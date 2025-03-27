DC Reveals Brutal Showdown in Superman #25 First Look Preview

Play video

Superman #24 set the stage for what promises to be an epic and brutal battle, and now DC has revealed our first look at that grand battle in a new preview of Superman #25. As revealed in the final pages of #24, there’s a new Lex Luthor in town, but this Luthor is wearing a black Superman costume and doesn’t have any of the conscience or ideals of the current Luthor. That means it will be no-holds-barred as Superman and this lethal Lex clash, and as you can see in the preview, it’s going to get ugly.

Mercy has created a new Lex, and this new version also received a major power upgrade, going toe to toe with Superman and even bloodying Superman’s nose with a nasty headbutt. Coupled with Mercy’s advancements with Kryptonite, Superman and Superwoman are going to have their hands full, but thanks to the preview we also see the return of a key ally to help balance the scales.

That would be Marilyn Moonlight, who makes her long-awaited return to help the original Lex break out of prison to help tip the scales, and it remains to be seen how Lex will respond after finding out that he has a new evil persona running around and that Mercy created him (especially after they’ve gotten so close as of late).

Superman #25 is written by Joshua Williamson and features artwork by Jamal Campbell, Dan Mora, Eddy Barrows, and Eber Ferreira. The issue will feature a wraparound main cover by Mora, and there will also be a foil-embossed wraparound variant version, as well as stunning variant covers by Raf Grassetti, Guillem March, Jeff Dekal, Brad Walker, Dave Johnson, Laura Braga, Fico Ossio and Dan Hipp. You can check out DC’s official description of Superman #25 below.

“As part of DC’s ‘Summer of Superman’ publishing initiative, this oversized milestone issue (written by Williamson, with art by Mora, Barrows, and Eber Ferreira) features the return of the true Lex Luthor to DC All In. Superman and Superwoman are still reeling from their epic battles against Doomsday and Time Trapper, but a bigger problem just appeared…Lex Luthor is back!

Lex’s memory was erased during the House of Brainiac arc, but now Superman’s greatest enemy has returned with a twist, and he’s ready for a fight to control Supercorp and Metropolis. Superman #25 is a celebration of the last two years of the challenges and triumphs of the Last Son of Krypton. It’s also a key component of DC’s Summer of Superman and sets up a brand-new storyline for the Man of Steel and his allies.”

Superman #25 will soar into comic stores on April 23rd.

