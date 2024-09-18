Dazzler #1 Review: As Close to Alison Blaire (Taylor's Version) As You Can Get

In the lead up to this summer's blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel fans had no shortage of theories about the eagerly anticipated MCU film, but there was perhaps one that got the most buzz of them all. The theory in question? Would Taylor Swift appear as Dazzler in the film. Ultimately, the star didn't end up playing the beloved mutant popstar, but thanks to Marvel's new Dazzler series, fans are getting a taste of just how that might have gone. Written by Jason Loo with art by Rafael Loureiro, Dazzler #1 is bringing Alison Blaire to the stage post-Krakoa in an issue that feels a little light and fluffy from an X-Men perspective — but is sure to have Swifties ready to sing along.

Dazzler #1 sees Alison Blaire getting ready to kick off her world tour, having recently released a chart-topping new album. This new adventure comes at an interesting time for not just Blaire but for mutants — and humans — as well. For Alison, this is her first time back out on the road in a long time, but anti-mutant sentiment is high. It's this politically charged environment that has Alison thinking about her own recent experiences, but also has those around her thinking about safety, security, and public sentiment as the stage gets put together and the lights are about to go down for the show to start.

In terms of actual story, there really isn't much of one. The issue is largely engaged with setting the stage and, to an extent, introducing Dazzler to readers while making sure that the reader is aware of recent events and just how tense things are between humans and mutants. It's a nice touch that readers get to see, both through the story and the art, that public reaction to Dazzler and her music is somewhat mixed; her fans love her and see her as inspiration and a role model while those who do not share her ideology — or have anti-mutant ideologies — are outspoken and have no problem making commentary online. It is extremely reminiscent of some of the real-life discourse that we see not only generally online, but that sometimes surrounds Swift's music and public persona.

There are other fun nods to Swift in the issue as well. Dazzler's music is personal — she opens her show with a song about a relationship but makes sure to tell her adoring fans that it was "a long time ago" and that things are cool now. There's also a wardrobe change near the end of the issue that looks a lot like a very specific outfit seen on Swift's Era's Tour — and those are just two of the more obvious nods. Outside of the Taylor Swift of it all, however, are some more important themes. There's the idea of having to hide oneself to keep the peace and also having to be mindful of how one reacts to direct threats in order to not have simple self-defense be seen as a larger threat from your particular group. Both of those things, along with the negative discourse that is shown as being part of what Dazzler is dealing with, serves as a reminder of just how difficult a time it is for mutants and how divided society is which, in turn, serves as a reminder about our current society and landscape.

Overall, Dazzler #1 isn't some big, action-packed issue with a hard-driving plot that it's setting up. Instead, the issue feels a bit like a love letter to the character that strongly connects her to a real-world popstar and, in doing so, makes her feel more accessible outside of Marvel fans. There's also the reminder of how complex the relationship between mutant kind and humanity has always been within the Marvel universe all wrapped up in a pop rock package, complete with lyrics. The issue isn't breaking any new ground, but it's a lot of fun.

Published by Marvel

On September 18, 2024

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Rafael Loureiro

Colors by Java Tartaglia

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by Terry and Rachel Dodson