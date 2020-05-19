DC Reveals DCeased: Hope at World's End Series

✖

Comic fans just got a very welcome surprise courtesy of DC Comics, as the publisher just revealed a new digital-first series set in the DCeased Universe, and it's out right now! The new series is titled DCeased: Hope at World's End, and is written by Tom Taylor and features art by Dustin Nguyen, Renato Guedes, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Marco Failla. The book is set during the time jump seen in DCeased #5, and will feature heroes like Martian Manhunter, Stephanie Brown, Superman, Wonder Woman, Wally West, Jimmy Olsen, Black Manta, Robin, and plenty more. Taylor knew they had to leave some stuff out in the main series to keep things tight, but we're going to finally see how all that played out in Hope at World's End.

“There was a point in DCeased where we had to make the decision to skip weeks of losses and triumphs and heroism or our first miniseries wouldn't exactly be a miniseries,” said Taylor. “But we knew we had a larger story to tell, so we seeded plots we could expand on and deliberately left huge characters off the table for the future. That future is here.”

Also, if you're a Super Sons fan, Taylor teases that you will not want to miss this.

(Photo: DC)

“With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy and more did to save as much of humanity as they could,” Taylor said. “And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest.”

(Photo: DC)

This is the second limited series spawned from the original DCeased, joined by DCeased: Unkillables, and combined both series will fill in the gaps and flesh out the world for when the true sequel, DCeased: Dead Planet, launches in June.

(Photo: DC)

You can check out a preview of the book above and below, and you can find the series' official description below as well.

(Photo: DC)

"In DCeased: Hope at World’s End, the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead an effort to stem the tide of infection, preserve and protect survivors, and plan for what’s next. In the Earth’s darkest hour heroes will bring hope! The war for Earth has only just begun!"

DCeased: Hope at World's End will release digitally twice a month starting today and will run for 14 chapters, and let us know what you think of the first issue in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

