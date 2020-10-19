Dark Horse Reveals First Look at Static Graphic Novel (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics is welcoming readers to a brand new world in a new graphic novel titled Static, and it's got quite the team attached. Eisner-nominated Matt Lesniewski (The Freak) and colorist Carlos Badilla (The Witcher, EC Archives) are at the helm of this compelling science fiction horror mix, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new graphic novel, which will hit comic stores on April 28th, 2021 and bookstores on May 11th, 2021, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.

The story revolves around Emmett, who is pretty good at his muscle for hire gig but often wonders what his life could've been in the small moments between all the gunfire, and you can find the official description below.

"Emmett never thought his life would be like this. Especially not for this long. Every day is the same, and it’s a living hell. The eccentric scientist’s muscle-for-hire will do anything to break from a decade’s long cycle of déjà vu. When Emmett unknowingly causes the spark that brings his life to a boiling point, a domino effect of chaotic events leads to an ironic fate."

“Before ever writing or drawing a thing, I had been thinking about the idea for this story for several years. It went through many different iterations, but the core idea never went away: a character who one day realized their life had passed them by, leaving them ‘stuck’ in place all this time with no idea how to break from the cycle they’ve been in all these years," Lesniewski said. "Hence, the title Static. Ironically, this story would sometimes leave my mind, but it always came back, never really going anywhere.”

You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, and you can read Static for yourself on April 28th, 2021 in comic stores everywhere.