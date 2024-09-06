Superman and Batman Elseworlds Comics Return to Print After DC Revives Imprint

Last year, DC Comics announced the return of Elseworlds: The DC imprint for out-of-continuity comics like Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham and Superman: Red Son. After relaunching its lineup of Elseworlds-branded books with June's Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age #1, July's Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter #1, and August's DC vs. Vampires: World War V #1 — with Batman the Barbarian, Green Lantern Dark, and Batman: Nightfire still to come — DC is bringing back to print some of the imprint's most famous stories in new editions of the Elseworlds graphic novel collections. This week's Elseworlds: Superman Vol. 1 paperback, which returns to print for the first time since 2018, follows the just-released Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 and Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1. The complete vampire Batman trilogy will be collected in Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 2, out in October, while Superboy and Supergirl take flight in Elseworlds: Superman Vol. 2 in November. The paperback collections average 300 pages and retail for $34.99 each. We've rounded up the 2024 editions of DC's Elseworlds collections below, along with the comics contained in each volume.

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 1 (2024 Edition) In Elseworlds, heroes are taken from their usual settings and put into strange times and places—some that have existed, or might have existed, and others that can't, couldn't or shouldn't exist. The result: heroes you know…in worlds you don't. Batman's prestige format Elseworlds tales are collected in this graphic novel collection. Featuring Batman as a holy priest, Harry Houdini alongside the Dark Knight, Dr. Wayne reanimating a Frankenstein-like Bat-Man, Batman as a Green Lantern, a supernatural Bat-Man fighting the evil wizard known as the Dark Joker, a future Robin fighting offan alien invasion and other tales! Collects BATMAN: HOLY TERROR; BATMAN: THE BLUE, THE GREY, AND THE BAT; ROBIN 3000 #1-2; BATMAN/DARK JOKER: THE WILD; BATMAN/HOUDINI: THE DEVIL'S WORKSHOP; BATMAN: CASTLE OF THE BAT; BATMAN: IN DARKEST KNIGHT and BATMAN: DARK ALLEGIANCES! On sale now

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 1 (2024 Edition) The Justice League in the Wild West? A world where Supergirl and Batgirl protect Metropolis and Gotham City? Wonder Woman fighting Jack the Ripper in Victorian England? Featuring the League of Justice battling the insane sorcerer Luithorr, Diana Prince and the Justice Riders against the evil robber baron Maxwell Lord, Batman and Superman as pulp heroes, a gender reversed World's Finest teaming up to save Lex Luthor, and other tales! Collects ELSEWORLD'S FINEST #1-2, ELSEWORLD'S FINEST: SUPERGIRL & BATGIRL #1, JUSTICE RIDERS #1, LEAGUE OF JUSTICE #1-2, TITANS: SCISSORS PAPER STONE #1, and WONDER WOMAN: AMAZONIA #1. On sale now

Elseworlds: Superman Vol. 1 (2024 Edition) Featuring Superman as the Dark Knight, Kal-El raised in medieval times, Superman as the sole survivor of a nuclear Armageddon, Private Atticus Kent as an abolitionist superhero in the American Civil War, Superman the greatest athlete on Earth and Golden Age Superman at war with Mars! Collects SUPERMAN: SPEEDINGBULLETS, SUPERMAN: KAL, SUPERMAN: DISTANT FIRES,SUPERMAN: A NATION DIVIDED, SUPERMAN, INC. and SUPERMAN:WAR OF THE WORLDS! On sale now

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 2 (2024 Edition) This collection includes a dystopian tale of Metropolis in the throes of a revolution at the hands of the Super-Man, Nosferatu and Diana of Heaven, a world where the powers of all superhumans are taken away, a story about the super-sons of Batman and Superman, and other bizarre tales! Collects BATMAN: NOSFERATU #1, ELSEWORLDS 80-PAGE GIANT #1, JLA: ACT OF GOD #1-3, SUPERMAN: METROPOLIS #1 and WONDERWOMAN: THE BLUE AMAZON #1! On sale September 24th

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 2 (New Edition) Gotham City is caught in a vortex of corruption and decay, and those who feed on blood and despair are about to suck any remaining life from her dying veins. All that stands against them is the Batman, their legendary companion in the darkness—the last line of defense between the innocent and the screaming chaos of mindless appetite. To combat this primeval threat, however, the Dark Knight must give up everything he holds dear, including life itself—for death is only the first step towards thefinal reckoning between good and evil. Written by DOUG MOENCH and illustrated in full gothic glory by KELLEY JONES, JOHN BEATTY and MALCOLM JONES III, ELSEWORLDS: BATMAN VOLUME TWO gives free rein to the darker side of the World's Greatest Detective, collecting BATMAN & DRACULA: RED RAIN, BATMAN: BLOODSTORM, and BATMAN: CRIMSON MIST. On sale October 8th

Elseworlds: Justice League Vol. 3 (2024 Edition) This collection includes a dystopian tale in which all the men on Earth have died save for Superman and his unborn child, a story of the Flash crippled and desperate to stop Vandal Savage, a Bat-Mite and Mr. Mxyzptlk adventure across realities and more! Collects CONJURORS #1-3, FLASHPOINT (1999) #1-3, SUPERMAN AND BATMAN: WORLD'S FUNNEST #1, JLA: CREATED EQUAL #1-2 and GREEN LANTERN: 1001 EMERALD NIGHTS! On sale October 22nd

Elseworlds: Batman Vol. 3 (2024 Edition) Featuring tales of Batman and Eliot Ness taking on Al Capone, a future league of Batmen protecting the night with an iron fist, a mysterious knight defending Camelot as an armor-clad Bat and a 19th-century Batman entwined in an operatic tale of love, horror and obsession. Collects BATMAN: BROTHERHOOD OF THE BAT, BATMAN: DARK KNIGHT OF THE ROUND TABLE #1–2, BATMAN: KNIGHT GALLERY, BATMAN: MASQUE and BATMAN:SCAR OF THE BAT! On sale November 5th