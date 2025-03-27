Superman’s Lex Luthor Reveal Just Changed Everything

Play video

DC has teased big things for Superman in 2025, and it all begins with the main series, which has now shifted into overdrive with Superman #24. Superman’s been dealing with a lot over the past few months, including House of Brainiac, Doomsday’s return, and Lois’ Superwoman transformation, but two big reveals in Superman #24 have now changed everything, and it’s all thanks to Lex Luthor…just not in the way you might expect. Spoilers are incoming for Superman #24, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

The issue begins with Mercy and Lena showing Superman what they’ve been working on at SuperCorp, and the biggest element on display is how they’ve been trying to adapt and learn from Superman’s battles over the past few months. They’ve been creating smart drones and thermoskeletons that can bolster offense as opposed to just operating defensively, and Mercy wants to take these to market.

Superman is hesitant about that idea, but then they show him more of their work, including technology that can help people stay in stasis while being transported to a hospital. This does adapt some aspects of Phantom Zone tech, but it can be used for a good cause. Unfortunately, not everything is as it initially seems.

Superwoman goes to help the Justice League on a mission, and during the battle, they stumble upon a weapon being used by the Khunds that has the SuperCorp logo on it. Superwoman brings it to Superman and Lena, and the three confront Mercy in her lab. She reveals it’s called the Super-Gun, and she wasn’t aware it was being field tested yet, intending it for sale sooner than later. Superman fires her, and that’s when things are turned upside down.

Mercy says “You don’t get to fire me” as a wave of Kryptonite emanates from an unknown device. It turns out that Mercy recovered the hard drive and heart of Metallo after he was stripped for parts by Brainiac (in the building of the Brainiac Queen), and the blast from the device knocks Superman and Superwoman to the floor.

Lena asks what Mercy is doing and Mercy reveals that this was the plan for SuperCorp all along. “Lex believed he could fix Superman. That he could make him be what he wanted him to be. And then use Superman to grow his own empire,” Mercy said. Lena says that was the old Lex, and Mercy responds “Your father was right. The world needs Superman. And I believe the world also needs a Lex Luthor. That man they arrested…he can’t get the job done…so I built a new one.”

That’s when Mercy reveals a Lex Luthor in Superman’s black suit, and the eyes are glowing red as well. This version of Lex will not be hindered by any of the new Lex’s qualms and hesitations it would seem, and that makes him one of the deadliest entities on the planet. Not only is SuperCorp not what we thought, but now there are two Lex Luthors running around, and one doesn’t seem to have a conscience of any kind. To say Superman’s world just got turned upside down would be an understatement, and Superman #25 can’t get here soon enough.

What did you think of Superman #24?