DC Comics Reportedly Renaming Black Adam to Shazadam! for Some Weird Reason

Earlier today a surprising piece of news began to make the rounds as Bleeding Cool reported that DC Comics is preparing for a name change for its character Black Adam in the upcoming Infinite Frontier publishing initiative. The site reports that "the character of Black Adam will be changing his name to Shazadam," which quickly drew scorn and mockery from DC Comics readers online. It was previously reported that the Black Adam character would be appearing in the new Justice League comic series which will be written by Brian Michael Bendis. Though he didn't cite it by name, Bendis seemingly addressed today's report by tweeting: "rumors are stupid."

It's possible that Black Adam's renaming comes as a gag when he joins the new Justice League roster which includes DC staples like Batman, Superman, Aquaman, and Hawkgirl, plus Black Canary, Green Arrow, Hippolyta, and the Bendis created character Naomi. Without a Flash on the team it's unclear who will give Black Adam this new name, or if he will take it on himself in an attempt to seem more friendly, but we'd wager Naomi gives him the label after they first meet.

rumors are stupid. — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) February 4, 2021

Bendis will officially take over on the book/team with Justice League #59, where he will be joined on the series by artist David Marquez and colorist Tamra Bonvillain. You can read the full solicitation for the issue below. It seems unlikely that the Dwayne Johnson lead Black Adam movie will follow a similar naming tactic, assuming the one in DC Comics sticks at all.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

backup story written by RAM V

backup story art by XERMANICO

wraparound variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 3/16/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and...is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi’s homeworld to rule the Earth!

And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V’s new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!