5 Best Marvel Comics of April, 2026, Ranked

Comic books are a medium that never stops pushing. Media never rests, and entertainment and pop culture are always churning out new and old pieces of literature to sink your teeth into. Marvel Comics is no different. They released a total of forty-nine new comics, made up of twenty-three ongoing series and twenty-six limited series. With nearly fifty issues dropping across the course of April, it can be nearly impossible to keep up to date with all of them. After all, that’s a whole lot of comic pages to read for the sole sake of saying you’ve done it. Not everyone has the time, money, or even interest to keep up to date with all of Marvel’s misadventures.

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There are all kinds of limiting factors when it comes to collecting comics. No matter what they are, they can make it hard to figure out which comics to pick off the shelf. Today, we’re going to alleviate that burden by looking at the five best comics that Marvel released this month. If you buy even a single comic from Marvel this month, then it should be one of these five, which give you the best bang for your buck in story, art, and that x factor called fun. With all that said, let’s jump right into Marvel’s top five of April 2026.

5) The Mortal Thor #9

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Every month, Mortal Thor continues to blow me away with the story it’s building. The story of Thor reborn as a mortal man, only to be hunted by the soulless husk of what was once his humanity, only ramps up even more as Sigurd Jarlson battles the Radioactive Man. Sigurd is not Thor. He stands no chance against a man who can fight the Hulk, but he proves that brains and will might just trump brawn long enough to save the day. This issue builds the action even higher while advancing Sigurd’s story, putting him on the path to his inevitable confrontation with Blake.

This issue carries the same pacing and style as the previous ones, setting up for an absolutely epic confrontation. This comic really makes Sigurd feel like an underdog. He goes up against threats he has no business beating, but the test is always for his soul, and his wins feel believable and earned. It’s thrilling in a way that few comics starring characters like Thor can be, and that’s incredible. Of course, this issue is purposefully just a taste of what’s to come, so I can confidently say it can only get better from here.

4) Marc Spector: Moon Knight (2026) #3

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This issue throws us right into the action that the previous two have been building to. Moon Knight was kidnapped and tortured by one of his oldest enemies, Bushman. He was infected with Fear Gas and kept like an animal in a cage, but another of his enemies, Zodiac, freed Marc from the delusions. The issue kicked off with Moon Knight and Bushman’s brutal brawl, and it was every kind of awesome. Moon Knight was pushed to the brink of insanity, taunted by his most feared enemy, but then he reminded everyone why he’s the scariest thing in the room. He kicked Bushman’s butt, and another talk with Zodiac set up a fantastic cliffhanger for the next issue.

This is about as cool a fight as you could possibly ask for in comics. It leverages insane art and decades of lore in a way that only long-running comics can, providing visuals that are sure to make your spine tingle. This is Moon Knight at his best. He’s terrifying, awesome, and a downright force of nature. Moon Knight isn’t the person to be afraid. He’s the guy who makes every criminal afraid of him, and that is what this story shows better than anything else.

3) The Sentry #2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comicsv

The Sentry has always been one of Marvel’s strangest characters. At his worst, he’s a jobber designed to show how strong other characters are, and an unstable threat that will tear the world apart over stubbing his toe. This, however, is the Sentry at his best. Picking up where the last issue left off, the Sentry is struggling to balance his work as a hero with the ever-growing fear and grief inside his heart. A crystalline infection is spreading across the world like wildfire, but all Bob can focus on is his beloved Watchdog, who has contracted cancer. The Sentry helps the Hulk, but the Void is still out there, tormenting the Kingpin for his own unknowable reasons.

The Sentry works best when he’s approached from a psychological angle, and that’s precisely what this issue excels at. The Sentry and Void have long since been equal opposites, but Bob is concerned that all the tragedies in his life have left him with only the Void. The bad has begun to outweigh the good, and the Sentry can’t play God and save his dog without making the Void even more powerful. This is a wonderful exploration of the lasting impact that regret and traumatic actions have on the psyche, and the Sentry is the perfect character to explore these themes.

2) Daredevil (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daredevil is back at it again with a brand-new number one, and this is a spectacular starting point for the Man Without Fear. Matt is in a new status quo. He’s teaching law at Empire State University, reconnecting with his old college buddy James, and even flirting with his fellow teacher, Sari Ellison. His life as Daredevil, however, is the same as ever, until a new villain named Omen breaks into his house and says that Matt Murdock will die. Daredevil is left a defeated mess, feeling older than he ever has, while a new serial killer stalks Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil is arguably the consistently best-written character in comics. His previous volume was notably lackluster, so this start is not only a glorious return to form but a wonderful step in a new direction. Stephanie Phillips’s voice for Matt is the perfect combination of snark and grit. Matt is a man who has never feared change, but now finds his entire life familiar and different at the same time. The future is rushing towards him, and he might just be too old to fight it like he always has. Daredevil is facing challenges that are sure to make every fan happy, and that’s a downright perfect thing to kickstart his new run.

1) Marvel / DC: Spider-Man / Superman

Image Courtesy of DC and Marvel Comics

If you only buy one comic this month, it should definitely be the latest intercompany crossover between the Big Two. DC and Marvel have teamed up to bring us nine short stories in a single issue, all featuring prominent Marvel heroes meeting some of DC’s greatest Super-characters. With such a superstar team of writers and artists, there’s truly something here for everyone to love. The longest story, naturally, stars Superman and Spider-Man as they duke it out with Green Goblin and Lex Luthor, and, more importantly, discuss why they do what they do. The rest of the stories do not disappoint, as they fire on all cylinders to remind us why we love these incredible characters.

If there were any complaints that you could levy against this oneshot, it’s that the stories are too short. Some of them could definitely benefit from a few more pages, but they all do wonderfully in the limited space they have. My personal favorite was “Identity War” by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, because I’m a sucker for anytime Superman saves the day with nothing but kindness and empathy. If you’re a fan of Marvel or DC’s biggest names, this comic is definitely for you.

Which Marvel issue was your favorite from this month? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!