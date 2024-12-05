McFarlane Collector Deals: Dark Knight Batman and Huntress Figures On Sale

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Back in August McFarlane Toys launched a wave of figures in their Collector lineup that included a battle-damaged Batman (The Dark Knight Returns), Huntress (The New 52) and a Green Lantern (Green Lantern Corps) with interchangeable head sculpts for Tomar-Re and Abin Sur. At the time of writing, the Batman and Huntress figures are priced at $17.99 each (40% off) after you clip the $6 and $12 off coupon deals that are happening on each of these figures on Amazon. You can grab them via the links below. If they sell out or the deal disappears, you can also grab them with a 10% in-stock discount via our Entertainmetn Earth links (discount added at checkout) with free shipping on orders $39+.

What James Gunn Has Planned For Batman

At the moment, The Brave and the Bold is a bit of a mystery. DC Studios has started off the James Gunn and Peter Safran era with a lot of fun plans. One of the biggest announcements was their Batman project. Longtime fans are excited to see what this Bat-Family-centric take on The Caped Crusader will be like. Damian Wayne fans, your time is here, and this time we’re going to see the character in live-action.

“This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman…” Gunn previously wrote. “This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch. He’s my favorite Robin. It’s based on the Grant Morrison comic book’s run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

“And this is obviously a feature film, and it’s going to feature other members of the extended ‘Bat-family’, just because we feel like they’ve been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long,” Safran added during the announcement.