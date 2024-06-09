DC Reveals Stunning Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween Covers at Fan Expo

Batman: The Long Halloween will deliver its final chapter later this year with Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1, and while we have to wait a while longer to read the series, DC has revealed several stunning covers from the late Tim Sale and others that will be featured throughout the series. Jeph Loeb revealed a host of gorgeous The Last Halloween covers during a panel at Fan Expo Dallas, pulling the curtain back on the covers to The Last Halloween issues #2 through #6, as well as variant covers for issues #2 through #4. That includes main covers by Sale and variant covers by Cliff Chiang, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Enrico Marini. You can check out all of the covers for The Last Halloween on the next slide.

The main covers from Sale are gorgeous and feature Batman center stage on issues #2 and #3, while Robin shares that spotlight on the cover to issue #4. The Joker steps into the spotlight for issue #5, while Two-Face steps in for issue #6 in a cover that is half red and black and half black and white. The cover of issue #2 is also steeped in red, while issue #2 is straight-up classic blue, and issue #5 leans into the purples and greens of the Joker.

The variant covers are all in the mugshot theme of the Batman cover, with issue #4 featuring Robin (by Cliff Chiang), issue #5 featuring Joker (by Bill Sienkiewicz), and issue #6 featuring Mr. Freeze (by Enrico Marini).

Writer Jeph Loeb said, "Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween is Tim Sale's parting gift to me. Tim and I had already decided to tell this last chapter following Batman: The Long Halloween Special, which will serve as the prologue to this 10-part action-packed mystery."

"Tim's unfortunate passing put our plans for this series on hold," Loeb said. "About a year later, after speaking with Mark Chiarello and Richard Starkings, my partners on the previous Long Halloween titles, we decided the time was right to move this forward as a tribute to Tim, who continues to be with us in spirit. This story concludes the war between the freaks and the crime families forever, as Batman, Robin, and DC's most infamous Bat-villains face off against Holiday, and secrets dating back to Batman The Long Halloween Special will be revealed."

