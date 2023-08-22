DC Collaborates With McFarlane Toys on New Variant Covers

DC is teaming with McFarlane Toys for a number of upcoming variant covers featuring action figures. Primarily centered on the Superman and Batman titles, some unexpected characters are getting the spotlight as well, including Alan Scott, Bane, and Hawkgirl. Revealed as part of DC's November solicitation drop, the issues will be released in November 2023, and the program includes not only a number of fan-favorite DC titles but also the sequels to Batman '89 and Superman '78 as well.

The covers are not necessarily lined up with the interior contents. For instance, the Superman '78 cover features the Golden Age Superman toy in an homage to the cover of Action Comics #1.

Still, it's a cool way to showcase some of the new McFarlane figures, including one of the best-looking Alan Scotts you're likely to see (even if he does have his ring on the wrong hand). There's also a pretty great Robin (even if it looks more like Tim Drake than Damian, and Damian is the one who's a main character in the comic in question).

It does seem like a missed opportunity that the Batman/Superman: World's Finest issue doesn't have a Kingdom Come Superman considering that's the story they're doing in November. While it isn't Waid's first time back in that world -- Kingdom Come's first follow-up was a 1999 story called The Kingdom, which Waid worked on with a number of artists -- returning to the Kingdom Come timeline is fairly rare. In most cases, appearances by Kingdom Come characters tend to be fleeting -- just an acknowledgment that "yes, this story still exists out there in the DC multiverse."

Given the popularity of the original miniseries, it's no surprise that the Kingdom Come characters -- especially Superman and Wonder Woman, who both had iconic suits in the series -- have inspired numerous action figures, including at least one by McFarlane Toys.

There are a number of covers already revealed, but we're still waiting to see what the Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl covers look like.

You can see a gallery of the available cover below.