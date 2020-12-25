DC Comics Infinite Frontier Trade Dress Revealed

✖

The new year is set to bring some major changes to comics, especially when it comes to the world of DC. After the two-month line-wide "Future State" event, the publisher will be launching Infinite Frontier, a new relaunch that will provide some major updates to the canon of superheroes and supervillains. After DC unveiled the first look at Infinite Frontier last week, fans are still processing all that it will entail -- including a brand new trade dress, which will adorn the main covers of each comic in the series. The trade dress comes in a wide array of color schemes, and features both a circular DC logo and a logo relevant to the particular book. Surrounding that is a black oval showcasing the issue number, and a swoosh that spotlights Infinite Frontier.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

The trade dress is definitely striking, and has a decidedly distinct visual flair compared to some of the publisher's previous trade dresses. While the gradient effect on the swoosh might be more prominent in certain color schemes than others, it's undoubtedly still a unique addition -- one that signifies the direction the overall relaunch Is going to be going.

Infinite Frontier will begin with the 64-page one-shot Infinite Frontier #0, a wide-ranging story that will include characters and creative teams from across the DC universe.

“Infinite Frontier #0 really feels like the beginning of a new era of DC Comics, a time when anything is possible,” writer Joshua Williamson said in a statement when the issue was first announced. “We’re taking the aftermath of Dark Nights: Death Metal and combining it with the best things we love as storytellers about the DC Universe, resulting in bold, fun, and exciting new directions. There are a lot of teases to new storylines, surprises, and mysteries for the year set up in Infinite Frontier #0 that you won’t want to miss.”

Infinite Frontier hits stores on March 2nd, 2021, and will retail for $5.99 and $6.99 for the card stock variant.