DC Releases New Trailer On Future Of DC Universe

DC's Future State is right around the corner, and now DC Comics has released a stylish new trailer for their big event that is taking over all of their books early next year. The event will shake up the universe in a huge way, as new people have taken up the iconic mantles of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Flash, Aquaman, and more, and the fate of the familiar heroes is unknown. The trailer gives us glimpses of each of the big three as well as the new Titans, the Green Lanterns, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and more, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

The trailer's narrator asks "Who are the new heroes, carrying on the mantle of those before? What has become of the icons and what new evils will they confront? This is Future State. Discover the destiny of the DC Universe."

The trailer kicks off with a look at the two Batmen, which will be featured in their own books. We then see the two characters that now hold the Wonder Woman mantle, both in the present and in the far future. After that we see Catwoman, then we get a glimpse at the original Superman, who is now fighting for his life in an arena of Mongul's design.

You can get even more details on the changing status quo in DC's first Future State special, which sheds light on the new Batman and former Batman, what's happened to Gotham, what's happened to Superman, and the two characters picking up the mantle of Wonder Woman, as well as details on Aquaman's world. You can find the official description of the special below.

"Welcome to the first in a new series of DC Nation specials looking at some of the biggest events coming to you straight from the DC Universe!

We’re kicking things off by turning the spotlight on DC Future State, a two-month extravaganza that reveals what lays in store for the World’s Greatest Heroes! Spinning out of the finale of Dark Nights: Death Metal, DC Future State will take you on a journey from the near future to the end of time to witness the destinies of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, the Teen Titans, and so many more.

What will change? For starters, our big three—Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—will tackle unexpected new roles even as younger heroes take their places. Some will find themselves in new, hostile territory; others will see their heroic missions turned upside down."

Are you excited for DC Future State?