5 DC Characters Who Should Have Gotten Earth One Comics

DC’s Earth One graphic novel line put a fresh spin on numerous DC superheroes, but there are many others who did not get a chance at the Earth One spotlight. DC Earth One was an imprint of graphic novels set outside of the primary DC Comics continuity, and which centered on new versions of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and the Teen Titans with completely new backstories for each of them. Beginning in October of 2010 with Superman: Earth One Vol. 1, the Earth One line was generally well-received and seemed poised to craft an entirely new DC Universe. However, with an erratic publication schedule already being a major hindrance to its growth, DC Earth One seemingly came to an end with the release of Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 in June of 2021.

Despite the large gaps between new volumes being published and the relatively small number of characters adapted, Earth One nonetheless re-invented its heroes in new and exciting ways. That also makes it all the more lamentable that so many other DC heroes were never the subject of their own Earth One books despite the potential they had in the Earth One framework. Here are five DC superheroes who should have headlined their own DC Earth One graphic novels.

1) The Flash

The Flash is an interesting character to look back on DC Earth One through, since he was intended to have his own Earth One book before the graphic novel line simply stopped. The fact that the Scarlet Speedster’s Earth One graphic novel was never realized is one of the greatest frustrations of DC Earth One’s end, given the built-in potential of multiverse travel inherent in The Flash’s power set that could really have made his one of the wildest DC Earth One books. Absolute DC’s version of The Flash also exemplifies the unrealized potential of what The Flash in an Earth One setting could have embodied, and shows that both Barry Allen and Wally West could have carried an Earth One book with equal vigor. In all, it seems likely that Absolute Flash is the closest thing comic book readers will ever get to the intended but unrealized plans for The Flash: Earth One.

2) Aquaman

Like the Scarlet Speedster, the King of Atlantis was also up for his own Earth One title, and unfortunately, Aquaman: Earth One itself also never made it onto comic book shelves. Aquaman has evolved and been re-invented arguably more than any other DC hero, with the era of the Super Friends making Aquaman a punch line of fish jokes, only for Arthur Curry to gradually become a more grizzled and tough as nails hero from Peter David’s ’90s Aquaman run on. Jason Momoa’s big-screen portrayal of Aquaman really capitalized on Arthur’s modern image while also retaining his sense of humor. All of those and Arthur’s ’90s era harpoon hand are qualities that Aquaman: Earth One could have really put a new spin on, but sadly, DC Earth One never brought the King of Atlantis to the surface.

3) Martian Manhunter

DC’s most underappreciate superhero Martian Manhunter has gradually gotten more popularity in the 21st century, with Absolute Martian Manhunter being one of the most cerebral comic book reads in ages. In turn, that signifies what a missed opportunity it was for J’onn J’onzz to have never headlined his own DC Earth One book. To be fair, between his unsung status and the relative infrequency with which Martian Manhunter has traditionally had his own comic book title, it is possible that DC felt that Martian Manhunter did not have the character stock at the time to be the focus of his own Earth One graphic novel. However, Absolute Martian Manhunter shows how flawed that notion has long been, in hindsight, which makes it another unfortunately unrealized concept that Martian Manhunter was never the star of an Earth One graphic novel.

4) Green Arrow

DC’s emerald archer Green Arrow has an interesting character history of beginning life as a Batman clone with a bow and arrow, and being a somewhat tangential member of the Justice League. Nonetheless, Oliver Queen’s tale as a billionaire turned socially conscious superhero would have been a perfect origin story for DC Earth One to have fun re-imagining. Moreover, Earth One’s take on Oliver’s long-time partner and friend Green Lantern re-imagined Hal Jordan into a space miner. Oliver could have gone a similar route of either moving in opposite direction from his origins with Oliver coming from poverty, or moving even further into Oliver’s high society backstory. Sadly, neither variation on Green Arrow’s origin story or any other Earth One re-tooling of Oliver Queen came to be with Green Arrow: Earth One never materializing.

5) Shazam

The power of Billy Batson to shout “Shazam!” and transform into a super-powered adult is what makes Shazam one of DC’s most endearing heroes, and the fact that he was never featured in an Earth One book is also another big loss. As with Martian Manhunter, the thinking at DC Comics might have been that Shazam is more of a secondary hero not as readily equipped to headline an Elseworlds book like an Earth One graphic novel. However, DC’s New 52 reboot found its own work-around for that, with Billy’s origin story told in snippets across the New 52’s Justice League book. DC Earth One could have taken a similar approach and had Billy make his debut in Superman or Wonder Woman’s book before spinning off into his own title. Unfortunately, as with so many other DC superheroes, all one can do is speculate about how Shazam might have gotten his own Earth One graphic novel while bemoaning the fact that he never did.