DC Reveals Green Lantern Jessica Cruz Future State Design

DC's Future State kicked off in a big way this week, and week 2 will be no different, as even more books in the lineup will make their way into fans' hands. One of those books will be the anticipated Future State: Green Lantern #1, which will have the Lanterns trying to survive after the Central Power Battery goes dark. That includes Jessica Cruz, and while we've had looks at several of the Future State redesigns, we hadn't yet received a look at what Cruz would look like in this new future. Writer Ryan Cady responded to a fan asking about Cruz with our first look at Sami Basri's design though, and she looks awesome.

Cady shared the first look on Twitter, writing "Hmmm...I dunno how much I’m allowed to show...But I’m sure some brilliant Sami Basri character designs aren’t TOO much of a spoiler. ❇️❇️❇️"

Cruz wears her power ring on a necklace around her neck and is wearing what looks like a pilot jumpsuit with goggles that have a green tint to them. She's also got too large pouches on her belt filled with tools and other items, and she'll probably need all of it, as she will be holding off a force of invading Sinestro Corps Lanterns without the use of her ring.

Future State: Green Lantern #1 is written by Emie Altbacker, Ryan Cady, and Geoffrey Thorne and drawn by Sami Basri, Clayton Henry, and Tom Raney, and you can find the official description below.,

"Assigned to map and contact new lifeforms past the 3,600 known sectors of space protected by the Green Lantern Corps, John Stewart and an elite team of Lanterns are trapped behind enemy lines and fighting for their lives when the Central Power Battery goes dark and leaves the entire corps defenseless. Meanwhile, across the cosmos, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz finds herself powerless and forced to battle the invading Yellow Lanterns of the Sinestro Corps, and Guy Gardner, trapped on distant world, decides to reopen Warriors Bar."

Future State: Green Lantern #1 hits comics stores on January 12th.

What do you think of Jessica's design? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Future State and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!