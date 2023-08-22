DC Collaborates With McFarlane Toys on New Variant Covers
DC and McFarlane Toys are collaborating on a number of upcoming variant covers, mostly featuring Batman and Superman.
DC is teaming with McFarlane Toys for a number of upcoming variant covers featuring action figures. Primarily centered on the Superman and Batman titles, some unexpected characters are getting the spotlight as well, including Alan Scott, Bane, and Hawkgirl. Revealed as part of DC's November solicitation drop, the issues will be released in November 2023, and the program includes not only a number of fan-favorite DC titles but also the sequels to Batman '89 and Superman '78 as well.
The covers are not necessarily lined up with the interior contents. For instance, the Superman '78 cover features the Golden Age Superman toy in an homage to the cover of Action Comics #1.
Still, it's a cool way to showcase some of the new McFarlane figures, including one of the best-looking Alan Scotts you're likely to see (even if he does have his ring on the wrong hand). There's also a pretty great Robin (even if it looks more like Tim Drake than Damian, and Damian is the one who's a main character in the comic in question).
It does seem like a missed opportunity that the Batman/Superman: World's Finest issue doesn't have a Kingdom Come Superman considering that's the story they're doing in November. While it isn't Waid's first time back in that world -- Kingdom Come's first follow-up was a 1999 story called The Kingdom, which Waid worked on with a number of artists -- returning to the Kingdom Come timeline is fairly rare. In most cases, appearances by Kingdom Come characters tend to be fleeting -- just an acknowledgment that "yes, this story still exists out there in the DC multiverse."
Given the popularity of the original miniseries, it's no surprise that the Kingdom Come characters -- especially Superman and Wonder Woman, who both had iconic suits in the series -- have inspired numerous action figures, including at least one by McFarlane Toys.
There are a number of covers already revealed, but we're still waiting to see what the Wonder Woman and Hawkgirl covers look like.
You can see a gallery of the available cover below.
Batman '89: Echoes #1
Written by SAM HAMM
Art and cover by JOE QUINONES
Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Blank sketch variant
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/28/23
You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts! After Harvey Dent's crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone's mind is the same: Where is Batman? Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!prevnext
Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #1
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY
Variant cover by WILFREDO TORRES
1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
1:50 variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ
Blank sketch variant
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/7/23
When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power! Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!prevnext
Detective Comics #1078
Written by RAM V
Art by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
Cover by EVAN CAGLE
Backup written by DAN WATTERS
Backup art by TBD
Variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
Variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA
1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP
1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/28/23
Part three of five in "Batman: Outlaw"-the biweekly Detective Comics event!
Under the scorching Gotham sun, a showdown at high noon will determine who walks away...and who's carried away. Catwoman finds out that someone within her heist crew has been a mole this whole time, feeding information to the Orghams! Who among the team could be the traitor?
Batman #139
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO
Variant cover by FRANK CHO
1:25 variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN
1:50 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT
Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/7/23
Following the cataclysmic events of "The Gotham War," Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. "Mindbomb" begins!
Batman & Robin #3
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant cover by DAVID FINCH
Variant cover by KAEL NGU
1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE
1:50 variant cover by SUKESHA RAY
1:100 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/14/23
White Rabbit is a key witness in uncovering Gotham's newest criminal mastermind, and Batman and Robin realize the only way to keep her safe is to break her out of Arkham Tower! But Damian still has homework to deal with!prevnext
Batman/Superman: World's Finest #21
Written by MARK WAID
Art and cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by BRYAN HITCH
1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE
1:50 variant cover by MIRKO COLAK
DC Holiday Card Special Edition variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG ($5.99 US)
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/21/23
Superman and Batman, having followed Boy Thunder to Kingdom Come, find themselves and that world on a path to an apocalyptic future. Can the World's Finest team prevent the transformation of Boy Thunder into the villainous Magog, or is his fate sealed?prevnext
Alan Scott, the Green Lantern
Written by TIM SHERIDAN
Art by CIAN TORMEY
Cover by DAVID TALASKI
Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE
1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE
McFarlane Action Figure variant
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/28/23
Alan's search for the killer framing him continues! But why are the murder victims people from Alan's past, and how does this connect to his brief stint in Arkham Asylum?!prev