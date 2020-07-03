Superman #23 Preview Features a New Threat and Return of The Wonder Twins (Exclusive)

Last issue Superman was embroiled in cosmic politics, representing Earth amongst a council of cosmic leaders. He even got a fancy new title to go with it, but that's the least of his concerns in DC Comics' Superman #23, which sees the D.E.O. dealing with a powerful new threat that's touched down on their roof, quite literally. Superman #23 from Brian Michael Bendis, Kevin Maguire, and John Timms hits stores next week on July 7th, but we've got our exclusive first look at the new issue right here, which you can check out the new preview starting on the next slide.

As you can see, Agent Bissette is headed to D.E.O. headquarters in a hurry and you would to if you had an item radiating energy in the seat next to you. Not knowing what will happen when the item fully activates and understandably not wanting to find out first hand, Bissette pulls up quickly to the building, but unfortunately for her only chaos greets her when she arrives.

A massive being is charging up an attack of their own, and the only thing that saves Director Bones from being fried is the arrival of Adam Strange, who grabs everyone he can and jets out of there. The powerful energy the being unleashed isn't stopping though, and Agent Bissette barely avoids it by getting into her car.

Unfortunately for her, the device inside her car is now charged and emitting energy of its own, and we won't really get to see what effect that has her on her until we read the full issue. What we do get to see though is the arrival of The Wonder Twins, who greet a returning Superman on the last page. There is no Gleek to be found, however, and that makes me sad.

You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, and the official description for Superman #23 can be found below.

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Kevin Maguire and John Timms (CA) John Timms

With Superman's secret identity suddenly revealed to the world, many in his life are worried that he has been tricked or duped into destroying his own privacy! All the more worrisome is Superman has been very susceptible to mysticism. Could all this madness be magic related? It's time to call the doctor... Dr. Fate!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Superman #23 hits comic stores on July 7th, and as always you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to talk all things comics!