal Vulcano: Terrified

April 20th

The Rehearsal, Season 2 (HBO Original)

April 21st

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 6 (Animal Planet)

April 22nd

Love It or List It, Season 20 (HGTV)

Planet Earth III, Season 3 (discovery +)

April 24th

Life of the Party

April 25th

Babygirl (A24)

April 28th

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, Season 2 (Food Network)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 2 (ID)

Filthy Fortunes, Season 1 (Discovery)

April 29th

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

April 30th

Castle Impossible, Season 1 (HGTV)

Polyfamily, Season 1 (TLC)

Twitter: Breaking the Bird, Season 1 (CNN)