Dark Horse Reveals Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #3 First Look Preview

Parasomnia: The Dreaming God continues to spin a story like no other, and we've got a new preview of the anticipated third issue. Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) gear up for the big finale as the hunt for our hero's son continues to take him to some dangerous and dark places, but there is always hope just around the corner, and many times it comes from surprising places. You can check out the full preview of Parasomnia: The Dreaming #3 starting on the next slide, and you can pick up the issue on October 19th. You can also find the official description below.

"Moving forth between two different worlds--a bleak present day reality and a cutthroat cyberpunk future, our hero continues to search for his missing son while facing down various madmen and monsters in these two nightmare worlds."

In the sequel series announcement, Bunn said "When working on the original series, it quickly became evident to me that two worlds couldn't contain this story. I love the 18th century horror/fantasy setting of our dream realm. But dreams change and change again. As the Dreaming God story kicks off, we're showcasing the limitless potential of dreams and nightmares. This is a book that will play with your expectations. There's no way (yet) to guess where this story will take you."

"PARASOMNIA is a series without limits just like the imagination," Mutti said. "There is no world that cannot be created and there are no impossible situations. If you can imagine it, you can live it! The series is an incredible journey voyaging in the company of unforgettable and extraordinary characters!"

Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #3 hits comic stores on October 19th, and you can find the full preview starting on the next slide.