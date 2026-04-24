PlayStation Plus Makes “10/10” Open-World RPG With 60 Hours of Content Free for PS5 Users

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers have new free games, including an open-world RPG with over 60 hours of content that’s being hailed by some subscribers as a “10/10” experience. Unfortunately, those subscribed to the standard tier, the Essential tier, as it is called, do not have free access to this game; however, considering it’s an iconic PlayStation release from the PS4 generation, many have probably already played it. Those who haven’t can now remedy this.

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Back in 2017, PlayStation Studio Guerrilla Games shocked the world with Horizon Zero Dawn, its best game to date at that time, and a huge departure from the types of games it was previously known for, which were the Killzone games. To this end, it went from making first-person shooters to open-world RPGs. This isn’t an easy transition, but they nailed it, as evidenced by its 89 on Metacritic, its six nominations at The Game Awards, and the fact that it and its sequel have combined for over 40 million units sold.

“10/10”

When Horizon Zero Dawn released on PS4, it was one of the best-looking games on the console. In 2024, it got remastered for the PS5, and now it’s one of the best-looking open-world RPGs on the PS5, as some PlayStation Plus users have been finding out.

Since the remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn was added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium this week, it’s been the subject of substantial discussion on the PS Plus Reddit page, and much of the discourse has been praising and gushing over the 2017 game, and, in particular, its graphics.

“I’ve been playing it for the first time,” reads one of the many comments on the post above. “Never played it before the remaster. My God, this game is gorgeous. It’s so dang good so far as well. I’m loving the combat.

Another comment adds: “I just texted a buddy saying how good it looks. A remaster seemed silly at the time, but this game looks great.”

As the comment above notes, there was some criticism lodged against this remaster when it was revealed and released as unnecessary, and in the grand scheme of things, it is. The PS4 version is not that old, is accessible on PS5 via backward compatibility, and looks and performs great. However, it’s a PS4 game, and on PS5, Horizon Zero Dawn looks incredible and is on par with its PS5 sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which, unfortunately, is not currently available via PS Plus.

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If you are one of the commentators above who have never checked out Guerrilla Games’ open-world RPG, you have a lot of time to carve out to remedy this. To this end, Horizon Zero Dawn takes about 20 to 25 hours just to mainline. Add in side content, and this figure is more like 45 hours. Meanwhile, completionists need at least 60 hours with the open-world RPG. The remaster includes The Frozen Wilds expansion, though, which adds another 7 to 20 hours of content on top of this.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts, or head over to the ComicBook Forum, and join the video game conversations happening there.