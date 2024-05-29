DC Makes a Major Change to a Fan-Favorite Team

One of DC's newest — and weirdest — teams just got a major upgrade. Spoilers for the "Time Jerks, Part 1" story in Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13 from Mark Russell, Jon Mikel, Mike Spicer, and Ferran Delgado below! Only look if you want to know! The story opens with Booster Gold landing his Time Sphere on a prehistoric version of Earth, where he crosses paths with the dinosaur-themed Jurassic League. Booster and the Jurassic League are cordial with each other, as they repair Booster's Time Sphere so he can return home to the present day.

Once he does so, however, he immediately realizes that things are different — the world is filled with modern dinosaurs. As Skeets reveals, the Time Sphere accidentally collided with the asteroid that would have killed the dinosaurs, and changed history in the process. Booster is then greeted by a modern-day version of the Jurassic League.

Booster Gold and The Jurassic League! by @Manruss (writer), Mike Spicer (colors), Ferran Delgado (letters) and me (art). You can enjoy the story in Batman: The Brave and The Bold #13, coming May 28, 2024. I hope you enjoy this adventure as much as we've enjoyed doing it. pic.twitter.com/7hJ5zbmH8J — Jon Mikel (Jõ̞n Mee-kel) (@jonmikel_comic) May 27, 2024

Who Are DC's Jurassic League?

2022's Jurassic League reimagined the heroes and villains of the DC universe are anthropomorphic dinosaurs. In the series, the Trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of Darkseid. Wait ... what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brand-new – yet older than time – adventure and experience the Justice League as you have never seen them before! The events of the series have since been officially canonized in the DC Multiverse as Earth-27.

"Jurassic League is all I want to draw: dinos and epic fights," Gedeon revealed when the series was first announced. "My own version of a 90s cartoon or videogame. Expect a story about survival, unity and hope where the strong protect the weak in a world where danger lurks in every corner."

"It's been an absolute pleasure to join Juan Gideon in creating a new world for DC, complete with dinos, cavemen, and extinction level events," Johnson echoed. "Batsuar suplexes a Joker dilophosaurus, you're welcome!"

Are the Jurassic League Getting a Movie?

According to a report from earlier this year, DC Studios is currently developing Jurassic League as an animated feature film. This would be the first animated film project within the new DC Studios slate, although it is unclear at this point if it would be under the Elseworlds banner.

Although the project has yet to be confirmed by the studio, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn will reportedly executive produce Jurassic League, with Minions and Secret Life of Pets writer Brian Lynch writing the script.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #13 is now available wherever comics are sold.