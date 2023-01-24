DC Teases the Death of a Long-Running Villain

The year-long "Dawn of DC" initiative has been playing with fans' expectations in some fun ways, putting some long-standing, but under-appreciated characters back into the spotlight. As these characters become the basis for some compelling stories, one upcoming adventure will include a character's death. Late last week, the first details surrounding World's Finest #14 were unveiled, as part of DC's April 2023 solicitations. The solicitation hints at billionaire businessman Simon Stagg being found dead, and Bruce Wayne / Batman being blamed for the murder.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #14

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Superman variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 4/18/23

BRUCE WAYNE...A MURDERER?

Bruce Wayne's billionaire rival Simon Stagg is dead. And Bruce Wayne is suspect number one! With their friend's freedom and reputation on the line, Superman, Robin, and Metamorpho, the Element Man, join forces to exonerate the Dark Knight's alter ego the best way they can: by finding Stagg's real killer before they strike again!

(Photo: DC)

Who is Simon Stagg?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon in 1965's The Brave and The Bold #57, Stagg is a businessman responsible for Rex Mason / Metamorpho getting superpowers. He often serves as an antagonist to the character, especially because Rex is often romantically connected to Stagg's daughter, Sapphire.

Interestingly enough, one of Stagg's most recent appearances in The Terrifics resulted in his death, a canon that seemingly does not carry over into the post-Infinite Frontier continuity.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in 2023, Dawn of DC is included the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of DC killing off Simon Stagg? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!